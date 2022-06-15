New Jersey offers the perfect combination of small towns and large cities. New York City, Syracuse, Boston, D.C., and other cultural hubs are all an easy day trip or weekend jaunt away. Living in the Garden State means you can throw a bag in your car and find a completely new experience within just a few hours.

One of the oldest states in the U.S., New Jersey is the 11th-largest state in the country and the most densely populated. And because the population is so closely packed together, the roads are relatively congested, which can increase average car insurance rates. To combat this, the state has worked to make it easier for New Jersey drivers to meet minimum coverage requirements.

Most states set limits for minimum liability coverage that all drivers must carry, but New Jersey handles insurance requirements differently. New Jersey car insurance comes in two flavors:

Basic policy: This is the cheap car insurance option. It provides drivers with much less coverage and choices than a standard full-coverage policy. The state minimum doesn't come with bodily injury liability (though you can add that separately) and limits your right to sue after a car accident to a short list of permanent injuries.

Standard policy: Drivers who choose a standard policy can go with either the minimum liability limits or choose higher limits. Policyholders also have the option of choosing an unlimited right to sue.

No matter which option you choose, you should think about adding additional coverage to your auto policy, such as collision coverage, underinsured motorist coverage, or uninsured motorist coverage. Searching for the best auto insurance coverage can be tough, so to make it easier for you, we’ve ranked the top auto insurance companies in New Jersey.

