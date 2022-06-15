4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Nevada has always been the right place for a wild weekend. But in the last 10 years, more than 400,000 people have made it their new home - the vast majority settling in the Reno and Las Vegas areas.
Living permanently in a place that hosts 32 million tourists every year comes with unique challenges. Driving in the state is more dangerous, and 10 percent of Las Vegas drivers are uninsured. Because of this and several other reasons, Nevada car insurance is expensive - especially in Las Vegas.
But shopping for car insurance doesn’t have to be like playing the slot machines. Insurify can help you take the roulette out of choosing your car insurance company with a personalized list of real quotes from the best insurers out there. It’s free and takes just a few minutes. Try Insurify and join the millions who have saved on their auto insurance premiums!
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Nevada is Nationwide.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Nevada, with average rates of $212 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
We’ve compiled a ranked list of the best Nevada car insurance companies. Read on to learn about average rates for Nevada drivers based on age, driving record, and credit score.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Nevada
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$274
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$216
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$408
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$212
|80
Who has the best car insurance rates in Nevada?
In Nevada, Travelers and Safeco generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
When you’re buying an auto insurance policy, you want to make sure you’re getting the lowest premiums you can find. But buying the right type of insurance coverage is just as important as making sure you have affordable car insurance.
Nevada auto insurance is more expensive than the national average, and in Las Vegas, where car accidents are common and many drivers are uninsured, car insurance rates can be scarily high. This makes it even more important that you find car insurance quotes from as many auto insurance companies as you can. So read on for our recommendations.
Nationwide
Nationwide provides Nevada drivers with the most reliable policies in the state. While most websites list State Farm, American Family, GEICO, Allstate, and USAA in the top ranks, the Insurify Composite Score gave Nationwide the best cheap car insurance for its financial strength, opportunities for bundling, and solid auto insurance policies.
Nationwide auto insurance rates are on the higher side, but auto insurance isn’t always about finding the best rate. Especially in Las Vegas, a high-risk city, it’s important to get liability insurance that goes beyond the state minimum from an insurance company you can trust to pay out claims and provide you good service. That company is Nationwide.
Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy, family, accident-free, and good student.
It doesn’t have the cheapest auto insurance rates, but even young drivers and those with prior violations can find a reasonable annual premium with Nationwide.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$408
|Drivers Over 60
|$221
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$265
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$358
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$344
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$299
Safeco
If you’re looking for minimum coverage and you’ve got a clean driving record, you have a good chance of finding great car insurance rates from Safeco. Policyholders with good credit will benefit from Safeco’s highest discount on auto insurance coverage, so if you’re a good driver with good credit, you can get a low car insurance premium.
Safeco deploys local agents, but once you’re signed up, you can manage your insurance policy via its well-rated mobile app. The company provides home insurance and other coverage in addition to Nevada auto insurance, so you can bundle for more savings. But those with poor credit or needing full coverage might find better car insurance rates elsewhere.
Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multi-vehicle, and low mileage.
Though Safeco isn’t typically the best car insurance provider for young drivers, the company offers rates that average under $300 to Nevada drivers under 25 - that’s a low premium.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$296
|Drivers Over 60
|$202
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$210
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$267
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$275
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$215
Liberty Mutual
If you’re OK with a fairly high insurance cost, Liberty Mutual might be your destination for a policy with comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, medical payments, and other coverage options that go above and beyond the state insurance requirements. Because if you only need minimum coverage, you can get much lower premiums elsewhere.
Liberty Mutual has impressive financial strength, a killer mobile app, and 24-hour claims service that helps earn the company a decent customer service record. But you won’t find the cheapest car insurance with them, that’s for sure. Liberty Mutual charges higher average rates in Nevada than in any other state except New York.
Top discounts that the company offers include early shopper, driver training, RightTrack, and accident forgiveness.
Young drivers in Nevada pay sky-high auto insurance rates at Liberty Mutual, and good drivers, older drivers, and those with good credit seem to be the only policyholders spared from brutal insurance costs.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$711
|Drivers Over 60
|$286
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$385
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$510
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$455
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$437
Travelers
In Nevada, Travelers provides car insurance coverage at premiums that will make your jaw drop. It’s a well-established legacy car insurance company with a full range of coverage options and provides some of the cheapest auto insurance around with middling customer service rankings.
Most Travelers auto insurance policies include accident forgiveness, which will protect your premium from going up the first time you get in a car accident and are found to be at fault. Drivers who have a speeding ticket or DUI in their driving history will pay the highest rates, while young drivers can find friendly premiums with Travelers.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, good payer, and continuous coverage.
With affordable car insurance across the board, Travelers offers compelling premiums to any driver, but especially those with a clean driving record and experienced Nevada drivers over 60.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$287
|Drivers Over 60
|$195
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$208
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$234
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$249
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$225
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Nevada
The two fast-growing metropolitan areas in Nevada are some of the most expensive for bodily injury coverage and other insurance requirements. In the Las Vegas area, average rates are higher in North Las Vegas ($364) than Las Vegas itself ($336), so if you commute to the City of Sin, Henderson is the cheapest place to drive from - average rates there are $289 per month. Reno is far cheaper than Las Vegas, and nearby Sparks is a bit more expensive than Reno.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Carson City
|$153
|Elko
|$165
|Henderson
|$289
|Las Vegas
|$336
|North Las Vegas
|$364
|Reno
|$189
|Sparks
|$195
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
The best auto insurance companies have strong J.D. Power and A.M. Best ratings and provide other types of liability insurance with discounts for bundling. But that’s just the starting point. There are lots of car insurance companies that offer competitive rates and all the coverage options Nevada drivers need. How do you choose the right one?
The key is to shop around and get as many car insurance quotes from compelling insurance providers that you can. And the best way to do that is with Insurify. Spend just a few minutes telling Insurify about your driving history and insurance coverage needs, and you’ll be presented with a slate of free Nevada car insurance quotes from the best car insurance companies.
When you use Insurify, you’ll get quotes for the cheapest car insurance for your coverage needs. You’ll be a huge step closer to finding the best car insurance company that fits your driving history, credit score, and budget for deductibles and premiums.
Buying Nevada car insurance should feel nothing like gambling in a casino. With Insurify, the process is more than roulette: you can be sure you’ll have the best cheap car insurance and that you’re getting your money’s worth.
Frequently Asked Questions
Though the usual suspects of big-name car insurance companies like State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate offer insurance in Nevada, Nationwide is the top Nevada auto insurance provider for its financial strength, customer satisfaction, and decent car insurance rates.
Travelers offers the cheapest car insurance rates in the Silver State, averaging just $212 per month. Nevada drivers over 60 who get auto insurance from Travelers will pay the least in the state, paying on average just $195 per month.
All Nevada drivers are required to have $20,000 in bodily injury liability per person and $50,000 per accident, along with $20,000 in property damage liability. These are high limits for minimum coverage! And in Las Vegas, they’re even higher. In a state with high accident rates, lots of traffic, and loose alcohol laws, you’d be wise to buy generous liability coverage as well as underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage.
Not everyone gets the same rates from the same auto insurance companies. It depends on your driving history - if you have a speeding ticket or a DUI, some insurance providers will penalize you more than others - whether you have good credit or bad credit, what coverage options you find important, and what you want your deductible to be.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.