Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Nevada? In Nevada, Travelers and Safeco generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

When you’re buying an auto insurance policy, you want to make sure you’re getting the lowest premiums you can find. But buying the right type of insurance coverage is just as important as making sure you have affordable car insurance.

Nevada auto insurance is more expensive than the national average, and in Las Vegas, where car accidents are common and many drivers are uninsured, car insurance rates can be scarily high. This makes it even more important that you find car insurance quotes from as many auto insurance companies as you can. So read on for our recommendations.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $274 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide provides Nevada drivers with the most reliable policies in the state. While most websites list State Farm, American Family, GEICO, Allstate, and USAA in the top ranks, the Insurify Composite Score gave Nationwide the best cheap car insurance for its financial strength, opportunities for bundling, and solid auto insurance policies.

Nationwide auto insurance rates are on the higher side, but auto insurance isn’t always about finding the best rate. Especially in Las Vegas, a high-risk city, it’s important to get liability insurance that goes beyond the state minimum from an insurance company you can trust to pay out claims and provide you good service. That company is Nationwide.

Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy, family, accident-free, and good student.

It doesn’t have the cheapest auto insurance rates, but even young drivers and those with prior violations can find a reasonable annual premium with Nationwide.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $408 Drivers Over 60 $221 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $265 Drivers With a Prior Accident $358 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $344 Drivers With Average Credit $299

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $216 Insurify Composite Score: 86

If you’re looking for minimum coverage and you’ve got a clean driving record, you have a good chance of finding great car insurance rates from Safeco. Policyholders with good credit will benefit from Safeco’s highest discount on auto insurance coverage, so if you’re a good driver with good credit, you can get a low car insurance premium.

Safeco deploys local agents, but once you’re signed up, you can manage your insurance policy via its well-rated mobile app. The company provides home insurance and other coverage in addition to Nevada auto insurance, so you can bundle for more savings. But those with poor credit or needing full coverage might find better car insurance rates elsewhere.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multi-vehicle, and low mileage.

Though Safeco isn’t typically the best car insurance provider for young drivers, the company offers rates that average under $300 to Nevada drivers under 25 - that’s a low premium.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $296 Drivers Over 60 $202 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $210 Drivers With a Prior Accident $267 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $275 Drivers With Average Credit $215

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $408 Insurify Composite Score: 82

If you’re OK with a fairly high insurance cost, Liberty Mutual might be your destination for a policy with comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, medical payments, and other coverage options that go above and beyond the state insurance requirements. Because if you only need minimum coverage, you can get much lower premiums elsewhere.

Liberty Mutual has impressive financial strength, a killer mobile app, and 24-hour claims service that helps earn the company a decent customer service record. But you won’t find the cheapest car insurance with them, that’s for sure. Liberty Mutual charges higher average rates in Nevada than in any other state except New York.

Top discounts that the company offers include early shopper, driver training, RightTrack, and accident forgiveness.

Young drivers in Nevada pay sky-high auto insurance rates at Liberty Mutual, and good drivers, older drivers, and those with good credit seem to be the only policyholders spared from brutal insurance costs.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $711 Drivers Over 60 $286 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $385 Drivers With a Prior Accident $510 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $455 Drivers With Average Credit $437

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $212 Insurify Composite Score: 80

In Nevada, Travelers provides car insurance coverage at premiums that will make your jaw drop. It’s a well-established legacy car insurance company with a full range of coverage options and provides some of the cheapest auto insurance around with middling customer service rankings.

Most Travelers auto insurance policies include accident forgiveness, which will protect your premium from going up the first time you get in a car accident and are found to be at fault. Drivers who have a speeding ticket or DUI in their driving history will pay the highest rates, while young drivers can find friendly premiums with Travelers.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, good payer, and continuous coverage.

With affordable car insurance across the board, Travelers offers compelling premiums to any driver, but especially those with a clean driving record and experienced Nevada drivers over 60.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $287 Drivers Over 60 $195 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $208 Drivers With a Prior Accident $234 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $249 Drivers With Average Credit $225

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.