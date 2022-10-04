netQuote Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

netQuote vs. Insurify: The Facts

Not all companies in the insurance comparison space are the same, and by and large, netQuote and Insurify are far different. One of several popular insurance-lead companies, netQuote doesn’t provide quotes directly to customers. Instead, it sends driver data to insurance agents and requires you to speak with each one individually to get pricing information.

Insurify, on the other hand, puts you in control of your personal information and allows you to compare real-time insurance quotes from multiple carriers. Drivers can even enroll in a new policy directly online and, in many cases, may never need to speak with an insurance agent to complete the process.

While both companies present a straightforward and easy-to-use design, only Insurify provides quotes at the end of the process. Customers tend to trust Insurify as a BBB-rated company, while netQuote, owned and operated by All Web Leads, is not accredited.

netQuote vs. QuoteLab

Some drivers visit QuoteLab when they’re shopping for new auto insurance, yet much like netQuote, this company operates as one of several industry lead providers. QuoteLab’s process is easy to complete, with straightforward questions that relate to your vehicle, driving history, and desired policy limits.

Just like netQuote, submitting your form authorizes QuoteLab’s partners to contact you. However, in this case, the clause at the bottom of the page states that pre-recorded messages, text messages, and automated dialing systems may be used even if your phone number is on the Do Not Call registry.

netQuote vs. QuoteWizard

Another lead service that promotes itself as a place to obtain insurance quotes is QuoteWizard. It asks more in-depth questions compared to netQuote and even brings up the option for customers to review additional policies like renters or homeowners coverage. QuoteWizard’s interface is also more streamlined compared to that of netQuote.

However, using QuoteWizard brings the same result as netQuote in that your information will be distributed to insurance agents and added to telemarketing lists. Ultimately, only Insurify actually provides drivers with quotes at the end of its questionnaire and lets drivers view policies they can enroll in without having to speak to an insurance agent.