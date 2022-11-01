4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
With a flat midwestern environment and plenty of highways, South Sioux City is a driver’s paradise. And as a South Sioux City driver, you’ll want to make sure you’re hitting the open road with the peace of mind that comes from having a great car insurance policy.
As Nebraska’s 14th-largest city, South Sioux City isn’t served by major public transportation. Almost all residents get around with the help of a car, which means opting for good car insurance is key as a South Sioux City resident.
Car Insurance in South Sioux City, NE
The average cost of Nebraska car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in South Sioux City, NE to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in South Sioux City is $135 per month, or $1620 annually.
Car insurance in South Sioux City is $20 less than the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska.
The cheapest car insurance provider in South Sioux City on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in South Sioux City, NE
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in South Sioux City
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$34 /mo
|State Farm
|$51 /mo
|Nationwide
|$98 /mo
|Travelers
|$101 /mo
|American Family
|$166 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Nebraska Cities
|Omaha
|$133/mo
|Lincoln
|$92/mo
|Bellevue
|$124/mo
|Grand Island
|$102/mo
|South Sioux City
|$119/mo
|Nebraska
|$114/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nebraska
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nebraska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nebraska[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. While this level of coverage is required in Nebraska, drivers can increase their minimums by writing to their provider.
South Sioux City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As average car insurance rates in the Cornhusker State demonstrate, rates tend to fall as you get up in years. Why? Older drivers are more experienced. Therefore, they are less likely to make as many insurance claims as younger drivers do. In contrast, the risk level assigned to young drivers in their 20s and teens is very high. Insurance premiums for teen drivers in South Sioux City average out to $295, while those in their 20s pay $137.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$296
|20s
|$138
|30s
|$96
|40s
|$73
|50s
|$73
|60s
|$91
|70s
|$78
|80s
|N/A
South Sioux City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Want the lowest insurance rates in South Sioux City? Do your best to keep your driving record clean. While causing an accident will raise your rates from $78 (for no offenses) to $104, reckless driving can be incredibly detrimental to insurance costs. On average, people with a history of speeding violations pay $295 for their premiums—that’s over 300 percent more for a single driving mistake! Remember: insurance companies review your driving history both when they establish your policy and when it comes time to renew.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$79
|Speeding Ticket
|$296
|At-Fault Accident
|$104
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
South Sioux City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Who knew that paying your bills on time could help keep car insurance premiums low? Insurance companies turn to credit-based insurance scores to determine the likelihood (or risk) of a driver making an insurance claim. Studies show that people with higher credit are less likely to have accidents and make claims against their insurance. These drivers enjoy better rates than drivers with lower credit scores. If you aren’t already actively managing your credit score, now is a good time to start. Motorists in South Sioux City with excellent credit can expect to pay an average of $69 in car insurance premiums per month.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$70
|Good
|$82
|Average
|$136
|Poor
|$150
Find local South Sioux City agents
Securus Insurance Group100 W 29th St \#219,
South Sioux City, NE 68776
F&M Insurance Associates2024 Dakota Ave,
South Sioux City, NE 68776-2740
Myrah Favors - State Farm Insurance Agent601 W 29th St Suite B,
South Sioux City, NE 68776
Tom Yaneff - State Farm Insurance Agent1000 W 29th St \#208,
South Sioux City, NE 68776
Joe Morten & Son Inc.1309 W 29th St,
South Sioux City, NE 68776
Diversified Insurance2700 Dakota Ave,
South Sioux City, NE 68776
Tobar Agency Inc American Family Insurance125 E 19th St,
South Sioux City, NE 68776
Securus Insurance Group, Inc.1000 W 29th St Suite 216,
South Sioux City, NE 68776
Northeast Nebraska Insurance Agency2021 Dakota Ave,
South Sioux City, NE 68776
Farm Bureau Financial Services1901 Cornhusker Dr \# 150,
South Sioux City, NE 68776
South Sioux City, NE DMV Information
While South Sioux City doesn’t have a DMV outpost, residents can access a DMV office just a few miles away in Dakota City, Nebraska. It offers the full range of DMV services, from license renewals to vehicle title services.
Public Transportation in South Sioux City, NE
The Sioux City Transit System offers local bus service around South Sioux City, making it easy for residents of Sioux City, South Sioux City, and North Sioux City to get around Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in South Sioux City, NE
South Sioux City is, geographically, one of the flattest towns in its region, which means you won’t find too many surprises on its roads. But accidents still happen, which means drivers should be prepared for anything. With Insurify on your side, you can find car insurance that prepares you for all the twists and turns at a price that fits your budget.
FAQs - South Sioux City, NE Car Insurance
State Farm has two offices in South Sioux City, along with a variety of regional sellers. When it comes to car insurance, South Sioux City residents have options.
In Nebraska, a low credit score can lead to higher car insurance rates. If you’re shopping for car insurance and have a low credit score, seek out providers that traditionally don’t increase rates too much for drivers with low credit scores.
Car insurance prices vary by state, driver history, and a host of other factors. To help you find the right policy at the right price, use Insurify to easily compare 10+ free quotes from a wide range of companies.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Nebraska Unicameral Legislature. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022