Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Nebraska: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How Gap Insurance Works in Nebraska

Nearly half of all Americans—44 percent—take out auto loans to buy a car. Unfortunately, new cars, trucks, and SUVs depreciate quickly, meaning their value continues to decrease over time. If you financed or leased a new car, gap insurance is a sensible way to protect your investment.

If you have comprehensive coverage or collision coverage, your policy may not be enough to pay off your loan balance. Gap insurance coverage pays the difference between the outstanding amount of your loan and the vehicle’s value at the time of a total loss.

For example, suppose you bought a vehicle and car insurance in Omaha. You have a $40,000 auto loan that you plan to repay over 60 months. Your car might be worth $40,000 the day you drive it off the lot, but it will be worth a lot less four years later.

An accident that totals your car means you would only be reimbursed for the car's value at the time of the incident. So, if the insurance company valued your car at $25,000, you would still owe $15,000 on the loan. But if you have gap insurance, it will offset the amount you still owe.