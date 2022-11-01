4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Lakeville, MN (2022)

Car Insurance in Minnesota - Lakeville

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Lakeville, MN

The average cost of Minnesota car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Lakeville, MN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Lakeville is $175 per month, or $2100 annually.

  • Car insurance in Lakeville is $28 more than the average cost of car insurance in Minnesota.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Lakeville on average is Acuity, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$62
Allstate
$115
Nationwide
$141
Travelers
$146
American Family
$162

Cheapest Car Insurance in Lakeville, MN

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Lakeville
Progressive$62 /mo
Allstate$115 /mo
Nationwide$141 /mo
Travelers$146 /mo
American Family$162 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Minnesota Cities
Minneapolis$157/mo
Rochester$119/mo
Duluth$127/mo
Eden Prairie$122/mo
Lakeville$125/mo
Minnesota$130/mo
Rochester
$119
Eden Prairie
$122
Lakeville
$125
Duluth
$127
Average for MN
$130
Minneapolis
$157

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Minnesota

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Minnesota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Minnesota[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Minnesota is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $40,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.

Find local Lakeville agents

  • Willow Insurance Agency

    8353 210th St W,
    Lakeville, MN 55044-8502

  • North Risk Partners

    10645 165Th St W,
    Lakeville, MN 55044-5670

  • Faribo Insurance Agency

    7904 Lakeville Boulevard,
    Lakeville, MN 55044-5700

  • Miller-Hartwig Insurance

    20960 Holyoke Ave,
    Lakeville, MN 55044-9644

  • Lakeville Insurance Agency

    9202 202nd St W \#200,
    Lakeville, MN 55044

  • Edge Insurance Agency

    10515 165th St W,
    Lakeville, MN 55044

  • Atlas Insurance Brokers

    8353 210th St W,
    Lakeville, MN 55044

  • The LeVon Group: Allstate Insurance

    17595 Kenwood Trail Ste 100,
    Lakeville, MN 55044

  • Korba Insurance Group Inc

    20686 Holyoke Ave,
    Lakeville, MN 55044

  • Larry Engstrom American Family Insurance

    20779 Holyoke Ave,
    Lakeville, MN 55044
For more detailed Minnesota city level guides, check out these below.

FAQs - Lakeville, MN Car Insurance

  • Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.

  • If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Minnesota Department of Commerce. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Linkedin

Linkedin

