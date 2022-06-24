Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in Minnesota? In Minnesota, Nationwide, Safeco and Liberty Mutual all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Minnesota drivers have great options when it comes to finding top car insurance companies. With more than 600 auto insurance providers in the market, how do you know what liability coverage is right for you? We can start by comparing options for Minnesota car insurance. At the end of the day, you don’t want to be an uninsured motorist. Let Insurify help you find the best rate by comparing car insurance quotes!

Car insurance rates vary by state and can change depending on a number of different factors. For example, having good credit matters. If you have a poor credit score, this can negatively affect how much you pay for your auto insurance policy. Also, having charges on your driving record can raise liability insurance rates and how much you pay for your deductible. Having a clean driving record that is car accident-free, for both old and young drivers, is important. Also, driving under the influence (DUI) is illegal in all states and can lessen your chances of finding cheap car insurance.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $164 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is Insurify’s top pick for affordable car insurance with great auto insurance coverage. Its standard full-coverage policy offers collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and more. Policyholders can personalize their plans with additional coverage options, too. Choose from a range of personal auto coverages that include personal injury protection and bodily injury liability, among other add-ons.

Nationwide also offers additional benefits, like its On Your Side Claims Service that lets policyholders have a check-in with an insurance professional to review their coverage on a yearly basis. This ensures that Nationwide users are getting the best, most up-to-date auto insurance rates that meet insurance requirements.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Accident forgiveness: Policyholders can avoid a spike in their rate after their first at-fault accident or any other minor violation on their policy.

SmartRide: Being a good driver matters! The more safely you drive, the more you save. Careful drivers can earn up to 40 percent in savings and get 10 percent off their auto owners insurance just by enrolling.

Here are the average quotes from Nationwide for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $231 Drivers Over 60 $120 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $161 Drivers With a Prior Accident $204 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $212 Drivers With Average Credit $172

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $139 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco is part of Liberty Mutual Insurance, the sixth-largest insurance company in the country. While Safeco is not as big of a name as other auto insurance companies, like GEICO, State Farm, Allstate, or Progressive, it provides financial strength that people can trust, with insurance premiums that are cheaper than national average rates.

Also, Safeco cares about building relationships. Customers can work one-on-one with independent agents to get a full-coverage policy. This way, policyholders know they’re getting the best service with ease, options, and advice.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Diminishing deductible: Keeping your driving history clean comes with rewards! Safeco will reduce your collision deductible at each renewal if no claims are filed against your policy.

Here are the average quotes from Safeco for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $201 Drivers Over 60 $105 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $161 Drivers With a Prior Accident $190 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $187 Drivers With Average Credit $140

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $153 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is an insurer well known by the average American family, as it’s been in the auto insurance business for more than 100 years. It provides solid coverage car insurance that protects you if you find yourself liable for an accident that causes an injury to you or someone else, damage to someone’s car, and even property damage liability.

Customers can fully personalize a policy that fits their needs. From cost to full coverage to a number of discounts, you can play around with these options by comparing annual premiums using Liberty Mutual’s coverage calculator. Liberty Mutual offers a fully personalized service and digital tools to make this easy.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Homeowner discount: By merely owning a home, you can be eligible for discounts. It’s also recommended to look into bundling home insurance with auto insurance.

Early shopper discount: Getting a quote with Liberty Mutual before your current policy expires can earn you some savings.

Here are the average quotes from Liberty Mutual for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $222 Drivers Over 60 $105 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $161 Drivers With a Prior Accident $179 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $177 Drivers With Average Credit $159

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $142 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers has a strong commitment to providing its customers with expertise, innovation, and positive experiences. With industry-leading specialists, it aims to provide a full understanding of all the risks that policyholders need to know about to make sure they have the best coverage possible.

Its auto insurance policies include personal liability coverage, covering both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. In addition, Travelers also offers roadside assistance, which is an add-on that can help you if you find yourself dealing with unexpected car trouble, like a dead car battery.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safe driver discount: It pays to be careful on the road. High-risk drivers typically face more expensive policies. Keeping your policy free of accidents, violations, and major comprehensive claims can save you money.

Good student discount: Do you have young drivers on your policy? A policy with drivers enrolled in high school or college who get a B average or better on their report card can qualify for a discount.

Here are the average quotes from Travelers for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $177 Drivers Over 60 $108 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $136 Drivers With a Prior Accident $163 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $177 Drivers With Average Credit $154

5 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $186 Insurify Composite Score: 76

While State Auto isn’t the cheapest auto insurance provider on this list, it does offer solid car insurance policies at three different levels of insurance protection. Coverage ranges from Standard, offering customizable auto protection, to Protection Plus, which is the basic auto coverage with customizable extras, to the highest tier, AutoXtended Premier, providing extended, high-limit auto protection.

(Note that State Auto will be acquired by Liberty Mutual, which may change some of this information.)

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safety 360®: Just by enrolling, policyholders can earn an instant 10 percent discount. This can go up to 50 percent off their auto-renewal premium by having a safe driving score.

Here are the average quotes from State Auto for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $239 Drivers Over 60 $152 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $147 Drivers With a Prior Accident $279 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $262 Drivers With Average Credit $198

