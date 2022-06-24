4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 24, 2022
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Minnesota is Nationwide.
Safeco is the cheapest insurer on average in Minnesota, with average rates of $139 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
The state of Minnesota is a secret coastal gem that borders Lake Superior, the largest of the five Great Lakes. Other than providing easy entry into Canada, it also has more than 10,000 other lakes, including Lake Itasca, which is the primary water source of the Mississippi River. While it may not be known as a water destination, Minnesota is not to be missed.
In addition, its capital, Saint Paul, forms the “Twin Cities” with nearby Minneapolis. Both major cities are cultural hubs in the state and home to well-known landmarks, such as the modern art museum known as the Walker Art Center and the Science Museum of Minnesota. The Mall of America, the largest mall in the U.S., is also in Minnesota, making it full of activities and possibilities.
When driving between lakes or from the Twin Cities, the last thing you want to do is worry about problems with your car. Make sure you have the minimum coverage with your auto insurance to protect you. Insurify lets you look up the best car insurance rates that are uniquely tailored to your needs. Unlike other sites that make it difficult and confusing, Insurify clearly explains your options for insurance coverage for free and without all the hassle. Keep reading to find out the best auto insurance providers for Minnesota.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Minnesota
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$164
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$139
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$153
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$142
|80
|5
|State Auto
|$186
|76
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, Nationwide, Safeco and Liberty Mutual all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Minnesota drivers have great options when it comes to finding top car insurance companies. With more than 600 auto insurance providers in the market, how do you know what liability coverage is right for you? We can start by comparing options for Minnesota car insurance. At the end of the day, you don’t want to be an uninsured motorist. Let Insurify help you find the best rate by comparing car insurance quotes!
Car insurance rates vary by state and can change depending on a number of different factors. For example, having good credit matters. If you have a poor credit score, this can negatively affect how much you pay for your auto insurance policy. Also, having charges on your driving record can raise liability insurance rates and how much you pay for your deductible. Having a clean driving record that is car accident-free, for both old and young drivers, is important. Also, driving under the influence (DUI) is illegal in all states and can lessen your chances of finding cheap car insurance.
Nationwide
Nationwide is Insurify’s top pick for affordable car insurance with great auto insurance coverage. Its standard full-coverage policy offers collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and more. Policyholders can personalize their plans with additional coverage options, too. Choose from a range of personal auto coverages that include personal injury protection and bodily injury liability, among other add-ons.
Nationwide also offers additional benefits, like its On Your Side Claims Service that lets policyholders have a check-in with an insurance professional to review their coverage on a yearly basis. This ensures that Nationwide users are getting the best, most up-to-date auto insurance rates that meet insurance requirements.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Accident forgiveness: Policyholders can avoid a spike in their rate after their first at-fault accident or any other minor violation on their policy.
SmartRide: Being a good driver matters! The more safely you drive, the more you save. Careful drivers can earn up to 40 percent in savings and get 10 percent off their auto owners insurance just by enrolling.
Here are the average quotes from Nationwide for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$231
|Drivers Over 60
|$120
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$161
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$204
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$212
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$172
Safeco
Safeco is part of Liberty Mutual Insurance, the sixth-largest insurance company in the country. While Safeco is not as big of a name as other auto insurance companies, like GEICO, State Farm, Allstate, or Progressive, it provides financial strength that people can trust, with insurance premiums that are cheaper than national average rates.
Also, Safeco cares about building relationships. Customers can work one-on-one with independent agents to get a full-coverage policy. This way, policyholders know they’re getting the best service with ease, options, and advice.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Diminishing deductible: Keeping your driving history clean comes with rewards! Safeco will reduce your collision deductible at each renewal if no claims are filed against your policy.
Here are the average quotes from Safeco for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$201
|Drivers Over 60
|$105
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$161
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$190
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$187
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$140
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is an insurer well known by the average American family, as it’s been in the auto insurance business for more than 100 years. It provides solid coverage car insurance that protects you if you find yourself liable for an accident that causes an injury to you or someone else, damage to someone’s car, and even property damage liability.
Customers can fully personalize a policy that fits their needs. From cost to full coverage to a number of discounts, you can play around with these options by comparing annual premiums using Liberty Mutual’s coverage calculator. Liberty Mutual offers a fully personalized service and digital tools to make this easy.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Homeowner discount: By merely owning a home, you can be eligible for discounts. It’s also recommended to look into bundling home insurance with auto insurance.
Early shopper discount: Getting a quote with Liberty Mutual before your current policy expires can earn you some savings.
Here are the average quotes from Liberty Mutual for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$222
|Drivers Over 60
|$105
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$161
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$179
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$177
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$159
Travelers
Travelers has a strong commitment to providing its customers with expertise, innovation, and positive experiences. With industry-leading specialists, it aims to provide a full understanding of all the risks that policyholders need to know about to make sure they have the best coverage possible.
Its auto insurance policies include personal liability coverage, covering both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. In addition, Travelers also offers roadside assistance, which is an add-on that can help you if you find yourself dealing with unexpected car trouble, like a dead car battery.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Safe driver discount: It pays to be careful on the road. High-risk drivers typically face more expensive policies. Keeping your policy free of accidents, violations, and major comprehensive claims can save you money.
Good student discount: Do you have young drivers on your policy? A policy with drivers enrolled in high school or college who get a B average or better on their report card can qualify for a discount.
Here are the average quotes from Travelers for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$177
|Drivers Over 60
|$108
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$136
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$163
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$177
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$154
State Auto
While State Auto isn’t the cheapest auto insurance provider on this list, it does offer solid car insurance policies at three different levels of insurance protection. Coverage ranges from Standard, offering customizable auto protection, to Protection Plus, which is the basic auto coverage with customizable extras, to the highest tier, AutoXtended Premier, providing extended, high-limit auto protection.
(Note that State Auto will be acquired by Liberty Mutual, which may change some of this information.)
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Safety 360®: Just by enrolling, policyholders can earn an instant 10 percent discount. This can go up to 50 percent off their auto-renewal premium by having a safe driving score.
Here are the average quotes from State Auto for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$239
|Drivers Over 60
|$152
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$147
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$279
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$262
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$198
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Minnesota
Your deductible cost depends on a number of factors. Insurers take into account any previous car accidents, whether you have a clean driving record, poor credit, your age, and more. When calculating a policy, they also take your location into account. The average monthly cost of car insurance differs for major cities in Minnesota.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Bemidji
|$128
|Duluth
|$150
|Eagle Lake
|$143
|Minnesota City
|$253
|Minneapolis
|$209
|Saint Paul
|$208
|Saint Cloud
|$170
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
With more than 600 car insurance companies in the market, finding the right auto insurance provider can be overwhelming. That’s why Insurify put together an easy guide for Minnesota auto insurance options. That way, Minnesota drivers have access to comparisons of affordable car insurance that still fits the state’s minimum requirements.
Insurify helps people save time and money. A trusted service site, we only need a few minutes of you telling us about you, your car, and your coverage preferences to figure out the best policy for you. Let Insurify do the heavy legwork to instantly deliver side-by-side quotes from several national and regional auto insurance companies.
Be sure to read through your car insurance discounts and policy coverage recommendations before buying online or over the phone. You can also talk to an insurance professional or see our FAQ below.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to the Insurify Composite Score system, Nationwide is the best car insurance company in Minnesota, with a score of 89 out of 100.
At an average cost of just $139 per month, Safeco is the cheapest car insurance company in Minnesota. Depending on your unique driver profile, you may find cheaper rates when you factor in discounts and other policy perks. Compare quotes on Insurify to find the cheapest personalized quote.
The car insurance coverage you get is completely up to you. Minnesota drivers can use Insurify’s tools to figure out which auto insurance provider and plan is best for you and your lifestyle. But you need at least the minimum required coverage.
Getting great coverage at a low cost is easy! Use Insurify to compare car insurance quotes in the blink of an eye. Not only will you receive accurate quotes and discounts from top insurance companies in minutes, but it’s free too!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.