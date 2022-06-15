Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in Idaho? In Idaho, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and offer good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

If you’re used to the insurance giants - State Farm, GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, and American Family - you might be able to save money in Idaho by getting car insurance quotes from these auto insurance companies. Every state is different!

And don’t forget: the cheapest car insurance is not always the best. We’ve analyzed insurance coverage options from the best insurance providers in the state, taking into account way more than just insurance premiums. Without customer satisfaction, insurance is a nightmare - and a waste of money!

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $141 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is a consistently top-ranked insurance provider across the country. Young drivers will pay a little more than drivers with accidents on their records or speeding tickets. But even if average rates aren’t low enough to make you drool, Nationwide’s claims service and customer satisfaction make it a reliable option for car insurance coverage.

Top discounts that the company offers include good student, accident-free, clean driving record, and multi-policy.

Take a look at these average car insurance rates Nationwide offers Idaho drivers, based on their credit score, driving history, and other factors.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $217 Drivers Over 60 $97 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $139 Drivers With a Prior Accident $189 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $178 Drivers With Average Credit $162

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $110 Insurify Composite Score: 86

If you’re lucky enough to sport a clean driving record, Safeco has some great auto insurance rates for you to take advantage of. But DUIs, poor credit, and past violations could bar you from the best rates. But good drivers also get one redo: if you drive for a few years accident-free, your first at-fault accident won’t affect your car insurance premium.

Safe drivers looking for full coverage might find the cheapest auto insurance with Safeco. And the longer you are accident-free, Safeco will diminish your deductible for collision coverage up to $500. Safeco works with a network of independent agents, so if you like a local, personal touch, reach out to a nearby office to talk through your insurance options.

Top discounts that the company offers include diminishing deductible, claims-free cash back, and accident forgiveness.

As you can see, safe drivers and older drivers enjoy the best rates from Safeco.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $176 Drivers Over 60 $78 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $99 Drivers With a Prior Accident $150 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $136 Drivers With Average Credit $116

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $141 Insurify Composite Score: 82

A reliable company for Idaho auto insurance, Liberty Mutual provides many coverage options. While it doesn’t have the lowest rates, its car insurance coverage combines well with other liability coverage you might need, like homeowners insurance, and the company offers a bunch of discounts.

Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy, online purchase, and safe driving.

With Liberty Mutual, auto owners older than 60 stand to pay the lowest rates.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $240 Drivers Over 60 $69 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $133 Drivers With a Prior Accident $172 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $169 Drivers With Average Credit $154

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $72 Insurify Composite Score: 80

At Travelers, average annual premiums are super low - but so is customer satisfaction. If you’re looking for minimum coverage auto insurance and aren’t too worried about making a claim, Travelers could help you meet Idaho insurance requirements cheaply. A standard policy also includes medical payments, and Travelers offers lots of optional coverage.

But even though Travelers might be a great place for you to buy a cheap car insurance policy that meets your liability coverage needs, if you’re looking for the best auto insurance customer service around, you ought to compare quotes from other options.

Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy and multi-car.

Travelers offers the cheapest auto insurance that young drivers will find just about anywhere, and Idaho drivers with a speeding ticket or accident can also access great car insurance rates.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $94 Drivers Over 60 $60 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $68 Drivers With a Prior Accident $88 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $98 Drivers With Average Credit $74

