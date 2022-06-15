4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Idaho is known as a rural state, but that’s changing: Coeur D’Alene and Boise are among the fastest-growing cities in America, and the state’s urban population has ballooned in the past couple of decades. Highways in Twin Falls and Nampa are seeing huge increases in traffic. Right now, there are more Idaho drivers than there have been in years!
Idaho car insurance rates are a bit lower than the national average. If you just moved to Idaho from California or the East Coast and need to buy an auto insurance policy in your new state or are just hoping to re-evaluate your car insurance rates, read on for a full overview of the best car insurance companies in the Gem State.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Idaho is Nationwide.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Idaho, with average rates of $72 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
Minimum coverage in Idaho includes $25,000 for bodily injury liability per person ($50,000 per accident) and $15,000 for property damage. You’ll notice that uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage isn’t required for the state minimum insurance coverage.
But you’ll want to explore full coverage that allows for more breathing room for property damage liability and perhaps comprehensive coverage. Idaho car insurance is affordable, and even though the state minimum is low, you deserve to be on the road with adequate liability insurance and protection from uninsured motorists.
Here are our top four insurance providers in the state of Idaho, ranked by their Insurify Composite Scores, a specialized ranking system we designed:
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Idaho
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$141
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$110
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$141
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$72
|80
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in Idaho?
In Idaho, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and offer good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.
If you’re used to the insurance giants - State Farm, GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, and American Family - you might be able to save money in Idaho by getting car insurance quotes from these auto insurance companies. Every state is different!
And don’t forget: the cheapest car insurance is not always the best. We’ve analyzed insurance coverage options from the best insurance providers in the state, taking into account way more than just insurance premiums. Without customer satisfaction, insurance is a nightmare - and a waste of money!
Nationwide
Nationwide is a consistently top-ranked insurance provider across the country. Young drivers will pay a little more than drivers with accidents on their records or speeding tickets. But even if average rates aren’t low enough to make you drool, Nationwide’s claims service and customer satisfaction make it a reliable option for car insurance coverage.
Top discounts that the company offers include good student, accident-free, clean driving record, and multi-policy.
Take a look at these average car insurance rates Nationwide offers Idaho drivers, based on their credit score, driving history, and other factors.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$217
|Drivers Over 60
|$97
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$139
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$189
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$178
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$162
Safeco
If you’re lucky enough to sport a clean driving record, Safeco has some great auto insurance rates for you to take advantage of. But DUIs, poor credit, and past violations could bar you from the best rates. But good drivers also get one redo: if you drive for a few years accident-free, your first at-fault accident won’t affect your car insurance premium.
Safe drivers looking for full coverage might find the cheapest auto insurance with Safeco. And the longer you are accident-free, Safeco will diminish your deductible for collision coverage up to $500. Safeco works with a network of independent agents, so if you like a local, personal touch, reach out to a nearby office to talk through your insurance options.
Top discounts that the company offers include diminishing deductible, claims-free cash back, and accident forgiveness.
As you can see, safe drivers and older drivers enjoy the best rates from Safeco.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$176
|Drivers Over 60
|$78
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$99
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$150
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$136
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$116
Liberty Mutual
A reliable company for Idaho auto insurance, Liberty Mutual provides many coverage options. While it doesn’t have the lowest rates, its car insurance coverage combines well with other liability coverage you might need, like homeowners insurance, and the company offers a bunch of discounts.
Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy, online purchase, and safe driving.
With Liberty Mutual, auto owners older than 60 stand to pay the lowest rates.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$240
|Drivers Over 60
|$69
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$133
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$172
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$169
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$154
Travelers
At Travelers, average annual premiums are super low - but so is customer satisfaction. If you’re looking for minimum coverage auto insurance and aren’t too worried about making a claim, Travelers could help you meet Idaho insurance requirements cheaply. A standard policy also includes medical payments, and Travelers offers lots of optional coverage.
But even though Travelers might be a great place for you to buy a cheap car insurance policy that meets your liability coverage needs, if you’re looking for the best auto insurance customer service around, you ought to compare quotes from other options.
Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy and multi-car.
Travelers offers the cheapest auto insurance that young drivers will find just about anywhere, and Idaho drivers with a speeding ticket or accident can also access great car insurance rates.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$94
|Drivers Over 60
|$60
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$68
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$88
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$98
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$74
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Idaho
It’s no surprise that the Boise area is the most expensive metro for car insurance rates in Idaho. But there’s not a whole lot of variation between cities. In larger cities, where accidents are more likely, it’s extra smart to beef up on personal injury liability coverage.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Boise
|$138
|Idaho City
|$113
|Idaho Falls
|$143
|Meridian
|$155
|Moscow
|$129
|Pocatello
|$140
|Twin Falls
|$132
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Cheap auto insurance is possible: whether you have poor credit or good credit, a clean driving record, or a DUI on your driving history. You can afford a full-coverage insurance policy that covers you for property damage, bodily injury liability, and other coverage options that go beyond the state minimum requirements, like uninsured motorist coverage and comprehensive coverage.
You just need to find the car insurance companies that have the best rates for your situation, and that’s exactly what Insurify helps you do. After you spend just a few minutes telling Insurify about your needs, you’ll be presented with a slate of car insurance quotes to help you find auto insurance rates that fit your budget.
Insurify gets real quotes from the best car insurance companies so you can find an Idaho auto insurance policy that works just for you. You can also access special deals and discounts exclusive to Insurify.
The best way to buy Idaho auto insurance is to join the millions of auto owners who have saved on their car insurance policy by using Insurify’s quote-comparison tool.
Frequently Asked Questions
Nationwide, with solid average rates and robust financial strength, takes the top spot for Idaho car insurance with high customer satisfaction and lots of discounts and coverage options. Whether you need minimum coverage or a full-coverage insurance policy, Nationwide should be on your list.
Travelers offers the cheapest car insurance in the state of Idaho, but it comes at a cost - low customer satisfaction. However, young drivers and those with a checkered driving history or poor credit might find those low rates to be too good to pass up.
The insurance requirements for minimum liability coverage in Idaho are pretty low and don't even include uninsured motorist coverage. You’ll be better off with a full-coverage policy that gives you higher limits for liability insurance than the state minimum, as well as comprehensive coverage, which covers your car if it’s damaged in an event that’s not an accident.
Idaho drivers can get the best car insurance quotes at Insurify. It’s a surefire way to make sure you’re getting the cheapest car insurance you can get, with all the discounts you deserve, while getting full coverage that provides you peace of mind on the road.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.