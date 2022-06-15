Compare the Best Car Insurance for Families

What if someone in my family has a bad driving record?

Even if you have safe driving habits, accidents happen. But insurance companies consider drivers who have been in collisions riskier to insure, which could drive up the total cost of your family policy.

Inexperienced and new drivers are also considered high-risk. If someone in your family (or your roommate) has a particularly bad driving record or is high-risk, you might save money by excluding that person from your multi-driver policy.

However, most drivers under 18 can’t purchase their own policy. Moreover, in many states, parents are legally liable for the actions of their minor children. So regardless of the insurance option parents choose, they can still be sued for any damages that occur while their child is behind the wheel.

That’s why it can be safer to add your teen to your family policy. Generally, if your teen gets in an accident while on your family policy and you are sued, the insurance company has the “duty to defend” you. Your insurance company will try to settle the case for less than your policy limit.

However, if your teen driver has a separate policy and gets into an accident, your family’s auto insurance may not offer any protection for you in case of a lawsuit.

You should research the laws in your state before purchasing a solo policy for your teen, even if it would save you money. Age limits vary by state, as do limits on what damages can be collected from parents and guardians. For example, you could be liable for up to $25,000 if your child under the age of 18 causes damage while driving in California.

It’s also possible that you have an adult driver without a clean driving record in your family. You can compare auto insurance rates with Insurify to see if it would be cheaper to exclude that driver from your family policy. Remember that you’ll still need to get insurance coverage for that driver, so be sure to add up the total cost when making your comparison.

