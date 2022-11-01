How much car insurance do minors need?

Should my child have their own car insurance? Generally, no. A minor often gets a better rate when placed on their parents’ policy.

In short, drivers under 18-years-old need enough car insurance to legally operate their vehicle and comply with lender requirements, if applicable. That being said, deciding how much car insurance to carry for your young driver is easier said than done. Here are our recommendations based on each type of car insurance coverage:

Liability insurance includes bodily injury and property damage coverage. Your state requires a minimum coverage limit (or legal alternative), but we recommend carrying more than the minimum. Increased coverage typically costs only a little more than minimum coverage while adding valuable protection in the event of an at-fault accident.

Many states require uninsured and underinsured motorist protection. One in eight drivers is uninsured nationally, according to the Insurance Information Institute. And in some states, that number is much higher.

Collision coverage protects your car in the event of an at-fault accident. It is required when a car is financed but optional when the car is owned outright. If the car driven by your minor driver is worth less than $5,000, collision coverage is likely not worth the additional cost.

Comprehensive coverage protects your car in the event of a non-collision event, such as a hailstorm. It, too, is required when a car is financed but optional when owned outright.

