Preferred Mutual Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Average cost of Preferred Mutual auto insurance

How much you pay for car insurance depends on a number of factors, including your driving record and age. Drivers with a clean record pay much lower rates than people with past speeding tickets, accidents, or DUIs. Insurers view drivers with past incidents as higher-risk and more likely to file claims, so they charge higher rates.

Your age also plays a significant role. Teenagers and drivers younger than 25 face the highest rates on average due to less driving experience. Drivers between 35 and 69 pay lower rates than younger drivers, but drivers older than 70 may see a slight increase in premiums.

Here’s how average liability insurance rates from Preferred Mutual compare to national average rates.

Preferred Mutual car insurance cost by state

Car insurance requirements and prices depend on where you live. When determining your auto insurance premiums, insurers will consider your ZIP code and state insurance requirements.

The vehicle crime rates in your neighborhood, whether you live in a city or small town, and whether you park on the street or in a secure garage can affect the cost of your car insurance.[2] The type and amount of insurance you need can also influence the cost and will vary between states.

Compared to other companies selling insurance in Massachusetts and New York, Preferred Mutual has affordable average coverage. See how much liability coverage costs from Preferred Mutual compared to the state averages.

State Preferred Mutual Average Monthly Quote State Average Massachusetts $69 $102 New York $102 $141 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Preferred Mutual car insurance discounts

Insurance discounts are an important factor to consider when comparing insurance companies because they can help you save a significant amount of money. Preferred Mutual offers several discounts, but availability varies based on the state you live in.

You can search using your ZIP code on Preferred Mutual’s website to find an independent agent who can tell you which discounts you qualify for. See the specific discounts offered in Massachusetts and New York below.[3][4]