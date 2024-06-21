Electric Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Average cost of Electric auto insurance

If you have an incident on your record — like an accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — insurance companies will see you as a higher risk and raise rates accordingly.

Here, you can see how monthly liability rates for Electric Insurance compare to the national averages for different types of drivers.

Electric Insurance car insurance cost by state

How much you pay for auto insurance can depend on where you live. This is because each state has unique minimum requirements as well as location-based risks that can affect your premium prices. That’s why your state’s average rates might be above or below the national average.

While Electric Insurance’s average premiums are lower than many state averages, your specific cost of coverage will depend on your driving record and other factors, like your age, marital status, credit history, and more.

Here are the average monthly costs of liability coverage in six different states so you can see how rates fluctuate.

State CSE Average Quote State Average Connecticut $177 $206 Kansas $70 $81 Kentucky $160 $182 Maine $81 $91 Missouri $86 $97 Virginia $84 $94 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Electric Insurance car insurance discounts

In addition to competitive rates, car insurance shoppers should also check for discounts from various companies to find the right policy at the right price. Here are some of the best discounts available to Electric Insurance Company customers: