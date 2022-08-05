Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, Progressive offers significantly cheaper rates than Liberty Mutual. On average, you can expect to pay $247 per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual and $78 per month for a policy with Progressive, $169 less. For some driver demographics, this difference can be even bigger.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Drivers with a DUI can maximize their savings with a car insurance policy from Progressive. A DUI is a very impactful driving offense that can significantly increase your car insurance quote. For example, drivers with a DUI can expect to pay $470 per month with Liberty Mutual. In contrast, Progressive drivers with a DUI pay just $95 per month for their policy.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Age

Overall, drivers of all ages will find cheaper rates with Progressive. Teen drivers can expect the highest rates, $246 per month with Progressive and a whopping $503 per month with Liberty Mutual, $257 higher. Drivers in their 20s pay lower rates: $79 per month with Progressive and $261 per month with Liberty Mutual, $182 higher.

Drivers in their 50s and 60s pay lower rates than younger drivers because they have more experience behind the wheel. Drivers in their 50s can expect to pay $61 per month with Progressive and $182 per month with Liberty Mutual, $121 higher. Drivers in their 60s pay $65 per month with Progressive and $163 per month with Liberty Mutual, $98 higher.

Age Group Liberty Mutual Progressive Teen $503 $246 20s $261 $79 30s $208 $80 40s $204 $70 50s $182 $61 60s $163 $65 70s $173 $78 80s $177 $82

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Gender

Typically, men pay higher auto insurance rates than women because men are statistically more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding. With Liberty Mutual, men can expect to pay $17 more per month, or $204 more per year, than women. With Progressive, it’s women who can expect higher rates, but the difference between them is negligible, just $1 per month.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow insurance providers to use your gender to determine your car insurance rates.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $78 per month for an insurance policy with Progressive and $256 per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual, $178 higher. Your exact quote will depend on other factors, such as whether you want basic bodily injury and property damage liability coverage or full coverage with add-ons.

Gender Liberty Mutual Progressive National Average Men $256 $78 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women pay $79 per month with Progressive and $239 per month with Liberty Mutual, $160 more. If you qualify for any of the car insurance discounts that Liberty Mutual and Progressive offer, you can lower your insurance premiums.

Gender Liberty Mutual Progressive National Average Women $239 $79 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Mileage

With Liberty Mutual, drivers with high annual mileage can expect significantly higher rates than drivers with low annual mileage. On average, a Liberty Mutual driver with 20,000 annual mileage pays $57 more per month, or $684 more per year, than a driver with 5,000 annual mileage.

Progressive drivers can expect their car insurance policy costs to remain largely unaffected by their annual mileage. According to Insurify data, drivers who drive less than 5,000 miles per year pay only $1 less per month, or $12 less per year, than drivers with higher annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

On average, drivers who cover 15,000 miles per year pay $272 per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual and $79 per month for a policy with Progressive, $193 less. Drivers with 20,000 annual mileage can expect their car insurance quote to stay the same with Progressive—$79 per month on average—and increase to $290 per month with Liberty Mutual.

Annual Mileage Liberty Mutual Progressive National Average 15,000 $272 $79 $78 20,000 $290 $79 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Drivers with 10,000 annual mileage pay $242 per month with Liberty Mutual and $79 per month with Progressive, $163 less. Drivers who drive less than 5,000 per year will see reduced rates with both auto insurance providers, $233 per month with Liberty Mutual and $78 per month with Progressive.

Annual Mileage Liberty Mutual Progressive National Average 5,000 $233 $78 $78 10,000 $242 $79 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with good credit history can expect the best rates with both providers. If you have an average credit score, you’ll pay $58 more per month than a driver with excellent credit with Liberty Mutual and $24 more per month with Progressive. Drivers with poor credit scores pay $110 more with Liberty Mutual and $60 more with Progressive than drivers with excellent credit.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit history when calculating your car insurance quote.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $201 per month with Liberty Mutual and $53 per month with Progressive, $148 less. Drivers with a good credit score pay slightly higher rates, $214 per month with Liberty Mutual and $70 per month with Progressive, $144 less.

Credit Tier Liberty Mutual Progressive National Average Excellent $201 $53 $60 Good $214 $70 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with average credit pay $259 per month with Liberty Mutual and $77 per month with Progressive, $182 less. Drivers with poor credit can expect the highest rates and the most significant difference between Liberty Mutual and Progressive. On average, they pay $311 per month with Liberty Mutual and just $113 per month with Progressive, $198 less.

Credit Tier Liberty Mutual Progressive National Average Average $259 $77 $78 Poor $311 $113 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is the most significant factor when it comes to your car insurance rates. Drivers with a clean driving record can expect lower rates than drivers with speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs on their record with Liberty Mutual and Progressive. Both Liberty Mutual and Progressive also have safe driving discounts.

A DUI on your driving record has the highest impact on your quote with Liberty Mutual, where a driver with a DUI pays $230 more per month for car insurance than a good driver. An accident on your record has the most significant impact on your car insurance rates with Progressive, raising your quote by $34 per month.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers pay $240 per month with Liberty Mutual and $77 per month with Progressive, $163 less. If you have safety features in your vehicle, such as airbags and antilock brakes, you may qualify for a discount with Progressive and lower your insurance premiums even more.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Progressive National Average Clean Record $240 $77 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

A speeding ticket raises your average quote to $279 per month with Liberty Mutual and $99 per month with Progressive. The difference between these rates amounts to $180 per month, or $2,160 per year.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Progressive National Average Speeding Ticket $279 $99 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

An accident on your record has the highest impact on your quote with Progressive, raising it to $111 per month. However, you can still expect to pay significantly more with Liberty Mutual, $289 per month. This difference amounts to $178 per month, or $2,136 more per year.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Progressive National Average At-Fault Accident $289 $111 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your driving record raises your average quote with Liberty Mutual to a whopping $470 per month. If you have other high-risk factors, such as a poor credit history, you can expect even higher rates. Progressive car insurance remains affordable even with a DUI on your record, and you can expect to pay just $95 per month for your policy.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Progressive National Average DUI $470 $95 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.