Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated August 5, 2022

Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive: A Summary

Comparing car insurance providers can help you get a better rate, but which insurance provider is right for you? With an average monthly quote of $78 and an Insurify Composite Score of 80, Progressive offers affordable insurance coverage. At $247 per month and an Insurify Composite Score of 82, Liberty Mutual offers higher rates but more flexible coverage.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Liberty Mutual$24782
Progressive$7880
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual offers higher-than-average car insurance rates, but its policyholders get access to various benefits, such as accident forgiveness and lifetime repair guarantees. You can also get various add-ons, like roadside assistance, car replacement, and a deductible fund. Your Liberty Mutual car insurance policy is customizable, so you pay only for what you actually need.

Pros

  • Full suite of benefits and add-ons

  • Customizable policies

Cons

  • Higher than average rates

  • Mixed satisfaction ratings

Progressive

Progressive offers a variety of coverage options, including rideshare insurance and medical payments, as well as competitive rates even for high-risk drivers. Progressive also has a mobile app and offers multiple discounts, such as a multi-policy discount when you combine your car insurance with another policy, like homeowners insurance.

Pros

  • Low overall rates

  • Competitive rates for high-risk drivers

Cons

  • Mixed customer experience reviews

  • Mixed mobile app reviews

Rating FactorLiberty MutualProgressive
FitchWDA+
A.M. BestAA+
Moody’sA2A2
S&PAAA
J.D. Power872856

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Both Liberty Mutual and Progressive have their strengths. Liberty Mutual insurance is great for drivers who want a flexible car insurance policy that they can customize and are fine with higher-than-average rates. Progressive is a fantastic option for drivers who want to keep their insurance rates down, especially those with negative factors like a DUI on their record.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, Progressive offers significantly cheaper rates than Liberty Mutual. On average, you can expect to pay $247 per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual and $78 per month for a policy with Progressive, $169 less. For some driver demographics, this difference can be even bigger.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Drivers with a DUI can maximize their savings with a car insurance policy from Progressive. A DUI is a very impactful driving offense that can significantly increase your car insurance quote. For example, drivers with a DUI can expect to pay $470 per month with Liberty Mutual. In contrast, Progressive drivers with a DUI pay just $95 per month for their policy.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Age

Overall, drivers of all ages will find cheaper rates with Progressive. Teen drivers can expect the highest rates, $246 per month with Progressive and a whopping $503 per month with Liberty Mutual, $257 higher. Drivers in their 20s pay lower rates: $79 per month with Progressive and $261 per month with Liberty Mutual, $182 higher.

Drivers in their 50s and 60s pay lower rates than younger drivers because they have more experience behind the wheel. Drivers in their 50s can expect to pay $61 per month with Progressive and $182 per month with Liberty Mutual, $121 higher. Drivers in their 60s pay $65 per month with Progressive and $163 per month with Liberty Mutual, $98 higher.

Age GroupLiberty MutualProgressive
Teen$503$246
20s$261$79
30s$208$80
40s$204$70
50s$182$61
60s$163$65
70s$173$78
80s$177$82

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Gender

Typically, men pay higher auto insurance rates than women because men are statistically more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding. With Liberty Mutual, men can expect to pay $17 more per month, or $204 more per year, than women. With Progressive, it’s women who can expect higher rates, but the difference between them is negligible, just $1 per month.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow insurance providers to use your gender to determine your car insurance rates.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $78 per month for an insurance policy with Progressive and $256 per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual, $178 higher. Your exact quote will depend on other factors, such as whether you want basic bodily injury and property damage liability coverage or full coverage with add-ons.

GenderLiberty MutualProgressiveNational Average
Men$256$78$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women pay $79 per month with Progressive and $239 per month with Liberty Mutual, $160 more. If you qualify for any of the car insurance discounts that Liberty Mutual and Progressive offer, you can lower your insurance premiums.

GenderLiberty MutualProgressiveNational Average
Women$239$79$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Mileage

With Liberty Mutual, drivers with high annual mileage can expect significantly higher rates than drivers with low annual mileage. On average, a Liberty Mutual driver with 20,000 annual mileage pays $57 more per month, or $684 more per year, than a driver with 5,000 annual mileage.

Progressive drivers can expect their car insurance policy costs to remain largely unaffected by their annual mileage. According to Insurify data, drivers who drive less than 5,000 miles per year pay only $1 less per month, or $12 less per year, than drivers with higher annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

On average, drivers who cover 15,000 miles per year pay $272 per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual and $79 per month for a policy with Progressive, $193 less. Drivers with 20,000 annual mileage can expect their car insurance quote to stay the same with Progressive—$79 per month on average—and increase to $290 per month with Liberty Mutual.

Annual MileageLiberty MutualProgressiveNational Average
15,000$272$79$78
20,000$290$79$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Drivers with 10,000 annual mileage pay $242 per month with Liberty Mutual and $79 per month with Progressive, $163 less. Drivers who drive less than 5,000 per year will see reduced rates with both auto insurance providers, $233 per month with Liberty Mutual and $78 per month with Progressive.

Annual MileageLiberty MutualProgressiveNational Average
5,000$233$78$78
10,000$242$79$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with good credit history can expect the best rates with both providers. If you have an average credit score, you’ll pay $58 more per month than a driver with excellent credit with Liberty Mutual and $24 more per month with Progressive. Drivers with poor credit scores pay $110 more with Liberty Mutual and $60 more with Progressive than drivers with excellent credit.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit history when calculating your car insurance quote.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $201 per month with Liberty Mutual and $53 per month with Progressive, $148 less. Drivers with a good credit score pay slightly higher rates, $214 per month with Liberty Mutual and $70 per month with Progressive, $144 less.

Credit TierLiberty MutualProgressiveNational Average
Excellent$201$53$60
Good$214$70$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with average credit pay $259 per month with Liberty Mutual and $77 per month with Progressive, $182 less. Drivers with poor credit can expect the highest rates and the most significant difference between Liberty Mutual and Progressive. On average, they pay $311 per month with Liberty Mutual and just $113 per month with Progressive, $198 less.

Credit TierLiberty MutualProgressiveNational Average
Average$259$77$78
Poor$311$113$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is the most significant factor when it comes to your car insurance rates. Drivers with a clean driving record can expect lower rates than drivers with speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs on their record with Liberty Mutual and Progressive. Both Liberty Mutual and Progressive also have safe driving discounts.

A DUI on your driving record has the highest impact on your quote with Liberty Mutual, where a driver with a DUI pays $230 more per month for car insurance than a good driver. An accident on your record has the most significant impact on your car insurance rates with Progressive, raising your quote by $34 per month.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers pay $240 per month with Liberty Mutual and $77 per month with Progressive, $163 less. If you have safety features in your vehicle, such as airbags and antilock brakes, you may qualify for a discount with Progressive and lower your insurance premiums even more.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualProgressiveNational Average
Clean Record$240$77$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

A speeding ticket raises your average quote to $279 per month with Liberty Mutual and $99 per month with Progressive. The difference between these rates amounts to $180 per month, or $2,160 per year.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualProgressiveNational Average
Speeding Ticket$279$99$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

An accident on your record has the highest impact on your quote with Progressive, raising it to $111 per month. However, you can still expect to pay significantly more with Liberty Mutual, $289 per month. This difference amounts to $178 per month, or $2,136 more per year.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualProgressiveNational Average
At-Fault Accident$289$111$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your driving record raises your average quote with Liberty Mutual to a whopping $470 per month. If you have other high-risk factors, such as a poor credit history, you can expect even higher rates. Progressive car insurance remains affordable even with a DUI on your record, and you can expect to pay just $95 per month for your policy.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualProgressiveNational Average
DUI$470$95$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

DiscountLiberty MutualProgressive
Homeowner
Military
Early shopper
Good student
Student away at school
Claims-free driving history
Violation-free
RightTrack program (safe driver)
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Automatic payment
Online purchase
Paperless
Customize your policy
Air bag
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft
Daytime running lights
New car
Safe driver
Seat belt use
Defensive driving/driver’s ed
Emergency deployment
Federal employee

Our Methodology and How We Compared Liberty Mutual and Progressive

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions: Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive

  • Progressive offers significantly cheaper rates than Liberty Mutual. On average, you can expect to pay $169 less per month for a policy with Progressive, but for certain driver categories, the difference between car insurance rates can be as high as $375 per month, or $4,500 per year.

  • Figuring out which insurance provider is right for you takes more than comparing average quotes. You also need to decide how important customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction are to you, check if the provider offers coverage options you need, and see if there are discounts you can qualify for.

  • Insurify is a fast and easy tool that allows you to compare car insurance providers in your area side by side and figure out which one is right for you. Simply answer a few questions about yourself, your vehicle, and what coverage you’re looking for and get immediate access to dozens of real, personalized quotes from Liberty Mutual, Progressive, State Farm, and more.

