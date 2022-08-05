Compare Erie vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
Erie vs. GEICO: A Summary
If you’re looking for an affordable car insurance policy to protect your household’s finances, two auto insurers you might consider are Erie and GEICO. Both companies offer affordable rates and great coverage, but Erie is only available in select states. Compare individualized car insurance quotes from Erie, GEICO, and more with the Insurify quote-comparison tool.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Erie
|$49
|85
|GEICO
|$47
|88
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Erie
Erie Insurance is a Pennsylvania-based insurance provider that was founded in 1925 and offers multiple insurance products in 12 states. In addition to car insurance, the company also offers homeowners insurance, life insurance, and more. Erie sells policies through a network of 13,000 independent agents and offers some of the most affordable rates in the industry.
Erie has superior financial strength ratings from A.M. Best and is one of the top-rated midsize insurers for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. The insurer also ranks highly for claims satisfaction. However, Erie had more complaints than expected with the NAIC in 2021 given its size. Complaints have been trending upward.
In addition to the standard coverage options, Erie offers add-ons like roadside assistance with towing, rental reimbursement, new or better car protection, and rideshare coverage. You can also opt to lock in your rate. Erie also offers first accident forgiveness to policyholders after three years and a variety of discounts to make your policy more affordable.
Pros
Low premiums relative to the national average
Excellent customer satisfaction rankings
Telematics program
Cons
Only available in 12 states
Mixed mobile app ratings
Higher-than-expected number of complaints with the NAIC
GEICO
GEICO, the insurer with the famous gecko mascot, was founded in 1936 and offers car insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, business insurance, and more to residents of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. GEICO offers some of the best auto insurance rates in the industry and provides a substantial bundling discount in addition to a telematics program.
GEICO insurance has superior financial strength ratings from independent rating agencies. However, customer satisfaction rankings are mixed. GEICO was ranked just above average for claims process satisfaction but was ranked below average in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.
That said, complaints with the NAIC have been trending downward, and there were fewer than expected in 2021, given the insurer’s size. The company also offers a few coverage options beyond collision and comprehensive coverage, including emergency roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement coverage, and rideshare coverage. And GEICO offers plenty of discounts.
Pros
Affordable premiums
Offers rideshare coverage
Telematics safe driving program
Cons
Mixed customer satisfaction rankings
Does not offer gap coverage or new car protection
High rates for high-risk drivers
|Rating Factor
|GEICO
|Erie
|Fitch
|AA-
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A+
|Moody’s
|Aa3
|NR
|S&P
|AA+
|NR
|J.D. Power
|869
|882
Erie and GEICO are two of the cheapest auto insurance companies you can pick for your car insurance needs. Car insurance rates at both companies beat the national average. In most cases, the only insurer to offer cheaper rates than Erie and GEICO is USAA, which is only available to military members, veterans, and their eligible family members.
Compare Erie vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age
One factor that car insurance companies consider when setting your premium is your age because it directly relates to your years of driving experience. Drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to have the best rates. Young drivers, on the other hand, pay the highest premiums. That’s because teen drivers are more likely to be in a car accident than any other age group.
Both Erie and GEICO offer discounts that can help offset the high cost of car insurance for young drivers, but households with teens on their policies will still pay significantly more. Here’s what you can expect from each company based on your age.
|Age Group
|Erie
|GEICO
|Teen
|$85
|$113
|20s
|$49
|$46
|30s
|$43
|$50
|40s
|$38
|$40
|50s
|$36
|$38
|60s
|$39
|$40
|70s
|$45
|$54
|80s
|$51
|$58
Erie is cheaper than GEICO for most age groups and especially for teens. In fact, of all the car insurance companies we reviewed, Erie offers the cheapest rates to teen drivers. It’s highly unusual to find premiums below $100 for teens.
Compare Erie vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender
Most car insurance companies will consider your gender when setting your car insurance rates, and women will pay slightly less than men at most insurers. At a younger age, the difference is usually more pronounced because teen males are more than twice as likely to die in a crash as teen females, according to the CDC.
Which is cheapest for men?
GEICO is cheaper on average for men, but only by a couple of dollars. Both companies beat the national average premium for men, and only USAA offers cheaper rates.
|Gender
|Erie
|GEICO
|National Average
|Men
|$49
|$47
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
GEICO is cheaper than Erie for women on average, but again, the difference is slight. Both insurers are cheaper than the national average rate for women, and only USAA offers cheaper rates than GEICO.
|Gender
|Erie
|GEICO
|National Average
|Women
|$49
|$46
|$78
Compare Erie vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage
Your estimated mileage tends to have a minimal impact on your car insurance premiums, but low-mileage drivers will pay slightly less at most insurers. Low-mileage drivers can often realize greater savings by enrolling in a usage-based program. Both GEICO and Erie offer telematics programs that can help you save or earn rewards based on your actual driving behavior.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
GEICO offers high-mileage drivers cheaper rates than Erie, but only by a matter of a few dollars. Both companies beat the national average rate for high-mileage drivers.
|Annual Mileage
|Erie
|GEICO
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$49
|$46
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
GEICO is cheaper for low-mileage drivers than Erie, but only by a matter of a few dollars. Both insurers offer better rates than the national average.
|Annual Mileage
|Erie
|GEICO
|National Average
|5,000
|$49
|$46
|$78
|10,000
|$49
|$46
|$78
Compare Erie vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score
Unless prohibited by state law, most car insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score—a score generated from information in your credit report—when establishing your insurance premiums. That’s because studies have found a correlation between poor credit and more frequent or costly insurance claims.
Drivers with excellent credit will pay the lowest rates, and those with good credit will enjoy generous rates as well. But rates spike at some companies for drivers with poor credit. Here’s what you can expect from Erie and GEICO.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Erie is slightly cheaper than GEICO for drivers with good or excellent credit, and both insurers offer cheaper premiums than the national average rate.
|Credit Tier
|Erie
|GEICO
|National Average
|Excellent
|$34
|$37
|$60
|Good
|$42
|$43
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Erie charges drivers with average and poor credit higher rates than GEICO. The difference in price between the two companies is especially steep for those with poor credit. However, both insurers offer rates lower than the national average.
|Credit Tier
|Erie
|GEICO
|National Average
|Average
|$48
|$46
|$78
|Poor
|$95
|$64
|$120
Compare Erie vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving history is an important factor in determining your car insurance rates. If you have infractions like speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, car insurance companies are going to view you as a greater risk and charge you higher premiums. Sometimes, you can offset the high cost by taking a defensive driving course to earn a discount, so ask your insurance agent.
While your driving record isn’t the only factor taken into account, it will significantly affect your rates. Here’s what Erie and GEICO charge drivers on average based on their past violations and accidents.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
GEICO charges slightly less than Erie for drivers without any infractions in their driving history, but the two insurers are close in price. You should check your individual rates with Insurify before choosing a company. Both Erie and GEICO offer cheaper premiums than the national average for drivers with a clean record.
|Driver Type
|Erie
|GEICO
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$48
|$46
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Erie is slightly cheaper than GEICO on average for drivers who have been caught speeding. But both insurers charge generous rates below the national average.
|Driver Type
|Erie
|GEICO
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$55
|$57
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Drivers with accidents on their record pay slightly less at Erie than at GEICO, but both companies beat the national average. State Farm also offers comparably low rates to drivers who have been in crashes.
|Driver Type
|Erie
|GEICO
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$65
|$72
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
A DUI is a serious offense, so it’s not surprising that GEICO hikes up rates for DUI drivers. Erie’s rates are cheaper on average for DUI drivers, but they’re not the cheapest. State Farm and USAA both offer lower rates. However, rates from both Erie and GEICO are lower than the national average.
|Driver Type
|Erie
|GEICO
|National Average
|DUI
|$86
|$94
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Erie vs. GEICO Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Erie Discounts
Multi-policy
Vehicle storage
Safety features (airbags, anti-theft devices, antilock brakes, etc.)
Full pay
Youthful driver
College student
GEICO Discounts
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Membership & employee
Federal employee
Military
Emergency deployment
Good student
Defensive driving
Driver’s education course
Safety features (daytime running lights, anti-theft system, etc.)
New vehicle
Good driver
|Discount
|Erie
|GEICO
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Vehicle storage
|Membership & employee
|Federal employee
|Youthful driver
|College student
|Good student
|Defensive driving
|Driver’s education
|Safety features
|New vehicle
|Good driver
|Military
|Emergency deployment
|Full pay
Our Methodology and How We Compared Erie and GEICO
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
When it comes to nationwide average rates, GEICO is cheaper than Erie by about $2. However, Erie is cheaper for certain types of drivers, like those with excellent credit or those with violations on their driving record. The best way to compare your individual rate from Erie, GEICO, and other providers is to get free quotes from the Insurify quote-comparison tool.
Based on our analysis of a variety of data, GEICO is a better car insurance company than Erie. A few reasons for this include GEICO’s superior financial strength ratings, its low number of complaints relative to its size, and its powerful mobile app and online tools. However, both Erie and GEICO are reputable insurance companies that offer great coverage options.
While this insurance review covers many of the similarities and differences between these two companies, the best way for motorists to compare their prices against other insurers like Allstate and Progressive is to get car insurance quotes from Insurify. The best part? It takes users a few minutes to fill out information and view potential savings. Give it a try for yourself today.