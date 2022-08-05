Compare Farmers vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Farmers vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?

Allstate is cheaper than Farmers for all types of drivers. Drivers of all age groups and with all kinds of driving records paid cheaper rates on average at Allstate.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Neither Farmers nor Allstate was the cheapest company in 2022, but Allstate offers cheaper rates than the industry average. GEICO, State Farm, and USAA consistently offer cheaper premiums than Allstate, though.

Compare Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age

Young drivers are viewed as a higher risk to insure by auto insurance companies because they are inexperienced. Research shows that teen drivers are more likely to crash than any other age group. Drivers in their 50s tend to pay the lowest rates. Here’s how Allstate’s insurance premiums vary from Farmers’ rates for each age group.

Age Farmers Allstate 18 $343 $124 25 $106 $56 35 $102 $56 45 $97 $53 55 $82 $50 65 $807 $52 75 $106 $58 81 $118 $69

Allstate is cheaper than Farmers for all age groups, but the difference is especially significant for younger folks. Teen drivers at Farmers paid nearly three times what teen drivers at Allstate paid on average for car insurance.

Compare Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, insurers will consider your gender as a factor when setting your car insurance rates. Women tend to pay just slightly less than men over their lives, with more significant differences occurring between what teen girls and boys pay. Here’s how Allstate and Farmers compare in terms of cost for men and women.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Farmers $106 $108 Allstate $56 $59

Allstate insurance offers cheaper average rates for both men and women than Farmers.

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender Farmers Allstate Industry Average Men $108 $59 $81

Allstate is cheaper than both Farmers and the industry average for men.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender Farmers Allstate Industry Average Women $106 $56 $78

Allstate is cheaper than both Farmers and the industry average for women.

Compare Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage

When you sign up for a car insurance policy, insurance companies will ask you for your estimated mileage. This can affect your rates. In addition, Farmers and Allstate each have telematics programs that could result in savings for low-mileage drivers. Both companies offer discounts or rewards for safe driving behavior as well.

After choosing an insurer, you can sign up for Signal or Drivewise to get additional savings. Here’s how Farmers compares to Allstate in terms of cost by mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage Farmers Allstate Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $106 $56 $78

Allstate is cheaper than Farmers and beats the industry average for high-mileage drivers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage Farmers Allstate Industry Average 5,000 $96 $56 $78 10,000 $106 $56 $78

Allstate is cheaper than Farmers and beats the industry average for low-mileage drivers.

Compare Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score

In some states, like California, the law restricts insurers from basing your insurance rates on your credit score. But in most states, insurance companies review your credit-based insurance score when establishing your premiums. Drivers with poor credit tend to pay higher rates because of a correlation between bad credit and frequent claims filing.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier Farmers Allstate Industry Average Excellent $68 $48 $60 Good $85 $53 $71

Drivers with good or excellent credit pay cheaper premiums on average at Allstate than Farmers. Allstate’s rates also beat the industry average for good credit drivers.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier Farmers Allstate Industry Average Poor $135 $66 $120 Average $91 $54 $78

Allstate rates are cheaper than Farmers rates and are particularly generous for drivers with poor credit. Allstate premiums also beat the industry average.

Compare Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history illustrates how risky you are to insure. For example, if you have infractions like speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, your insurance company may think you’re not taking all the necessary safety precautions. Drivers who have previous violations tend to pay much higher rates than drivers with a clean record. Here’s what you can expect.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Violation Farmers Allstate Industry Average Clean Record $91 $54 $78

Allstate offers affordable premiums to drivers with a clean record, beating both Farmers and the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Violation Farmers Allstate Industry Average Speeding Ticket $129 $70 $104

Allstate offers cheaper average rates than Farmers to drivers who have been pulled over for speeding. Allstate also beats the industry average price.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Violation Farmers Allstate Industry Average At-Fault Accident $127 $82 $113

Drivers who have caused accidents in the past are likely to find cheaper rates at Allstate than at Farmers, according to our data.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Violation Farmers Allstate Industry Average DUI $133 $102 $155

DUIs tend to raise your rates the most of any violation since they require you to have an SR-22 on file in most states. But you’re likely to find cheaper rates at Allstate if you have this infraction. Allstate also beats the industry average premium for DUI drivers.