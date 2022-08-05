Compare Farmers vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Farmers vs. Allstate: A Summary
If you’ve been thinking about switching or obtaining a car insurance policy for the first time, you might consider comparing car insurance from both Farmers and Allstate. Here’s how those two companies compare based on cost and our Insurify Composite Score.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Farmers
|$107
|85
|Allstate
|$57
|85
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Farmers
Farmers Insurance Group has been around since 1928 and provides multiple insurance products across all 50 states, including home insurance, auto insurance, and life insurance, with bundling discounts available. Farmers offers a variety of unique coverage options in addition to standard insurance coverages, including roadside assistance and guaranteed value coverage.
Farmers’ discounts vary by state, so you may need to contact your insurance agent to see what’s available. Farmers has excellent financial strength ratings, but the insurance provider was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. The company also charges higher rates than the car insurance industry average.
Pros
Excellent financial strength ratings
Signal telematics program with CrashAssist
Ranked above average for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power
Cons
Below-average customer satisfaction ratings in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study
Relatively expensive insurance premiums compared to the industry average
Allstate
Founded in 1931, Allstate is the third-largest auto insurer in the country, offering coverage in all 50 states. Allstate also offers homeowners insurance, renters insurance, business insurance, and more. In addition to standard coverages like property damage liability coverage, you can get roadside coverage, custom equipment coverage, and rental reimbursement from Allstate.
Allstate offers a variety of auto insurance discounts to policyholders. The company has excellent financial strength ratings but is ranked slightly below average for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power. Complaints with the NAIC were about average in 2020 given the company’s size, but customer service reviews on third-party sites were mixed.
Good for
Offers rideshare coverage
Drivewise telematics program rewards safe driving
Cheaper premiums than the industry average
Not the best option for
Below-average customer satisfaction ratings
Mixed customer service reviews
Ranked below average for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power
Allstate vs. Farmers — Ratings
|Rating Factor
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Fitch
|WD
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A
|A+
|Moody’s
|Baa2
|Aa3
|S&P
|A
|AA-
|J.D. Power
|868
|870
|Insurify Composite Score
|ICS
Compare Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age
Young drivers are viewed as a higher risk to insure by auto insurance companies because they are inexperienced. Research shows that teen drivers are more likely to crash than any other age group. Drivers in their 50s tend to pay the lowest rates. Here’s how Allstate’s insurance premiums vary from Farmers’ rates for each age group.
|Age
|Farmers
|Allstate
|18
|$343
|$124
|25
|$106
|$56
|35
|$102
|$56
|45
|$97
|$53
|55
|$82
|$50
|65
|$807
|$52
|75
|$106
|$58
|81
|$118
|$69
Allstate is cheaper than Farmers for all age groups, but the difference is especially significant for younger folks. Teen drivers at Farmers paid nearly three times what teen drivers at Allstate paid on average for car insurance.
Compare Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender
In most states, insurers will consider your gender as a factor when setting your car insurance rates. Women tend to pay just slightly less than men over their lives, with more significant differences occurring between what teen girls and boys pay. Here’s how Allstate and Farmers compare in terms of cost for men and women.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
|Farmers
|$106
|$108
|Allstate
|$56
|$59
Allstate insurance offers cheaper average rates for both men and women than Farmers.
Which is cheapest for men?
|Gender
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Men
|$108
|$59
|$81
Allstate is cheaper than both Farmers and the industry average for men.
Which is cheapest for women?
|Gender
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Women
|$106
|$56
|$78
Allstate is cheaper than both Farmers and the industry average for women.
Compare Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage
When you sign up for a car insurance policy, insurance companies will ask you for your estimated mileage. This can affect your rates. In addition, Farmers and Allstate each have telematics programs that could result in savings for low-mileage drivers. Both companies offer discounts or rewards for safe driving behavior as well.
After choosing an insurer, you can sign up for Signal or Drivewise to get additional savings. Here’s how Farmers compares to Allstate in terms of cost by mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$106
|$56
|$78
Allstate is cheaper than Farmers and beats the industry average for high-mileage drivers.
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$96
|$56
|$78
|10,000
|$106
|$56
|$78
Allstate is cheaper than Farmers and beats the industry average for low-mileage drivers.
Compare Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score
In some states, like California, the law restricts insurers from basing your insurance rates on your credit score. But in most states, insurance companies review your credit-based insurance score when establishing your premiums. Drivers with poor credit tend to pay higher rates because of a correlation between bad credit and frequent claims filing.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
|Credit Tier
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$68
|$48
|$60
|Good
|$85
|$53
|$71
Drivers with good or excellent credit pay cheaper premiums on average at Allstate than Farmers. Allstate’s rates also beat the industry average for good credit drivers.
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
|Credit Tier
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$135
|$66
|$120
|Average
|$91
|$54
|$78
Allstate rates are cheaper than Farmers rates and are particularly generous for drivers with poor credit. Allstate premiums also beat the industry average.
Compare Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving history illustrates how risky you are to insure. For example, if you have infractions like speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, your insurance company may think you’re not taking all the necessary safety precautions. Drivers who have previous violations tend to pay much higher rates than drivers with a clean record. Here’s what you can expect.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
|Violation
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$91
|$54
|$78
Allstate offers affordable premiums to drivers with a clean record, beating both Farmers and the industry average.
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
|Violation
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$129
|$70
|$104
Allstate offers cheaper average rates than Farmers to drivers who have been pulled over for speeding. Allstate also beats the industry average price.
Which is cheapest after an accident?
|Violation
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$127
|$82
|$113
Drivers who have caused accidents in the past are likely to find cheaper rates at Allstate than at Farmers, according to our data.
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
|Violation
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$133
|$102
|$155
DUIs tend to raise your rates the most of any violation since they require you to have an SR-22 on file in most states. But you’re likely to find cheaper rates at Allstate if you have this infraction. Allstate also beats the industry average premium for DUI drivers.
Farmers vs. Allstate Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|Farmers
|Allstate
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|New car
|Good student
|Student away
|Driver training
|Youthful driver
|Defensive driver
|Affinity
|Autopay
|Full pay
|Paperless
|Early signing
|Homeowner
|Safe driver
|Antilock brakes
|Anti-theft device
|Safety device discounts
Our Methodology and How We Compared Farmers and Allstate
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: Farmers vs. Allstate
Allstate is cheaper than Farmers for all types of drivers. Drivers with good or bad credit, with a clean record or violations, and in each age group pay less on average at Allstate than Farmers. However, it’s still a good idea to check your individual premium by getting a free quote from Insurify. You’ll be able to choose your deductible to find an affordable policy.
Farmers car insurance is better than Allstate, based on a variety of data. However, Allstate is still a reputable company with excellent financial strength ratings offering a variety of insurance products and coverages. Allstate also consistently offers cheaper rates than Farmers and may be a better choice for your budget.
This insurance review will guide you in comparing Farmers and Allstate based on a variety of factors, but the easiest way to is to use Insurify to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers in one place. You might find that GEICO or State Farm can offer you cheaper rates than Allstate or Farmers.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.