Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

AAA vs. Liberty Mutual: A Summary

As you’re comparing car insurance providers to find the right policy for you, two of the companies you might consider are AAA and Liberty Mutual. Here’s how those two insurers compare in terms of average cost and reputability, based on Insurify’s data.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite Score
AAA$112.5085
Liberty Mutual$24782

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

AAA

AAA, also known as the Auto Club Group, is a group of regional insurance providers offering a variety of insurance products. The company is known for its roadside assistance program but also offers insurance directly to its members in some states. In other states, AAA acts as a broker, connecting consumers with other insurance companies like Progressive and Allstate.

In addition to auto insurance, AAA offers homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance coverage. The company has excellent financial strength ratings but was rated below average by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction in its 2021 study. AAA has a well-rated mobile app, offers a variety of coverages, and provides discounts and perks to members.

Pros

  • Excellent financial strength ratings

  • SMARTtrek usage-based program

  • Roadside assistance included with membership

Cons

  • AAA membership required

  • Not a direct insurer in some states

  • Rated below average by J.D. Power

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is a global insurer that has been around for more than a century. The company offers all the standard coverage options, plus some unique add-ons like better car replacement coverage and gap coverage. The insurer also offers a variety of insurance discounts. Additionally, you can get home insurance, business insurance, and more from Liberty Mutual.

Liberty Mutual has great financial strength ratings and was top-rated in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. The company also has a higher-than-expected number of complaints with the NAIC given the company’s size. Liberty Mutual offers roadside assistance for things like towing, but only as an add-on.

Pros

  • Excellent financial strength ratings

  • RightTrack telematics savings program

  • Top-rated by J.D. Power in the 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study

Cons

  • Relatively high insurance premiums

  • High complaints with the NAIC

  • Does not offer rideshare coverage

Liberty Mutual vs. AAA — Ratings

Rating FactorAAALiberty Mutual
FitchNRWD
A.M. BestAA
Moody’sNRA2
S&PNRA
J.D. Power834872

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite Score
Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual: Which Is Cheaper?

AAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual for all types of drivers. It’s possible to get a lower rate at Liberty Mutual with the company’s RightTrack program, but most drivers will still pay more at Liberty Mutual than at AAA.

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICS
Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies charge higher rates to young drivers because they have less experience behind the wheel. In fact, teen drivers are more likely to get into a car accident than any other age group. Drivers in their 50s or 60s tend to pay the lowest premiums. Here’s what drivers in each age group pay on average at AAA and Liberty Mutual for car insurance.

AgeAAALiberty Mutual
Teens$290$503
20s$108$261
30s$99$208
40s$87$204
50s$80$182
60s$86$163
70s$110$173
80s$140$177

AAA offers cheaper premiums than Liberty Mutual to drivers of all ages.

Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance providers in most states consider your gender when underwriting your car insurance policy. Women tend to pay slightly less for car insurance over their lives than men. The difference is more pronounced in younger drivers because research shows that male teens are more than twice as likely to be in a fatal crash than female teen drivers.

At most companies, you’ll see slightly lower average rates for women than for men. Here’s what you can expect at each company based on your gender.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for WomenAvg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
AAA$108$117
Liberty Mutual$239$256
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

For both men and women, the average premium drivers paid at AAA was less than half the average cost paid at Liberty Mutual.

Which is cheapest for men?

GenderAAALiberty MutualIndustry Average
Men$117$256$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual for men on average, but both companies charge significantly more than the industry average rate for men.

Which is cheapest for women?

GenderAAALiberty MutualIndustry Average
Women$108$239$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

On average, women pay less at AAA than at Liberty Mutual, but both companies are more expensive than the industry average premium for women.

Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage

Car insurance companies consider your estimated annual mileage when setting your rates. There’s typically little difference in what drivers pay based on estimates, but both companies have telematics programs you can use to save money based on your actual mileage. That aside, here are the average rates drivers pay at different mileage levels.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual MileageAAALiberty MutualIndustry Average
15,000-20,000$108$290$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual for high-mileage drivers. But both companies charge more than the industry average rate.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual MileageAAALiberty MutualIndustry Average
5,000$107$233$78
10,000$108$242$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA offers lower rates than Liberty Mutual for low-mileage drivers, but both companies are more expensive than the industry average.

Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, car insurance companies use your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates. It’s less about financial responsibility and more about a statistical correlation between drivers with bad credit and more frequent claims. Every company will weigh your credit score a little differently, though. Here’s what to expect from AAA and Liberty Mutual.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit TierAAALiberty MutualIndustry Average
Excellent$80$201$60
Good$98$214$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Policyholders with good credit pay significantly less on average at AAA than at Liberty Mutual. But both companies are more costly than the industry average. For the lowest rates, consider GEICO or State Farm.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit TierAAALiberty MutualIndustry Average
Poor$220$311$120
Average$114$259$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Both AAA and Liberty Mutual cost more than the industry average, but drivers with bad credit pay significantly less at AAA than at Liberty Mutual. The best rates for poor credit drivers come from GEICO or USAA.

Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record

If you have violations on your driving record, auto insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver and charge you higher premiums. A speeding ticket or DUI, for example, shows insurance companies that you’re not being safe on the road, which could increase your risk of an accident.

Every car insurance company will weigh your driving history differently, but you can generally expect to pay more if you have infractions in your driving history. Here’s how AAA and Liberty Mutual compare in terms of the cost for drivers with different types of violations.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Driver TypeAAALiberty MutualIndustry Average
Clean Record$114$240$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA is less than half the price of Liberty Mutual on average for drivers with a clean record. But the industry average is even cheaper, and you can find lower rates from insurers like GEICO and Allstate if there are no violations in your driving history.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Driver TypeAAALiberty MutualIndustry Average
Speeding Ticket$145$279$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Drivers who have been caught speeding pay less on average at AAA. But both AAA and Liberty Mutual charge higher rates than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Driver TypeAAALiberty MutualIndustry Average
At-Fault Accident$158$289$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Getting into an at-fault car accident will raise your rates. AAA and Liberty Mutual both charge more than that for coverage, but AAA is the cheaper option of the two. State Farm is a good place to look for cheap coverage if you’ve caused an accident.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Driver TypeAAALiberty MutualIndustry Average
DUI$314$470$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

A DUI on your record will raise your rates the most. DUI drivers pay less at AAA than at Liberty Mutual, but both companies are more expensive than average. State Farm offers particularly generous rates for drivers with a DUI.

AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

DiscountAAALiberty Mutual
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Homeowner
Military
Professional/alumni group
Loyalty
Car club
Good student
Student away
Telematics
Claims-free
Violation-free
Autopay
Online purchase
Paperless

Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and Liberty Mutual

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions: AAA vs. Liberty Mutual

  • AAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual across all categories of drivers. However, both companies charge rates that are higher than the industry average.

  • Our analysis of a variety of data revealed that Liberty Mutual is a better insurance company than AAA. Still, AAA may be a better option for drivers in certain regions who enjoy free roadside assistance and want to pay lower rates than what Liberty Mutual charges.

  • This guide offers the information you need to compare AAA and Liberty Mutual in terms of cost, financial strength, customer satisfaction, coverage options, and discounts. But the best way to compare car insurance rates is to use Insurify to see quotes from multiple companies all at once.

