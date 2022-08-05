Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual: Which Is Cheaper?

AAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual for all types of drivers. It’s possible to get a lower rate at Liberty Mutual with the company’s RightTrack program, but most drivers will still pay more at Liberty Mutual than at AAA.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Neither AAA nor Liberty Mutual was one of the cheapest insurance providers for 2022. In most cases, both companies are more expensive than the industry average. For every type of driver, with every type of violation, there’s another insurance company offering cheaper rates than AAA or Liberty Mutual.

Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies charge higher rates to young drivers because they have less experience behind the wheel. In fact, teen drivers are more likely to get into a car accident than any other age group. Drivers in their 50s or 60s tend to pay the lowest premiums. Here’s what drivers in each age group pay on average at AAA and Liberty Mutual for car insurance.

Age AAA Liberty Mutual Teens $290 $503 20s $108 $261 30s $99 $208 40s $87 $204 50s $80 $182 60s $86 $163 70s $110 $173 80s $140 $177

AAA offers cheaper premiums than Liberty Mutual to drivers of all ages.

Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance providers in most states consider your gender when underwriting your car insurance policy. Women tend to pay slightly less for car insurance over their lives than men. The difference is more pronounced in younger drivers because research shows that male teens are more than twice as likely to be in a fatal crash than female teen drivers.

At most companies, you’ll see slightly lower average rates for women than for men. Here’s what you can expect at each company based on your gender.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men AAA $108 $117 Liberty Mutual $239 $256

For both men and women, the average premium drivers paid at AAA was less than half the average cost paid at Liberty Mutual.

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender AAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Men $117 $256 $81

AAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual for men on average, but both companies charge significantly more than the industry average rate for men.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender AAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Women $108 $239 $78

On average, women pay less at AAA than at Liberty Mutual, but both companies are more expensive than the industry average premium for women.

Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage

Car insurance companies consider your estimated annual mileage when setting your rates. There’s typically little difference in what drivers pay based on estimates, but both companies have telematics programs you can use to save money based on your actual mileage. That aside, here are the average rates drivers pay at different mileage levels.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage AAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $108 $290 $78

AAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual for high-mileage drivers. But both companies charge more than the industry average rate.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage AAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average 5,000 $107 $233 $78 10,000 $108 $242 $78

AAA offers lower rates than Liberty Mutual for low-mileage drivers, but both companies are more expensive than the industry average.

Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, car insurance companies use your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates. It’s less about financial responsibility and more about a statistical correlation between drivers with bad credit and more frequent claims. Every company will weigh your credit score a little differently, though. Here’s what to expect from AAA and Liberty Mutual.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier AAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Excellent $80 $201 $60 Good $98 $214 $71

Policyholders with good credit pay significantly less on average at AAA than at Liberty Mutual. But both companies are more costly than the industry average. For the lowest rates, consider GEICO or State Farm.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier AAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Poor $220 $311 $120 Average $114 $259 $78

Both AAA and Liberty Mutual cost more than the industry average, but drivers with bad credit pay significantly less at AAA than at Liberty Mutual. The best rates for poor credit drivers come from GEICO or USAA.

Compare AAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record

If you have violations on your driving record, auto insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver and charge you higher premiums. A speeding ticket or DUI, for example, shows insurance companies that you’re not being safe on the road, which could increase your risk of an accident.

Every car insurance company will weigh your driving history differently, but you can generally expect to pay more if you have infractions in your driving history. Here’s how AAA and Liberty Mutual compare in terms of the cost for drivers with different types of violations.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Driver Type AAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Clean Record $114 $240 $78

AAA is less than half the price of Liberty Mutual on average for drivers with a clean record. But the industry average is even cheaper, and you can find lower rates from insurers like GEICO and Allstate if there are no violations in your driving history.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Driver Type AAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Speeding Ticket $145 $279 $104

Drivers who have been caught speeding pay less on average at AAA. But both AAA and Liberty Mutual charge higher rates than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Driver Type AAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average At-Fault Accident $158 $289 $113

Getting into an at-fault car accident will raise your rates. AAA and Liberty Mutual both charge more than that for coverage, but AAA is the cheaper option of the two. State Farm is a good place to look for cheap coverage if you’ve caused an accident.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Driver Type AAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average DUI $314 $470 $155

A DUI on your record will raise your rates the most. DUI drivers pay less at AAA than at Liberty Mutual, but both companies are more expensive than average. State Farm offers particularly generous rates for drivers with a DUI.