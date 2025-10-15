Commercial car insurance requirements in Louisiana

Louisiana business owners need liability coverage for commercial vehicle use. You’ll need commercial coverage if your business owns a fleet of box trucks, you drive for a rideshare company, or you just make occasional work-related trips in your personal vehicle.

Business auto insurance is important because personal auto policies often exclude work-related activity.[1] And even if your personal policy covers you while at work, the liability coverage may be insufficient.

Louisiana’s minimum limits for auto insurance liability include the following:[2]

Bodily injury liability: $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident

These auto insurance requirements apply to all Louisiana vehicles. But they may not be high enough to cover damages in the event of an accident. Once damages exceed the liability coverage limits on your personal policy, your business may face a lawsuit to cover the rest. It’s a good idea to purchase higher liability limits and additional coverage.

Large trucks, semitrucks, limousines, and specific business activities often require special endorsements or separate policies for full coverage.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also requires businesses to purchase higher amounts of commercial vehicle insurance for vehicles that cross state lines. These required limits range from $750,000 to $5 million, depending on the cargo and vehicle types in your fleet.[3]

Find a Commercial Auto Insurance Policy Check rates from a top business insurance company Get My Progressive Quote

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

Optional coverages for commercial vehicle insurance are similar to the add-ons you’ll find in a standard personal auto policy:

Comprehensive and collision Comprehensive insurance covers theft, vandalism, and other damage to your vehicle while it isn’t moving. Collision insurance protects your car in an accident, regardless of fault.

Medical payments Medical payments coverage pays medical bills and funeral expenses for anyone in your car who incurs an injury during an accident, regardless of fault.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) UM/UIM coverage provides insurance for your car and bodily injury if an uninsured or underinsured motorist causes an accident.

Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) Hired and non-owned auto insurance protects you while driving cars your business rents or hires out but doesn’t own, including your and your employees’ personal vehicles.

Roadside assistance Roadside assistance can help you if you get stranded due to a problem with your car.

Rental reimbursement Rental reimbursement coverage pays for renting a replacement car to drive while the shop does repairs for an approved claim.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Louisiana?

If you never drive for work or use a car for any business activity, you probably don’t need a commercial car insurance policy.

But if you use a car during any period of your active workday, you should consider a commercial auto liability insurance policy. This applies if your business owns its own car or if you or your employees frequently use personal cars on business errands.

Let’s say you’re a baker who delivers your bread to restaurants. If you or an employee has an accident while you’re making deliveries, the driver’s personal car insurance probably won’t cover the accident. And even if it does, your bakery could face a lawsuit for damages.

If you primarily use your car as a work vehicle, you should probably get a business auto policy to cover you while you’re driving.