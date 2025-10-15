Charlie Hope D’Anieri is an experienced copywriter, researcher, and journalist. He has written about business formation and home and auto insurance for several years and covered agriculture and politics for outlets including The Guardian, The New Republic, and many others. A graduate of Middlebury College, he also holds a master’s degree in English Language & Literature from The University of Maryland-College Park.
Many businesses depend on cars and other vehicles for visiting clients, making deliveries, and other business errands. When you or your employees are on the road for work in Louisiana, it can expose your business to significant liability risks. A commercial car insurance policy can help you stay covered.
Here’s what you need to know about commercial auto insurance in Louisiana, including who needs it and why, what it costs, and how to find the right policy for your needs.
Commercial auto insurance in Louisiana generally costs between $260 and $1,410 per month, depending on the size of your vehicle fleet and more.
Progressive, State Farm, and Travelers are a few of the best business auto insurance companies in Louisiana.
Commercial truck insurance for tractors and other large trucks can sometimes require separate, specialized liability coverage.
Commercial car insurance requirements in Louisiana
Louisiana business owners need liability coverage for commercial vehicle use. You’ll need commercial coverage if your business owns a fleet of box trucks, you drive for a rideshare company, or you just make occasional work-related trips in your personal vehicle.
Business auto insurance is important because personal auto policies often exclude work-related activity.[1] And even if your personal policy covers you while at work, the liability coverage may be insufficient.
Louisiana’s minimum limits for auto insurance liability include the following:[2]
Bodily injury liability: $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident
These auto insurance requirements apply to all Louisiana vehicles. But they may not be high enough to cover damages in the event of an accident. Once damages exceed the liability coverage limits on your personal policy, your business may face a lawsuit to cover the rest. It’s a good idea to purchase higher liability limits and additional coverage.
Large trucks, semitrucks, limousines, and specific business activities often require special endorsements or separate policies for full coverage.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also requires businesses to purchase higher amounts of commercial vehicle insurance for vehicles that cross state lines. These required limits range from $750,000 to $5 million, depending on the cargo and vehicle types in your fleet.[3]
Optional commercial auto insurance coverages
Optional coverages for commercial vehicle insurance are similar to the add-ons you’ll find in a standard personal auto policy:
Comprehensive and collision
Comprehensive insurance covers theft, vandalism, and other damage to your vehicle while it isn’t moving. Collision insurance protects your car in an accident, regardless of fault.
Medical payments
Medical payments coverage pays medical bills and funeral expenses for anyone in your car who incurs an injury during an accident, regardless of fault.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)
UM/UIM coverage provides insurance for your car and bodily injury if an uninsured or underinsured motorist causes an accident.
Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA)
Hired and non-owned auto insurance protects you while driving cars your business rents or hires out but doesn’t own, including your and your employees’ personal vehicles.
Roadside assistance
Roadside assistance can help you if you get stranded due to a problem with your car.
Rental reimbursement
Rental reimbursement coverage pays for renting a replacement car to drive while the shop does repairs for an approved claim.
Do you need commercial car insurance in Louisiana?
If you never drive for work or use a car for any business activity, you probably don’t need a commercial car insurance policy.
But if you use a car during any period of your active workday, you should consider a commercial auto liability insurance policy. This applies if your business owns its own car or if you or your employees frequently use personal cars on business errands.
Let’s say you’re a baker who delivers your bread to restaurants. If you or an employee has an accident while you’re making deliveries, the driver’s personal car insurance probably won’t cover the accident. And even if it does, your bakery could face a lawsuit for damages.
If you primarily use your car as a work vehicle, you should probably get a business auto policy to cover you while you’re driving.
Best commercial car insurance companies in Louisiana
The best insurer will depend on your coverage needs, as well as your fleet size, vehicle types, and more. Here are three of the best commercial auto insurers in Louisiana.
Progressive: Best for trucks and trailers
trucks and trailersProgressive
The largest commercial auto insurer nationwide, Progressive covers a variety of trucks and vehicles, including tractor trailers, box trucks, pickups, and many others. Progressive has a specialized claims channel for heavy trucks, and it even helps customers with their truck filings.
Truckers can also access a variety of trucking-specific discounts by sharing their data with Progressive. But the company has poor online reviews regarding customer service.
Insures a broad range of trucks and other commercial vehicles
Customers can bundle with other commercial policies
Discounts for paying in full and for using data programs
Low rating on Trustpilot
Above-average number of complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Some insurers offer cheaper rates
State Farm: Best for customer service
customer serviceState Farm
If you like to do business with a real person, State Farm has agents based in more than 60 cities in Louisiana. The company works to provide coverage tailored to your line of business, and it offers non-owned and hired car policies to match needs precisely.
With strong ratings for financial health and customer service, State Farm is a strong option for commercial auto liability insurance.
Connect with a live, local agent
Strong customer service reputation
Low NAIC complaint index
No quotes and limited information online
Limited discounts
Agent-only enrollment can take more effort
Travelers: Best for large companies and fleets
large companies and fleetsTravelers
Travelers is the second-largest commercial auto insurance company in the U.S. The company provides a breadth of coverage for a variety of businesses, with special programs for specific sectors, including municipal governments and oil and gas.
Travelers also places an emphasis on discounts. With blanket additional insured coverage, employers don’t have to worry about continuously adding and removing employees from their policies.
Variety of discounts
Provisions for many sectors and organizations
Excellent financial strength rating
Local agents only
No quotes available online
Limited information on commercial claims satisfaction
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in Louisiana to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Average cost of commercial car insurance in Louisiana
Louisiana commercial car insurance costs between $260 and $1,410 per month on average, according to Insurify data. Your auto insurance company sets premiums based on the risks associated with your type of business, the number of vehicles you have, the value of your vehicles, and other factors.
The more time you spend on the road for your business, the more you’ll have to pay. Van insurance and fleet insurance, along with liability coverage for box trucks and other larger, more expensive vehicles, will demand higher premiums.
Commercial truck insurance for semitrucks and long-haul businesses sometimes requires separate, specialized liability coverage.
What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in Louisiana
Commercial auto insurance is generally more expensive than a personal liability policy because of its higher liability coverage limits.
You should tailor your liability coverage to the risks involved in your business operations, whether you have a large fleet, work with inexperienced drivers, or put heavy mileage on your cars.
Liability coverage usually doesn’t apply to situations where you’re intoxicated, breaking the law, or using your work vehicle for personal use.
If an accident occurs, you’ll initiate a claim with your insurance company online or over the phone. To file the claim, you fill out the necessary paperwork documenting the incident. Soon after, the insurance company will review your claim and pay it out, minus your deductible, if it approves the claim.
Keep in mind that since it’s a business expense, you may be able to deduct premiums for your commercial auto insurance policy from your taxes.[4]
How to get commercial car insurance in Louisiana
If you’ve determined that your business needs commercial auto insurance, follow these steps to buy a policy:
Evaluate your insurance needs. This process will be different for each business. The scope of coverage and liability limits that are right for you will depend on the frequency and purpose of your vehicle use, the number of vehicles involved, and other factors.
Research insurers. Take some time to learn about the companies that offer commercial auto insurance in your area. Their reputations will vary, and so will premiums, add-ons, customer service, and other attributes.
Compare quotes. Don’t just buy the first policy you see. Make sure you get quotes from at least three insurance companies before you purchase a business auto policy.
Read your declarations page and discuss your new policy with an agent. Once you’re on the verge of purchasing a business auto liability policy, inspect it thoroughly. Make sure you understand the policy terms and coverage exclusions.
Put your insurance cards inside your vehicle. Always drive with proof of liability coverage close at hand.
Commercial auto insurance in Louisiana FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Louisiana commercial auto insurance.
How much does commercial car insurance cost in Louisiana?
Commercial car insurance in Louisiana costs between $260 and $1,410 per month, on average. Premiums vary based on a number of factors relating to your business’s vehicle use, including frequency, the size of your fleet, and the risk involved.
What are the requirements for commercial auto insurance in Louisiana?
Every vehicle in Louisiana needs to have liability auto insurance. The state’s minimum liability coverage limits include $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury coverage and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.
Which company has the best commercial auto insurance?
Progressive, State Farm, and Travelers are a few of the best Louisiana commercial car insurance companies. But insurance companies have different strengths that match them well with different businesses, so it’s always important to compare quotes.
Is commercial auto insurance worth it?
Commercial car insurance could save your business from a catastrophic lawsuit. And personal car insurance policies generally don’t cover business activities. If your business owns vehicles, you legally have to purchase commercial auto insurance.
