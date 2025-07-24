GEICO Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

GEICO commercial auto insurance is best for small to midsize businesses that value competitive rates and digital tools. Although it offers solid basic coverage, customer complaint rates are higher than average.

Updated

GEICO is owned by Berkshire Hathaway, one of the five largest commercial auto insurers in the U.S.[1] That standing reflects the company’s proven ability to pay for claims if your business truck gets sideswiped or your delivery van needs major repairs after an accident.

One of GEICO’s strengths is its DriveEasy Pro program, which uses technology to track employee driving and offers discounts to business owners for safe driving. Although this program isn’t available in every state, GEICO’s strong financial foundation makes it a company worth considering, especially if you’re shopping for cheap commercial insurance.

Quick Facts

  • GEICO offers combined single-limit liability policies for flexible coverage.

  • AM Best gives the company an A++ financial strength rating.

  • The DriveEasy Pro Dashcam option provides road-facing cameras and instant safety alerts.

GEICO commercial auto insurance at a glance

User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
9.2 /10
4.0
Based on 12,028 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,442)
Marion
Verified Review
Change rates without notification
Reviewed in Georgia on July 2025
They raise rates without notification, and when you call them, it's just, "Well, that's the way it is."
Richard
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Florida on July 2025
Expensive and monthly rates fluctuate.
Ernette
Verified Review
One of the better ones
Reviewed in Florida on July 2025
Easy to work with.
See all GEICO reviews
JD Power
637
NAIC Index
0.59
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO’s commercial auto insurance offers the same straightforward approach to vehicle insurance coverage as its personal auto policies. You can buy liability, collision, comprehensive, and personal injury protection for fleets of any size. Commercial auto policies also have higher liability limits than standard personal auto insurance and include access to DriveEasy Pro to monitor driving behavior.

GEICO’s competitive rates, financial stability, and digital tools for fleet management make it one of the top commercial auto insurance companies. It’s well suited for small and midsize companies prioritizing financial strength and practical features over white-glove service.

Pros

  • High financial strength ratings

  • Emergency roadside service and expanded towing available

  • Customizable coverage types and deductibles

Cons

  • Few physical locations

  • Many complaints reported to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Can’t update vehicles or drivers online by yourself — requires a specialist

How GEICO commercial auto insurance works

During the underwriting process, GEICO reviews your business operations, including vehicle types and driver histories. It also considers your industry, business size, operating locations, and even the type of cargo you’re hauling (if applicable) to personalize your insurance quotes.

With that information, GEICO builds a policy that can include bodily injury and property damage liability, collision and comprehensive coverage for vehicle repairs, medical payments, and uninsured/underinsured motorist protection.

You can also access specialized coverage tailored to your business needs. For example, freight haulers may need cargo insurance, businesses that rent or borrow vehicles can benefit from hired and non-owned vehicle coverage, and trucking companies using trailers they don’t own may require trailer interchange insurance.

Once your policy is active, you can use digital tools to manage your fleet, make payments, and get ID cards or proof of insurance.

GEICO also offers optional telematics through its DriveEasy Pro program. Each vehicle gets an onboard diagnostics (OBD) device to track driver behavior and location. With GEICO’s fleet management dashboard, you can get live updates and a bird’s-eye view of your entire operation.

GEICO commercial auto discounts

Discounts can affect your business insurance costs significantly, especially when insuring multiple vehicles.[2] GEICO offers several ways to trim your commercial auto premiums. While the company outlines a few discounts specifically for commercial policies, it may adapt other discounts from its personal auto offerings.

Remember that potential savings and eligibility requirements may vary depending on your state, vehicle types, and business operations. It’s best to call GEICO directly for personalized policy info and discount information.

Business Discount Type
sort ascsort desc
Potential Savings
sort ascsort desc
Multi-vehicle fleet25%
Safety training programsVaries
Anti-theft devices23%
Multi-policy bundlingVaries
Accident-free discountVaries
Military discount15%
TelematicsVaries
New vehicle15%
PaperlessVaries
Paid in fullVaries
Auto payVaries

GEICO commercial auto ratings

Financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings in commercial insurance carry extra weight, along with prompt claims handling and professional support. GEICO shows mixed performance in these categories.

For example, AM Best awards GEICO its top A++ rating for financial strength, indicating a “superior” ability to process claims and service accounts.[3] But GEICO doesn’t appear in the J.D. Power Small Commercial Insurance Customer Satisfaction rankings.

Additionally, the NAIC Complaint Index gives GEICO a score of 90.91 for commercial auto insurance, indicating the company receives more customer complaints than the industry average. While not alarming, this suggests GEICO may have some service issues that commercial customers should consider when evaluating policy options.

Rating Source
sort ascsort desc
Score
sort ascsort desc
What This Means
sort ascsort desc
AM Best Financial StrengthA++Superior
J.D. Power Small Commercial Insurance Customer SatisfactionNot ratedNo available data
NAIC Commercial Complaint Index90.91More complaints than expected

GEICO commercial auto coverage options

GEICO commercial auto coverage offers higher liability limits than typical personal auto insurance to protect businesses from greater risks.

Compared to industry standards, GEICO offers a wide range of core and specialized commercial coverages. The following coverages are available:[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Liability insurance

    Liability insurance covers bodily injury (medical expenses, lost wages, legal fees) and property damage to vehicles, buildings, and other property. GEICO’s combined single-limit policy offers more flexibility.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for injuries and property damage caused by drivers without insurance. It can also pay for damage after a hit-and-run.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments

    Medical payments insurance helps cover medical expenses if your drivers or their passengers are injured in a company vehicle, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive and collision

    Comprehensive insurance pays for non-collision damage, such as from theft, vandalism, and fire. Collision insurance pays to repair or replace a vehicle after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Hired auto

    Hired auto coverage protects rented or borrowed vehicles used for business purposes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/789c6c481b/car-and-driving-96x96-green_007-driver.svg

    Employee-hired auto

    Employee-hired auto coverage covers employees’ personal vehicles used for work. It also covers cars they rent or borrow in their own names.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Emergency roadside assistance

    GEICO’s emergency roadside assistance provides emergency towing, tire changes, jump-starts, fuel delivery, and lockout assistance. Its expanded towing option lets business owners choose which repair shop to use, regardless of location.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/948ffd15d0/personal-transport-96x96-gold_002-truck.svg

    Cargo insurance

    Cargo insurance protects goods or equipment your business transports against losses from theft, damage, or accidents in transit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d07f649b97/transport-96x96-green_045-camper-van.svg

    Non-trucking liability

    Non-trucking liability covers owner-operators using their work truck for personal, non-business purposes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0f334ec089/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_045-document.svg

    Owner-operator insurance

    Owner-operator insurance is tailored for self-employed truck drivers, combining liability, physical damage, and optional cargo protection.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e82696d8b/types-of-houses-96x96-orange_012-caravan.svg

    Trailer interchange insurance

    Trailer interchange insurance pays for physical damage to trailers your business doesn’t own when used under trailer interchange agreements.

Additional business insurance options

GEICO’s lineup of business insurance products can help you avoid having to manage policies across multiple insurers. For instance, GEICO offers general liability insurance and professional liability coverage to protect your business.

A business owners policy (BOP) covers business equipment, inventory, and lost income if a disaster forces you to close temporarily.[5] It also provides liability protection if someone is injured on your property. GEICO also offers workers’ compensation insurance to cover lost wages and medical expenses for injured employees.

GEICO commercial auto insurance FAQs

See below for answers to several frequently asked questions about GEICO commercial auto insurance.

  • Is GEICO a legitimate commercial auto insurer?

    Yes. GEICO is a reputable licensed commercial auto insurance company with more than 70 years of experience. It ranks among the top five largest commercial auto insurers in the U.S. and has a strong financial rating that demonstrates its ability to pay claims.

  • How do you file a commercial auto claim with GEICO?

    You can file claims through GEICO’s mobile app and website or by calling its 24/7 claims hotline. You’ll share claim details, submit documentation (photos, police report, etc.), and work with a claims adjuster.

  • Can you get same-day commercial auto coverage from GEICO?

    Yes. You can get same-day commercial auto coverage from GEICO, although complex fleets or specialized vehicles may require additional time. You can talk to one of GEICO’s licensed commercial auto specialists for an accurate timeline based on your needs.

  • Does GEICO cover specialty commercial vehicles?

    Yes. GEICO covers many commercial vehicle types, including box trucks, food trucks, service utility trucks, pickup trucks, work vans, and even regular cars. But you might need specific insurance coverage for dump trucks or cargo or if you own and operate a commercial vehicle.

  • How do you contact GEICO commercial car insurance?

    Contact GEICO’s commercial auto department by calling 1 (866) 509-9444. Chat support is also available, or you can manage your policy from the mobile app or online through your GEICO account.

