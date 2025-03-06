Best Commercial Auto Insurance Companies (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Commercial auto insurance protects your business from financial losses when you and your employees drive company-owned vehicles. These policies differ from personal auto insurance because they often have higher coverage limits, and they’re designed for businesses rather than individuals and families.[1]
But business auto policies help pay for the same type of costs related to lawsuits, property damage, and medical expenses after an accident.
Quick Facts
You might need commercial auto insurance if your company owns a vehicle and primarily uses it for work purposes.
Nationwide, Progressive, and GEICO are the best commercial auto insurance companies because of their high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, widespread availability, and selection of add-ons and discounts.
Commercial auto insurance generally costs more than a personal car insurance policy.
Who needs commercial auto insurance?
Business owners need commercial auto insurance when they primarily use a vehicle for commercial purposes. So whether you’re a small-business owner, self-employed individual, or independent contractor, you generally need commercial coverage anytime you use a car to perform tasks you get paid for.
An insurance agent can help you determine if you need commercial insurance by helping you answer these questions:[2]
Your Car Insurance Company May Ask You …
▲▼
You May Need Commercial Auto Insurance If …
▲▼
Who owns or leases the car?
You registered a vehicle in your business’s name and primarily use the vehicle for work purposes.
Who drives the car?
You, your employees, or independent contractors drive the company vehicle.
How are the cars used in the business?
You use the company car for business purposes, such as making deliveries, transporting goods, or driving to job sites.
Will employees use their personal vehicles for business purposes?
Employees and/or contractors use their own vehicles for business purposes.
Find Commercial Auto Insurance
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best commercial auto insurance companies
When you’re shopping for a commercial auto insurance policy, get quotes from multiple insurers. Pay attention to details like average costs, coverage offerings, discount options, and customer satisfaction. The list below includes the three best commercial auto insurance companies based on these factors.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$86/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$181/mo
4.4
Best choiceBased on 816 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (459)
Brandon
March 1, 2025
Verified Review
Nationwide Not Affordable
The rates are way too high.
Patricia
March 1, 2025
Verified Review
Good Company
They are quick to answer any and all questions, and claims are settled quickly.
James
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Considering Changing Companies
I like Nationwide, but the auto premiums are too high for me to afford. We have four cars and our home insured with Nationwide, and the cost continues to increase. Other than that, I would highly recommend Nationwide to a friend.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.64
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Nationwide offers commercial car insurance in 44 U.S. states. In addition to standard coverages, you can add optional protections like roadside assistance (including expanded towing), new vehicle replacement cost coverage, insurance for leased and rented cars, and more. The company also ranked above average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study.[3]
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for commercial coverage
Customizable policy options
Available in most states
Cons
Not available in Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and New Jersey
No advertised commercial auto discounts
Lower AM Best financial strength rating than some competitors
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$101/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$146/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,160)
Tonya
March 5, 2025
Verified Review
High Prices
Their prices are high.
James
March 5, 2025
Verified Review
Just Excellent!
Progressive Insurance is the fairest of all the companies I’ve dealt with.
Karen
March 5, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Everyone at Progressive is so friendly and helpful. I'd recommend them to everyone!
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive, the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., offers commercial auto insurance in all 50 states. Business owners may be able to qualify for several discounts to lower their premiums, which is less common when it comes to commercial car insurance. You could save money by bundling policies, sharing data from an electronic logging device, paying in full, and more.
Plus, the Snapshot ProView app provides free management tools for any fleet larger than three vehicles.
Pros
Available in all 50 states
Several discounts available
Free fleet management tool
Cons
Not available in Washington, D.C.
Discounts may not be available in some states
Truckers who use electronic logging devices (ELDs) aren’t eligible for Snapshot ProView
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,831 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,944)
Challa
March 5, 2025
Verified Review
Prices vs Other Insurances
Research to find the same benefits at lower prices.
Lucille
March 5, 2025
Verified Review
Easy, helpful company
Good customer service. The app is easy to navigate.
Randy
March 5, 2025
Verified Review
Thank You GEICO
We love GEICO. Anytime I needed to speak with them, they always answered my questions and concerns.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO offers commercial auto insurance in all 50 states. Its policies cover a wide range of business vehicles, including cars, trucks, vans, specialty-service vehicles, and food trucks — no matter the size of the fleet. Business owners can also add coverage options like emergency roadside service and protection for employees who use their personal vehicles for work purposes.
Pros
Insures many vehicle types
Optional add-on coverages
Available in all 50 states
Cons
Not all discounts and coverage types available in all states
Customer satisfaction scores tend to hover around or dip below average
Live customer service not available on Sundays
When selecting the best companies for commercial auto insurance, we considered each company’s IQ Score, discount menu, customer service, J.D. Power ranking, AM Best financial strength rating, and availability of coverage.
What commercial auto insurance covers
A standard business auto policy comes with the following coverages:
Liability coverage
Liability insurance helps pay for legal expenses, property damage, and bodily injury expenses if you or your employees cause an accident while driving a company vehicle. The coverage applies to the other driver and their passengers.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses following an accident, regardless of fault. The coverage applies to you, your employees, and your passengers involved in the accident.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damage to your company vehicle when it’s involved in an accident or rolls over. This type of insurance usually comes with a deductible.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for damage that’s not caused by a collision or vehicle rollover, such as vandalism, theft, and weather events. This type of coverage usually comes with a deductible.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage kicks in when a driver causes an accident and they don’t have any car insurance or don’t have enough insurance to cover your costs. This coverage pays for medical expenses, loss of income, and other damages owed to you, your employees, and your passengers.
Cost of commercial auto insurance
Commercial auto insurance policies cost more than personal insurance policies because they often provide more coverage. But several factors can affect the cost of business insurance, including:
The type of vehicle your business owns
Whether the car has safety devices, such as an alarm system
Where you park your vehicle
The ZIP code where your business operates
The number of insurance claims you’ve previously filed
The coverage limits you choose
Your policy’s deductible amount
The number of vehicles your business uses
The value of each company car
How much you drive the car
Your company’s industry
How to file a commercial car insurance claim
Filing a claim through a business auto insurance policy is very similar to filing a claim with a personal auto policy. Here are the general steps you’ll take:
Contact the insurance company. You may be able to file the claim online or over the phone. A representative can guide you through the process.
Submit the claim form. You’ll typically provide details such as the date and time of the incident, where it happened, who was driving, and a general statement of what happened.
Provide documentation. Include a police report (if applicable) along with photos of the accident scene, each vehicle involved, and any damage to vehicles and property.
Wait for the next steps. Your insurer will reach out to discuss next steps, and a claims adjuster will review the incident and the vehicle to determine the damage. The adjuster can also give you information about repair shops you can use.
Receive a payout. Your insurance company pays the repair shop up to your policy limits, minus your deductible. In some cases, the insurer may send you a check, which you can use to pay the shop.
Compare Commercial Car Insurance Quotes
See quotes from top insurers in minutes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to save on a commercial car insurance policy
Taking the following steps can help lower your insurer’s risk, thereby reducing your commercial car insurance premiums:
Install anti-theft devices. Devices like car alarms may help prevent break-ins and theft.
Choose a car with safety features. A safer car — such as one with anti-lock brakes — improves your chances of survival in a car accident.
Park your business vehicle in a safe place. Parking in an indoor garage or a locked parking lot decreases the likelihood of theft.
Choose appropriate coverage limits. Generally, higher policy limits increase your premium costs. You may decide to choose lower limits to reduce your premiums. But make sure you still have enough coverage to protect your business.
Increase your deductible. Selecting a higher deductible helps lower your monthly premiums. Just be sure you have the funds to cover the higher deductible if you need to file a claim.
Commercial auto insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about commercial auto insurance, the following information may help you understand this type of policy.
What is the best insurance for commercial vehicles?
If you use a vehicle primarily for business purposes, you’ll need a business auto insurance policy. GEICO, Progressive, and Nationwide are all good options for this type of coverage.
Is commercial auto insurance more expensive?
Yes. Commercial auto insurance usually has higher limits, so it’s often more expensive than personal auto insurance.
What is the most common type of commercial auto insurance?
All commercial auto insurance policies have general liability coverage, which pays for your own legal costs and the other driver’s repair bills.
Which company has the cheapest commercial auto insurance?
Commercial car insurance rates depend on factors like the type of company you have, the number of vehicles you’re insuring, the policy limits and deductible, and how much you drive each car. To find the cheapest rate, compare quotes among multiple insurers.
What’s the difference between commercial and personal auto insurance?
A commercial auto policy generally costs more than a personal insurance policy because it often provides more coverage.
J.D. Power. "Small Commercial Insurance Customer Retention Hinges on Trust in Rising Rate Environment, J.D. Power Finds."
Kim Porter
Kim Porter is a writer and editor who's been creating personal finance content since 2010. Before transitioning to full-time freelance writing in 2018, Kim was the chief copy editor at Bankrate, a managing editor at Macmillan, and co-author of the personal finance book "Future Millionaires' Guidebook." Her work has appeared in AARP's print magazine and on sites such as U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, NextAdvisor, Credit Karma, and more. Kim loves to bake and exercise in her free time, and she plans to run a half marathon on each continent.
Kim has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.