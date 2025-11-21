Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Moving trucks come in handy when you need an easy way to transport your belongings or pick up an oversized item, like an appliance. But if you get in an accident, you could be held liable for damages and other out-of-pocket costs without moving truck insurance.
Most standard car insurance won’t cover large commercial vehicles. So your personal auto insurance likely doesn’t offer protection. Moving truck insurance is commonly offered by rental companies and is a type of commercial auto insurance that offers protection for accidents, damage, or injuries.
Coverage levels vary, and an insurer could deny your claim for breaking the terms of your rental agreement. Here’s what to know about coverage options, costs, and whether moving truck insurance makes sense for your next move.
Damage waivers generally don’t cover liability.
Cargo protection covers your belongings, usually up to $15,000 to $25,000.
Moving truck insurance costs range from $15 to $83, depending on the company and truck size.
What moving truck insurance is and how it works
Moving truck insurance is temporary coverage that helps protect you, the rental truck, and your belongings when you rent a moving truck or van. It also helps protect you financially if an accident with the moving trucks results in property damage or injuries.
Most personal auto insurance policies don’t extend to large rental trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds — including moving trucks.[1] Buying moving insurance could save you from paying out of pocket for repair costs, medical bills, or other losses later.
You can typically buy moving truck coverage directly through the rental company when you reserve your truck. You can usually also add it when you pick up the vehicle — but not after you’ve driven off the lot. Some third-party insurers also specialize in short-term box truck insurance.
Companies generally offer several coverage options, including:
Liability coverage
Collision damage waiver (CDW)
Cargo protection
Personal accident coverage
Supplemental equipment coverage
Find a Commercial Auto Insurance Policy
Check rates from a top business insurance company
Types of moving truck insurance coverage
When renting a moving truck, you’ll likely have a few protection options for the vehicle, your passengers, personal belongings, and liability coverage. These are some of the primary coverage options for moving truck insurance:
Moving truck rental companies generally offer several types of liability insurance that help pay for damage to the vehicle, property damage, and injuries.
Coverage limits tend to only meet state minimums, but you can often buy supplemental liability coverage for additional protection. You can buy coverage for damage you (or other authorized drivers) cause and protection for third-party damage.
A moving truck collision damage waiver isn’t technically insurance. It’s a promise from the rental truck company that it won’t charge you for certain damages to the truck or equipment. Most accidental damage is likely to be covered unless you break the terms of your contract, like driving off-road. You may have to pay a deductible after certain types of collisions.[2]
Cargo protection reimburses you if your belongings are lost or damaged inside the truck due to an accident, fire, or theft. Keep an inventory of what’s in the truck so you know what needs replacing after a loss — and value.
Be sure to review the rental agreement paperwork carefully. Some cargo coverage only pays the actual cash value of your items — meaning depreciation is factored in. But other coverage options may offer replacement cost value protection, which pays the full cost to replace your belongings at today’s prices.[3]
This coverage helps pay for an ambulance and medical bills. It generally covers accidental death benefits for you and your passengers. You may not need this coverage if you already have robust health insurance. But if your medical coverage is limited, it can help fill any gaps.
This coverage helps protect additional equipment you may rent with your moving truck, like a trailer, car carrier, or tow dolly. Most rental companies only offer this insurance when you rent both the truck and the supplemental equipment as a package. It can also help protect any cargo or vehicles being towed.
How much moving truck insurance costs
Moving truck insurance typically costs between $15 and $83 per day, depending on the company, truck size, location, and coverage amounts.
Larger trucks usually cost more to insure because they’re harder to handle and can cause more damage in an accident, which increases the insurer’s liability risk. Full-coverage insurance packages that include liability, supplemental liability, cargo, and personal injury protection also tend to be more pricey.
For example, U-Haul’s SafeMove plan is $15 per day, while SafeMove Plus costs $30. Penske’s coverage ranges from $40 daily for basic protection on a 12-foot truck to about $83 for full coverage on a 26-foot truck. Budget’s Value Protection Package starts at $57 per day, while its Complete Protection Package runs closer to $78.
Coverage Type
Typical Daily Cost
|Collision damage waiver
|$15–$57
|Liability
|$15–$25
|Cargo protection
|$2–$21
|Personal accident coverage
|$2–$5
When you need moving truck insurance
You’ll likely need a rental truck insurance policy if your personal car insurance doesn’t extend to large rental trucks — and most insurers tend not to offer this protection. Purchasing moving truck insurance can help you avoid paying steep out-of-pocket costs if the truck is damaged or you get in an accident.
Moving truck insurance may be especially worth it for long-distance moves, when you’ll be on the road for hours, or if you’re hauling valuable cargo, like furniture or electronics. It can also protect you while driving through high-traffic or unfamiliar areas.
You can likely skip moving truck insurance, or at least purchase less coverage, if you’re renting a small truck or cargo van. Your personal auto insurance or credit card may offer some protection. You may also have coverage for personal belongings under your homeowners or renters insurance.
Check with your insurance company before declining coverage. The extra $50 per day spent on moving truck insurance for a quick trip could ultimately save you thousands in unexpected repairs, damages, or injuries.
Protect Your Business Vehicles
Cover cargo vans, pickups, food trucks, and more
How to get moving truck insurance
It’s simple to get moving truck insurance. Follow these steps to purchase coverage:
1. Check your personal auto and home insurance policies
While most auto insurers don’t cover commercial vehicles, first check with your auto insurer or agent to avoid paying for unnecessary moving truck insurance. Your home insurance may also cover personal belongings during a move.
2. Ask your credit card company about benefits
Some credit card companies offer rental car insurance as a perk. But in most cases, this coverage doesn’t extend to commercial vehicles.
3. Compare coverage options
Research moving truck insurance options from several rental companies. When comparing rates, it’s important to also factor in the cost of the truck rental and any exclusions to the policy. Read the insurance policy terms and exclusions carefully.
4. Consider third-party insurers
You may be able to secure a lower insurance premium and more extensive coverage by purchasing a policy separately from a third-party insurer.
After you’ve found the right coverage, contact the company to purchase your plan. If you’re buying through the moving truck company, you can usually add it when you reserve the truck. You can also add it in person when you pick up the vehicle. Be sure that all drivers planning to operate the truck are listed on both the rental agreement and the insurance.
Tips for saving money on moving truck insurance
To find the best deal on moving truck insurance, consider these money-saving strategies:
Shop around. Compare coverage details across multiple moving truck rental companies. Check with third-party insurers as well to see if you can find cheaper plans with more coverage.
Choose the right truck size. Larger trucks typically cost more to insure since they’re riskier to drive. Try to reserve a truck size that fits your belongings without leaving much wasted space.
Bundle policies. Paying separately for cargo, personal accident, and damage waivers gets expensive. Look for bundle options, like SafeMove Plus from U-Haul, to unlock potential discounts.
Reserve early. Truck rental prices often increase as you get closer to moving day. Booking your vehicle early may help you save.
Moving truck insurance FAQs
Moving truck coverage helps protect your finances when you rent a moving truck. Below are answers to commonly asked questions to help you decide if this coverage is a good fit.
Does your car insurance cover a moving truck?
Not usually. Most auto insurance policies have weight limits or exclude commercial vehicles. You’ll likely have to purchase additional protection from the moving truck company or a third party.
What happens if you don’t buy insurance and damage the moving truck?
If you decline coverage and damage the moving truck, the rental company charges you for the cost to repair or replace the truck. In some cases, you may also have to reimburse the company for lost rental income while the vehicle undergoes repairs.
Does your home or renters insurance cover your belongings while you’re moving?
Some homeowners and renters insurance policies protect your belongings while you’re moving. Most policies cover theft, vandalism, and fire, but damage from a moving truck accident may not be covered. Your agent or insurance company can help you understand what’s covered and when.
Does moving truck insurance cover vehicle breakdowns or flat tires?
No. Moving truck insurance typically covers accidents and damage, not mechanical issues like breakdowns or flat tires. But many rental truck companies offer roadside assistance coverage to protect against the risk of breakdown.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Rental car insurance."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "What’s the Difference Between Actual Cash Value Coverage and Replacement Cost Coverage?."
Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in