Commercial Auto Liability Insurance: Coverages and Costs

What is commercial auto liability insurance?

Commercial auto liability insurance protects businesses from liability in at-fault accidents involving their vehicles. Like personal auto liability insurance, commercial auto liability insurance covers bodily injury and property damage to others, and nearly every state requires liability insurance.[1]

Unlike personal auto liability insurance — which covers accidents you cause while driving your personal vehicle — commercial auto liability insurance applies to vehicles a business owns, including cars, trucks, and vans.

Liability insurance is only one component of a typical commercial vehicle insurance policy. A business auto insurance policy can also provide physical damage coverage, which protects the business’ vehicles. It may also include uninsured motorist coverage to help pay for damage an uninsured or underinsured driver causes.

Shop for Cheap Commercial Auto Liability Insurance Check quotes from top insurance companies Enter your ZIP code Compare Quotes Now Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 7,669+ reviews 4.8/5

Who needs commercial auto liability insurance?

You likely need commercial auto liability insurance if you use vehicles as part of your business operations. This includes vehicles your business owns, vehicles your employees own and regularly use for business purposes, and your personal vehicle if you use it for your business.

Commercial auto liability insurance protects your business from financial losses if you or an employee is at fault in a car accident while driving a company vehicle.

A few examples of professionals and businesses that may require commercial auto liability coverage include:

Contractors and tradespeople

Delivery companies

Florists and floral delivery companies

Food service companies, including food trucks

Real estate and sales services

Transportation services