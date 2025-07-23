Commercial Van Insurance: Coverages and Costs

What is commercial van insurance?

Commercial van insurance protects vehicles against financial losses from accidents, property damage, and lawsuits.

If you or your employees drive a van for your business, it’s a good idea to get commercial auto insurance. This coverage can help pay for vehicle repairs following an accident. It can also help take care of medical bills if one of your employees injures someone else while driving the van.

Business auto insurance generally comes with higher limits and broader coverage than personal car insurance policies.[1]

A personal auto policy usually covers a vehicle when you use it for daily errands, a commute, or for other personal purposes. Business car insurance policies specifically protect your vehicle during business activities, like making deliveries, hauling equipment or inventory, or transporting employees.

Cargo van insurance

This type of van insurance policy protects vehicles that haul inventory, including goods your business uses to create products or the final products. It can also cover deliveries.[2] If your business regularly delivers goods to other businesses or customers, cargo van insurance can be a good choice.

Passenger van insurance

If your business involves transporting people in vans, you should have passenger van insurance. This coverage may make sense if your business shuttles tourists to and from the airport, runs travel tours, or operates as a taxi service. Organizations like churches and retirement homes may also need passenger van insurance.

Minivan insurance

In some cases, you might have a vehicle you use for small business as well as personal errands. A minivan might allow you to make deliveries and haul cargo for your business while also allowing you to take care of the tasks of daily life. Depending on the insurer, you might be able to get a van insurance policy that covers both business and personal use.