USAA Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

Table of contents
Most states require business owners to carry a minimum amount of commercial auto insurance to cover work vehicles.[1] One of the top-rated insurers for veterans, members of the military, and their families, USAA might seem like the obvious choice for the more than 1.5 million veteran-owned businesses in the U.S.[2]
Unfortunately, USAA doesn’t offer commercial auto insurance directly. Instead, commercial liability insurance and physical damage coverage are available through USAA Insurance Agency’s network of third-party insurers. Additional coverage options also include protection for cargo and trailers.
Here’s what you should know about getting commercial auto coverage through USAA.
USAA’s partner insurance companies offer commercial coverage for many types of work vehicles, including hired autos, non-owned vehicles, and employee vehicles used for business purposes.
Other types of business insurance are also available, like workers’ compensation, professional liability coverage, and commercial cyber insurance.
Rideshare drivers with a standard USAA auto insurance policy can add rideshare coverage through USAA directly.
USAA commercial auto insurance at a glance
USAA
USAA has a strong reputation for quality customer service and policyholder support — and claims its partner insurers offer the same. It may be a good fit for drivers who use their vehicle for business, advertise a business on a personal vehicle, rent vehicles for a business, or have a fleet of vehicles or a trucking business.
Offers coverage for non-owned or hired vehicles
Coverage for cargo or trailers
Separate commercial trucking policies
Quotes not available online
No specialty vehicle insurance
Coverage not available directly from USAA
How USAA commercial auto insurance works
Through the USAA Insurance Agency, people who use vehicles for business can purchase commercial auto or commercial truck insurance. To get a quote, you must first contact a USAA agent by phone.
When you call, a business insurance specialist will ask questions about your business and business needs to determine what coverage is needed and which commercial insurance companies are the best fit.
USAA commercial auto coverage options
The following commercial auto coverage options are available through USAA’s commercial insurance partners:
Liability coverage
Required in nearly every U.S. state, liability insurance pays for injuries caused to another driver, their passengers, or pedestrians in an accident. It also pays for property damage you or your employees cause.
Physical damage protection
If you or your employees are in an accident and your vehicle is damaged, physical damage insurance helps cover the repairs to your vehicle.
Hired auto
If your business leases or rents vehicles, such as commercial vans, hired auto coverage helps protect you and your workers.
Non-owned vehicle
Non-owned vehicle protection provides coverage if your employees occasionally use their own vehicles for your business.
Any auto
This coverage provides liability protection for both hired and non-owned vehicles, like employee personal vehicles used for business purposes.
Cargo or trailer coverage
You can add coverage for your cargo or your trailer to your policy.
A separate, more comprehensive commercial truck insurance is available for owner-operators, for-hire truckers, and private carriers required to meet certain federal insurance requirements.[3] Policy types include liability coverage, trailer interchange protection, motor truck cargo, heavy truck roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement if your truck needs repairs.
Rideshare drivers with a standard personal USAA auto insurance policy can purchase add-on coverage directly from USAA instead of going through a third party.
Additional business insurance options
USAA began offering some forms of small-business insurance in 2021, but it launched only in a few states. For business owners in most of the country, USAA sells coverage through USAA Insurance Agency, and it connects customers to third-party commercial insurance companies.
Through its insurance partners, USAA Insurance Agency sells the following products:
Business owners policy (BOP): A BOP is a package of commercial insurance coverages. It typically includes commercial property, general liability, and business interruption insurance.
General liability: General liability insurance protects against financial losses related to injuries, property damage, or medical expenses if you’re liable for damages.
Commercial excess: Commercial excess coverage provides extra protection beyond the limits of your BOP or general liability policy.
Professional liability: Also known as errors and omissions insurance, professional liability insurance protects your business from claims related to negligence or mistakes.
Cyber liability: Cyber liability insurance helps with the cost of recovering from a data breach or data leak.
Workers’ compensation: Required by nearly every business with employees, workers’ compensation helps cover your employees’ medical expenses or lost wages if they’re hurt or become sick on the job.
USAA commercial auto insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for a commercial auto policy and are considering USAA, the following information may come in handy.
Is USAA a legitimate commercial auto insurer?
USAA is a highly rated insurance company. While it doesn’t issue commercial auto policies directly, its USAA Insurance Agency can connect you to reputable commercial insurance companies.
Does USAA cover Uber drivers?
Yes. USAA offers rideshare insurance that can cover Uber drivers. If you have an existing personal car insurance policy with USAA, you can add rideshare coverage as an endorsement to your standard policy.
How do you file a commercial auto claim with USAA?
Commercial auto policies sold through the USAA Insurance Agency aren’t underwritten by USAA. Instead, you’ll file a claim with the third-party company that issues your policy.
Can you get same-day commercial auto coverage from USAA?
It depends. When you call the USAA Insurance Agency, the representative will connect you with a third-party company that meets your commercial auto needs. Whether you can get same-day coverage depends on third-party company policies.
Does USAA cover specialty commercial vehicles?
No. The USAA Insurance Agency doesn’t provide coverage for specialty vehicles. It only covers trucks, cars, trailers, buses, and limousines.
