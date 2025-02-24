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Best Commercial Truck Insurance Companies (2026)

Great West Casualty Company, 1st Guard, and Progressive are some of the top choices for commercial truck insurance.

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Ben Luthi
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Ben LuthiInsurance and Personal Finance Writer

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MacKenzie Korris
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MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

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Commercial truck insurance is a type of vehicle insurance. Like personal auto insurance, commercial truck insurance provides liability coverage for bodily injuries and property damage, as well as damage to the truck.

But commercial truck insurance may also cover cargo loss or damage, refrigeration breakdown, trailer interchange, and more.

Whether you’re considering coverage for a fleet of vehicles or a single truck you use to transport goods for your business, here are Insurify’s top picks for the best commercial truck insurance companies.

Quick Facts

  • Trucking businesses may be required to maintain a minimum amount of liability and cargo insurance, with other coverage options also recommended.

  • Costs vary based on business type, truck usage, coverage levels, and driving history, among other factors.

  • Commercial truck insurance typically costs more than personal truck insurance policies.

Who needs commercial truck insurance?

If you own a trucking business, you’ll typically need to meet certain legal requirements for insurance coverage.[1] More importantly, though, having proper commercial truck insurance coverage can protect your business against accidents, damage, loss of cargo, and other potential issues.

Whether you’re an owner-operator, a for-hire driver for a motor carrier, or a private carrier, it’s important to make sure you have sufficient coverage for your business. Some of the vehicles you can insure with a commercial truck policy include box trucks, dump trucks, tow trucks, garbage trucks, semitrucks, and tractor trailers.

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Best commercial truck insurance companies

It’s important to shop around and compare multiple commercial truck insurance companies to determine the best fit for you and your business. Here are some top picks to help you get started with your research.

1st Guard: Best for flexible coverage options

1st Guard offers a broad range of coverage options, including liability, physical damage, non-trucking liability, occupational accident, and cargo insurance.[2] What makes it stand out, though, is the ability to customize your coverage. For example, physical damage options include loan gap coverage, no-deductible glass coverage, and emergency expense reimbursement, among others.

You may also opt for extended towing, rental reimbursement, and roadside assistance. There’s often a single deductible for your truck and your trailer, and the company may waive your deductible if you have a grille guard installed.

Pros

  • Wide range of coverages available

  • Flexible deductibles

  • Referral program

Cons

  • Quotes not available online

  • Mobile app unavailable for Android users

  • Limited customer service hours

Great West Casualty Company: Best for specialty coverage

Great West Casualty Company specializes in truck insurance, which means it understands your business needs better than insurers that offer a broader range of insurance policies.[3] It also means it offers a range of coverage options, including some specialty policies for bulk commodity carriers, freight brokers, and freight forwarders. Other coverage types include auto and general liability, physical damage, cargo coverage, and workers’ compensation.

Pros

  • Many coverage options available

  • Offers 24/7 claims services

  • Provides risk-control services to minimize the frequency and severity of accidents

Cons

  • Quotes not available online

  • Doesn’t operate in Alaska, Hawaii, Massachusetts, or New York

  • Discounts are minimal

Progressive: Best for discounts

discountsProgressive logoProgressive

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If you’re looking to maximize your savings, you may be able to do so with Progressive. The insurer offers an average of $1,056 in savings with its Smart Haul telematics program.[4] You can also save money if you maintain multiple business coverages or insure your personal vehicle with Progressive, enroll in the Snapshot ProView program, or pay your premium in full.

Pros

  • Several discounts available

  • Covers a wide range of vehicles

  • Offers 24/7 claims services

Cons

  • Fewer coverage options than some other insurers

  • Some quotes may require an agent

  • Doesn’t cover long-haul truckers, freight forwarders, or large fleets

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial truck insurance to assess which offer the best coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized customizable coverage and vehicle options, discount opportunities, 24/7 customer service, and unique features.

What commercial truck insurance covers

Commercial truck insurance can cover a wide range of needs, though options vary depending on the insurance company. Here are some of the more common types of commercial vehicle insurance for trucks:

  • Motor carrier insurance: If you own a trucking company, you’ll typically need to maintain a minimum amount of liability insurance, including bodily injury and property damage and cargo insurance.

  • Owner-operator insurance: If you drive your own commercial vehicle or fleet — either for yourself or for a motor carrier — owner-operator insurance can provide coverage that goes above and beyond what a motor carrier might cover.

  • Private carrier insurance: If you provide transportation for your own company, you may need private carrier insurance. Examples include farmers, construction companies, and manufacturers.

Good to Know

In each case, insurers may offer coverage options for auto liability, physical damage, cargo damage or loss, trailer interchange, general liability, roadside assistance, and more. You may even be able to purchase non-truck liability insurance if you also occasionally use your truck for personal use.

Commercial truck insurance cost

The cost of commercial truck insurance can vary based on a number of factors, including the following:

  • Type of business

  • Truck type

  • Number of vehicles

  • Coverage levels

  • Type of cargo

  • Operating radius

  • Driving history

  • Location

  • Personal credit

Commercial truck insurance has higher liability requirements, and you may also need to buy coverage for cargo, trailer interchange, and other needs. Because of this, you can generally expect to pay more compared to a personal truck insurance policy.

How to file a commercial truck insurance claim

The claims process may vary a little by insurer, but here are some general guidelines to follow if you need to file a claim:

  1. Gather information. Collect details from any other party involved in the accident, and take photos and videos to document the damage.

  2. Contact your insurance company. Reach out to your insurer as quickly as possible to file a claim. You’ll want to provide a clear description of what happened, along with your documentation. Ask about the next steps in the process.

  3. Work with your claims adjuster. You’ll be assigned an adjuster to your case. Be sure to answer any questions promptly and stay in touch to get updates on the status of your claim.

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How to save on a commercial truck insurance policy

If you need a commercial truck insurance policy for your business, here are some steps you can take to maximize your savings on your coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Shop around

    Each insurance company offers a different set of coverages, features, and rates. As a result, it’s crucial that you shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Get the right amount of coverage

    Understanding your business’ needs can help ensure that you don’t overpay for coverage you don’t need.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/75872bbafd/money-96x96-green_033-magnifying-glass.svg

    Look for discounts

    Some insurers may offer various discounts that can help you cut costs on your policy. As you compare different insurance companies, keep an eye out for potential savings.

Commercial truck insurance FAQs

As you consider your needs and options for commercial truck insurance, here are some common questions you may come across.

  • What is the best commercial truck insurance company?

    No commercial truck insurance company is best suited for everyone. As a result, it’s important that you take your time to evaluate your needs, shop around, and compare quotes and features from many insurers to find the best fit for you.

  • What does commercial truck insurance cover?

    Depending on the insurer and type of policy you choose, commercial truck insurance may cover a variety of needs. Examples include bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, physical damage protection, cargo insurance, trailer interchange coverage, and many more.

  • What is the average cost of commercial truck insurance per month?

    It’s hard to nail down an average cost for commercial truck insurance because it can vary significantly based on the type of trucking business you own, the number of vehicles in your fleet, and many other factors.

  • Is commercial truck insurance more expensive?

    Compared to personal truck insurance, commercial truck coverage tends to be more expensive. This is because small-business owners who need commercial insurance typically have higher coverage requirements.

  • Does commercial truck insurance cover personal use?

    You can purchase non-trucking liability coverage, which pays for bodily injuries and property damage caused when using your vehicle for personal use. For other coverage needs, though, you may need to obtain an insurance quote for a personal auto policy.

Sources

  1. U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. "Insurance Filing Requirements."
  2. 1st Guard. "Explore our Commercial Trucking Insurance Coverage."
  3. Great West Casualty Company. "Commercial Truck Insurance Coverage."
  4. Progressive. "Vehicle Insurance Discounts."
Ben Luthi
Written byBen LuthiInsurance and Personal Finance Writer
Ben Luthi
Ben LuthiInsurance and Personal Finance Writer

  • 12+ years in personal finance and insurance writing

  • Former financial analyst

Ben Luthi has been making insurance and personal finance easy to understand for over a decade. Dedicated to helping readers make informed insurance decisions, Ben’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun.

His work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley CoxSenior Managing Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

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