Business Interruption Insurance: Coverages and Costs

Preserving cash flow is critical for small businesses. Business interruption insurance can help your company stay solvent if you have to halt operations for certain reasons.

The coverage replaces lost income and helps you cover ongoing expenses when a covered event forces you to shut down temporarily.[1] It’s especially important for small businesses, freelancers, and contractors who rely on steady revenue.

If you’re considering business interruption insurance as part of your overall insurance coverage, here’s how it works, how to determine whether you need it and how much, and steps to obtain coverage.