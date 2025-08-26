Everyone makes mistakes, but even one lawsuit can put your business in serious financial trouble.

That’s why many service-based businesses rely on errors and omissions (E&O) insurance, which helps protect against claims of mistakes, missed deadlines, or negligence. This liability coverage can pay for court costs, damages, settlements, and other legal fees from a lawsuit.[1]

Even well-run businesses can face unfounded claims, and having E&O insurance can cover defense costs while protecting your professional reputation.

Let’s look closer at how E&O insurance works, what it covers, and whether you need it for your business.