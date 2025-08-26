Home>Business Insurance

Errors and Omissions Insurance: Who Needs It and Why It’s Important

E&O insurance helps protect your business if a client sues over negligence, mistakes, or missed deadlines. Without it, you could be responsible for any legal expenses out of pocket.

Written byCarley Clark
Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelors degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog. 

Edited byAshley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Everyone makes mistakes, but even one lawsuit can put your business in serious financial trouble.

That’s why many service-based businesses rely on errors and omissions (E&O) insurance, which helps protect against claims of mistakes, missed deadlines, or negligence. This liability coverage can pay for court costs, damages, settlements, and other legal fees from a lawsuit.[1]

Even well-run businesses can face unfounded claims, and having E&O insurance can cover defense costs while protecting your professional reputation.

Let’s look closer at how E&O insurance works, what it covers, and whether you need it for your business.

Quick Facts

  • E&O insurance can benefit businesses of all sizes, including independent contractors.

  • Most policies are claims-made, so you should report insurance issues promptly.

  • Bodily injuries and property damage fall under general liability, not E&O.

What is errors and omissions insurance?

E&O is a type of professional liability insurance that can protect your business if a client sues over a mistake, oversight, or failure to deliver promised services.

It could help if you or an employee misses a project deadline, provides inaccurate information, or makes an error in a contract, causing a financial loss for a client and prompting a lawsuit. Without E&O insurance, you might have to pay court costs, attorney fees, damages, or settlements out of pocket.

If you have this policy, though, you can file a professional liability claim to help cover these expenses. Exact coverage depends on your insurance policy terms, limits, and endorsements.

E&O ultimately provides a financial safety net and supports your business’s overall risk management.

Who needs E&O insurance?

Any business providing professional services to clients, such as advice or deliverables, should strongly consider E&O insurance.

Mistakes can happen to anyone, so it’s important to protect yourself from potential legal repercussions. Some U.S. states may even require professional liability insurance, like an E&O policy.

Here are some common examples of professionals who may benefit from this coverage:[2]

  • Accountants

  • Consultants

  • Designers

  • Home-based businesses

  • Information technology (IT) professionals

  • Real estate agents

Important Information

Even well-run companies aren’t immune to risk. A client could file a claim alleging you made an error — whether it’s true or not. Defense costs are expensive, and without E&O insurance, you may have to pay them yourself — even if the dispute is unfounded.

Why E&O insurance is important

Legal battles can take a serious toll on your business’s finances, jeopardizing assets and future earnings. Court costs, damages, and other expenses from a single lawsuit can be so high that some companies may close or file for bankruptcy.

By purchasing errors and omissions insurance, you can have financial protection against:

  • Attorney fees

  • Damages

  • Reputational harm

Even unfounded claims can be expensive to resolve. If the accusation is false, E&O insurance could provide the resources to protect your business’s reputation. Though some companies may choose to settle (which E&O may cover) to avoid the stress, expense, and time commitment of litigation.

What E&O insurance covers

E&O insurance provides liability protection for claims of negligence, misrepresentation, or mistakes in professional work, such as:

  • Alleged professional mistakes: A client could sue you for an error, like giving incorrect advice or misrepresenting their company.

  • Missed deadlines or deliverables: Failing to deliver services on time could hurt your client’s bottom line and prompt a lawsuit.

  • Breach of contract: Legal agreements can be complex. If you accidentally violate your contract, E&O might offer financial protection.

  • Failure to meet standards: E&O insurance may cover court costs if a client alleges you didn’t meet the standards for a project.

  • Court costs: Professional liability insurance might reimburse you for filing fees, subpoenas, transcription fees, and administrative costs.

  • Defense costs: Even if a claim is baseless, E&O could help with attorney fees, expert witness fees, and other expenses for legal defense.

  • Settlements: Sometimes, litigation may not be worth it. E&O could reimburse you for a settlement to keep a dispute out of court.

  • Damages: If you lose a legal battle, E&O can help cover damages up to your policy limits.

What E&O insurance doesn’t cover

Although E&O insurance can protect your business from legal trouble, it doesn’t completely eliminate the risk. For example, these are some common exclusions:

  • Intentional wrongdoing or fraud: This coverage generally doesn’t apply to claims involving dishonesty, crime, or intentional misconduct.

  • Bodily injury/property damage: Lawsuits from client injuries or property damage typically fall under business liability insurance, not errors and omissions insurance.[3]

  • Employment practices liability insurance (EPLI): For coverage against potential lawsuits from current, former, and potential employees, you’ll need an EPLI insurance policy.[4]

  • Cyberattacks: If your business suffers a breach of customers’ data, cyber liability insurance may cover lawsuits and fines.[5]

  • Patent infringement: Intellectual property insurance, not E&O, protects against claims that you infringed on someone else’s patent, copyright, or trademark.

Good to Know

E&O policies have limits on how much they’ll pay. The occurrence limit is the maximum the insurer will pay for a single event. The aggregate limit, on the other hand, is the maximum amount the insurer will pay for all covered claims combined during your policy period.

Where to get E&O insurance

You can purchase business coverage (including an E&O policy) through insurance companies, independent agencies, specialty insurance programs, or a reputable insurance group. A licensed professional can give you insurance advice to help you select the right coverage for your business.

Whichever route you choose, always compare quotes, coverage options, and policy terms from multiple insurance companies to ensure you get the most protection for the best price.

You’ll typically complete a detailed application form when applying for a policy. Your insurer may review your claim history to decide your eligibility, premiums, and coverage determinations.

E&O insurance cost

E&O insurance could cost between $40 and $75 per month, but rates vary significantly. In 2024, Progressive reported a median monthly cost of $42, while The Hartford’s customers paid around $76 each month, on average.[6] [7]

Premiums depend on factors such as:

  • Industry and risk level

  • Business size and revenue

  • Claim history

  • Chosen deductibles and coverage

Industries with greater liability exposure, such as finance and healthcare, often pay higher premiums. As part of their risk-management strategy, they may also need additional business insurance policies (for example, malpractice insurance for doctors) for situations not included under E&O.

How to file an E&O insurance claim

If you have any insurance issues, like a client filing a complaint, notify your insurer as soon as possible to comply with your policy terms. Here are the steps you should take:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1f77dd73f2/money-96x96-orange_042-invoice.svg

    1. Gather documentation

    Collect any contracts, emails, invoices, correspondence, and records that support your claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7955361cf0/customer-support-1.svg

    2. Contact your insurance company

    Notify your insurance services company or agent promptly. Many professional liability policies are claims-made, meaning coverage only applies if the policy is active both when the incident occurs and when the client files the claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/4aa0bc9150/contact-us-96x96-yellow_040-contact-form.svg

    3. Complete a claim application form

    Fill out all required forms, including your personal information, policy number, and incident details. The insurer will use this information to determine whether your claim falls under your policy provisions.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    4. Await decision and potential claim payment

    Cooperate with your insurer, claims adjusters, and legal representatives. The insurer will review your policy language, investigate the situation, and notify you if it approves your claim payment.

E&O insurance FAQs

If you’re not sure if errors and omissions insurance is right for you, the quick answers below may help simplify your decision.

  • How much does E&O insurance cost per year?

    The cost of E&O insurance varies, but many insurance companies report an average of $40 to $75 monthly (about $480 to $900 annually). Rates generally depend on your policy coverage amount, deductible, endorsements, industry, and business size. The best way to determine how much you’ll pay is to request an E&O insurance quote from a licensed agent.

  • Do you need E&O insurance as an insurance agent?

    Yes. If a client believes they lost money due to your insurance advice, such as recommending the wrong coverage, E&O can help cover defense costs, settlements, and judgments. Some states may even require this coverage.

  • Is E&O insurance worth it?

    In most cases, yes. If your work involves providing advice or services to clients, E&O coverage provides essential financial protection and helps your business’s overall risk-management strategy.

  • What is an example of an error and omissions claim?

    An IT consultant migrates a company’s data to a new server but accidentally deletes important files, causing the client to sue for lost business and recovery costs. E&O insurance could help cover legal expenses and damages.

  • Does E&O insurance have a deductible?

    Most E&O policies have a deductible. You choose the deductible amount when purchasing your policy. Higher deductibles typically mean lower premiums, but you’ll have to pay more out of pocket when you file a claim.

Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelors degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog. 

