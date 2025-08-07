At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Business insurance offers companies much-needed property, equipment, and liability insurance, as well as protection against other risks like injured workers, business interruption, and terrorism.[1]
The cost of business insurance will depend on the size of your business, the types of coverage needed, your industry, and the amount of coverage you choose.
Here’s what you should know about the cost of business insurance.
Quick Facts
Different types of business insurance include liability, workers’ compensation, auto insurance, and more.
You can try decreasing your business insurance costs by reducing risks and implementing a safety program.
Business owners policies (BOP) include property, business interruption, and liability insurance. A BOP doesn’t cover professional liability, commercial auto, workers’ comp, or health and disability coverage.[2]
Average cost of business insurance
While the cost of business insurance can vary quite a bit, according to Progressive data, the median cost is about $85 per month for general liability insurance ($1,020 annually) and $118 for a business owners policy ($1,416 annually).[3] The Hartford, another commercial insurer with published insurance rates, has slightly higher averages, at $141 per month ($1,687 annually) for a business owners policy.[4]
Combined policies — including policies with a mix of liability insurance, workers’ compensation, and property protection — will cost more than basic policies with only a single type of coverage. Prices for your business will vary by insurance company and your business insurance needs, location, business size, and more.
Business insurance costs by policy type
Every type of coverage has its own rate structure, so the type of protection your business needs will be a major factor in what you pay. The coverage you choose, policy limits, deductibles, and state laws can also affect the costs of business insurance.
Here’s a look at some coverages you might choose as a business owner, as well as what they cost, according to data from Progressive Commercial and The Hartford.
Policy Type
Coverage
Average Monthly Premium
Average Annual Premium
Professional liability
Protects businesses that provide professional services or guidance against negligence, misrepresentation, and other mistakes that could lead to losses for another party
$62–$66
$744–$792
General liability
Protects you in case someone incurs an injury or has property damaged at your business or as a result of your services, employees, or operations
$68–$85
$810–$1,020
Business owners policy (BOP)
Typically for small businesses with fewer than 100 employees, this combined policy includes property insurance, liability protection, and business interruption insurance
$118–$141
$1,416–$1,687
Workers’ compensation
Pays for medical bills and lost wages if one of your employees incurs an injury on the job; your state may require this coverage
Covers your business’s vehicle or fleet of vehicles; typically includes liability, collision, comprehensive, uninsured motorist, and PIP coverage
$282–$574
$3,384–$6,888
Cyber liability
Protects against cyber threats to business computer systems and data, business interruption, security failure, liability after cyber attacks, and more
$42–$417
$500–$5,000
Factors that affect your business insurance cost
Several factors influence the type of insurance you need and how much it costs. Here are some common factors that affect costs:
Industry and risk
Some industries pose higher risks for insurance companies than others. For example, employees who perform more dangerous services, like logging, are more likely to experience injury than employees working in an office job. As a result, higher-risk companies pay much higher premiums for workers’ compensation.[5]
Business size
Your business’s number of employees, annual revenue, and payroll size can affect insurance costs. Larger businesses with more revenue and employees tend to have more risk and may need additional coverages, like an umbrella policy or crime insurance. This can result in higher premiums.
Location
State laws can vary, particularly when it comes to workers’ compensation and liability insurance. Your location can also affect costs to cover legal fees and how at-risk your business is for property claims. For instance, if your area is prone to hurricanes, you may face higher premiums or need flood insurance.
Claims history
A history of insurance claims may indicate you’re more likely to make a claim in the future, which will cost your insurance company money. Often, you’ll pay more for your insurance if you’ve made several claims against previous policies.
Coverage limits and deductibles
Your policy’s coverage limits and deductibles affect your premiums, as they directly influence what your insurer pays should you file a claim. Higher limits and lower deductibles equal bigger premiums, while lower policy limits and higher deductibles lead to the opposite.
If you want to reduce your business insurance premiums, implementing a risk management or on-site safety program — and documenting that program thoroughly — may help.
How insurers calculate premiums
Insurers use various data sources to price policy premiums. Class codes, which indicate a business’s or professional’s risk level, play a role and can vary by type of insurance coverage.
Data regarding past insurance claims and losses also influences premiums. Certain modifiers, like your company’s experience rating, can also increase or decrease your premiums. The experience rating is a reflection of your past insurance losses.
Because of these factors and unique pricing calculations that each insurance company uses, it’s quite possible for two similar businesses to pay very different insurance rates, especially if they use different insurers. Shopping around for a policy is critical.
Ways to lower your business insurance costs
Business insurance can be expensive, but you can use the following strategies to try to reduce your premiums:
Focus on safety. Create a safety plan and implement security devices that keep your property, employees, and clients safe from harm. This could reduce your premiums for workers’ comp and liability insurance.
Take risk control seriously. Reducing your risk can also help. Examples include implementing a theft-prevention program, offering new human resources training, and hiring a risk manager.
Increase your deductible. If you’re willing to pay more out of pocket per claim, you’ll typically see a lower premium. Just make sure you have the cash flow to handle that higher amount.
Look for discounts. Many insurers offer discounts. Common discounts include savings for claims-free periods, installing certain safety devices, bundling policies, and paying annually.
Shop around. Get quotes from at least three insurance companies. This ensures your costs reflect a number of algorithms and rating systems.
Where to compare business insurance quotes
Shopping around for a business insurance plan can help you find the best coverage at a price your business can afford.
Here are a few places your business can visit to comparison shop for insurance coverage:
Online marketplaces: These online comparison marketplaces allow you to get several quotes at once. But depending on the site you use, you may receive lots of emails or phone calls from potential insurers.
Direct-to-business insurers: You can also get quotes directly from several different insurance companies. This can be tedious and take lots of time and manual input.
Independent brokers: Brokers act like personal shoppers and can get quotes from several insurers at once on your behalf. Brokers may work only with certain companies, though. If you opt for a broker, make sure to use an independent broker, rather than someone employed directly by any one insurance company.
Business insurance cost FAQs
The following information can help you learn more about business insurance and its costs.
What is the cheapest type of business insurance?
Professional liability insurance, also called errors and omissions insurance, is the cheapest type of business insurance, according to data from Progressive. On average, professional liability insurance costs $66 per month. General liability insurance costs $85 per month, BOP costs $118 per month, and workers’ compensation costs $125 per month, per Progressive data.
Does your state affect how much you pay?
Yes. States have different laws regarding insurance requirements. The state you live in can affect your premiums. Other location-based factors — like liability costs, weather, and repair costs — can also affect insurance premiums.
Can you deduct business insurance premiums on taxes?
Yes. You can generally deduct insurance premiums as a business owner. Liability, malpractice, vehicle, property, and workers’ compensation insurance premiums are generally tax-deductible, according to the Internal Revenue Service.[6]
How long does it take to get a business insurance quote?
You can often get an insurance quote in a matter of days or even minutes by using an online comparison website. You can also work directly with insurance companies or independent insurance brokers to get quotes.
