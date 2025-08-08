Commercial Truck and Trailer Insurance Costs and Coverages

What commercial truck and trailer insurance covers

Business truck insurance includes several of the same coverage types as a personal car policy — such as liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage — but it’s far more robust than a standard car policy.[2]

The core of a commercial truck and trailer insurance policy is trucking liability coverage, which protects against bodily injury and property damage your truck causes to others.

Comprehensive coverage protects against non-collision damage, such as from theft, vandalism, fire, hail, or broken windshields. And collision coverage pays for your truck’s repairs after an accident. You’ll need to pay a deductible out of pocket with either coverage when filing a claim.

Cargo insurance covers the goods you’re transporting. For instance, basic truck insurance doesn’t cover a customer’s electronics shipment, so cargo protection becomes crucial for maintaining client relationships and avoiding significant out-of-pocket losses.

You can customize commercial truck and trailer insurance for your specific needs. Add-ons include protection from accidents during loading and unloading, roadside assistance and towing coverage, and rental reimbursement for when your truck is in the shop. These add-ons help keep your business running smoothly.

What it doesn’t cover

Commercial truck insurance can protect your trucks from physical damage, but with a few exclusions. For instance, it won’t pay for mechanical breakdowns or normal wear and tear. Standard policies also don’t cover personal injuries to you or your employees, unless you’ve added personal injury protection or have workers’ compensation, which is usually mandatory.

Additionally, it doesn’t cover any damage from intentional acts, illegal activities, or driving under the influence. Likewise, commercial truck insurance companies won’t pay claims for personal use. You’ll need non-trucking liability coverage instead.

For added protection, companies may want to consider buying vehicle breakdown coverage, and workers’ compensation insurance is often a requirement.