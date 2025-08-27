Types of business liability insurance

Business liability insurance isn’t just one policy but rather a combination of relevant types of liability coverages designed to match the risk your business faces. Here are the different types of business liability insurance to consider.

General liability insurance

General liability insurance is the most basic type of business liability insurance. It covers claims of bodily injury, property damage, medical expenses, slander, libel, lawsuit costs, and settlement expenses.

For example, if a customer slips and falls in your retail store, injuring themselves, general liability insurance would protect your business.

Professional liability (errors and omissions) insurance

Professional liability insurance, also known as errors and omissions insurance, protects businesses that offer services or advice against mistakes or negligence.

For example, if someone sues you for malpractice, errors and omissions insurance would cover the cost of client lawsuits or settlements.

Product liability insurance

Product liability insurance covers injury or damage claims caused by defective products. This coverage is essential for retail stores and product manufacturers.

For example, if a small toy poses a choking hazard, product liability insurance will help cover costs and any damages awarded to the suing party.

Employment practices liability insurance (EPLI)

Employment practices liability insurance (EPLI) covers claims from employees that allege harassment, discrimination, breach of contract, emotional distress, or wrongful termination.[2]

Cyber liability insurance

Cyber liability insurance covers business costs resulting from data breaches, cyberattacks, and other digital threats. It’ll also pay for things like legal expenses, data recovery, and notifying affected customers.[3]

For example, if you’re a small e-commerce store owner, and your customers’ information is hacked, cyber liability insurance will cover costs associated with the breach, including fines or credit monitoring.

Commercial auto liability insurance

Commercial auto liability insurance covers vehicles used for business purposes. It pays for damages from accidents that cause injury or property damage and is typically required for business vehicles.[4]

For example, if your company provides delivery services and your delivery vehicle rear-ends another car, commercial auto liability insurance will cover the resulting costs.

Liquor liability insurance (for bars and caterers)

Liquor liability insurance protects restaurants, bars, and other businesses, like caterers, from claims due to an intoxicated customer’s actions. This type of liability coverage is typically required for any business that serves liquor.

For example, liquor liability insurance will pay for your business’s legal expenses or damages caused by a drunk driver who was at your bar.

Umbrella liability insurance

Umbrella liability insurance provides additional coverage for your business beyond your other policies’ limits. Its purpose is to be a backup for these other insurance types in the case of a very large claim that exceeds the standard limits.[5]

For example, if your employee causes a substantial car accident totaling damages over your commercial auto liability insurance limit, your umbrella liability insurance will kick in to cover the rest.