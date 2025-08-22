Types of business insurance for LLCs

Most LLCs should consider business insurance to protect them against liability claims, but it’s also required in many situations. In addition, LLCs have many insurance options, which can vary based on industry, size, and risk.

Given the long list of insurance options companies have, it can be challenging to wrap your head around all the different choices. This section breaks down some of the most common types of LLC insurance.

General liability This is the most common type of insurance for LLCs. It provides coverage in various circumstances, such as customer injuries, property damage, and claims against your business. If a customer slips and falls while at your business, a general liability policy may cover any medical expenses.

Professional liability Also known as errors and omissions (E&O) insurance, businesses providing a service need this coverage. Mistakes can occasionally lead to financial losses or other problems for your customers. Professional liability insurance can protect you when someone files a claim due to a mistake your business made. This insurance is standard for companies that give advice or provide a professional service.

Commercial auto insurance Commercial auto insurance covers medical expenses and property damage if your business-operated commercial vehicles are involved in an accident. Many types of businesses operate commercial vehicles, and for those businesses, commercial auto insurance may be required.

Property insurance Property insurance provides coverage for business property, tools, and inventory. If your property or the items it contains are damaged or stolen, property insurance may cover you. Many risks exist for commercial property, such as fire, theft, and vandalism.

Workers’ compensation This insurance covers medical bills and lost wages for employees who get hurt or sick while on the job. Every state except Texas requires workers’ compensation insurance for businesses with employees.

Umbrella policy An umbrella policy provides extra protection beyond the limits of other policies. For example, you may have general liability insurance but face a claim for a higher amount than the policy covers. This policy can cover you against those larger claims.

When business insurance makes sense

You might be reluctant to consider business insurance, especially if you operate with razor-thin margins. But most business insurance policies protect you against things like lawsuits or losses resulting from property damage or client claims.

Despite the added expense, the wide-ranging coverage business insurance provides is often well worth the cost. For example, imagine you’re a general contractor, and one of your workers damages a client’s home during the project. Liability insurance provides coverage in these situations.

Good to Know While business insurance provides coverage in many situations, it does have exclusions. It’s important to read your policy documents to understand your coverage.

Optional coverage for your LLC

Optional policies aren’t required by law, but they can still be worth considering. Depending on your industry, you might be subject to various risks. These risks can cost you money, whether due to injury, damage, or compromised digital assets.

Some optional business insurance coverages include:

Product liability For businesses selling physical goods, this protects against claims that your product caused bodily injury or property damage. This may be part of a general liability policy, but it can also be stand-alone coverage. [3]

Employment practices liability insurance This protects against employee injuries and HR disputes.

Cyber insurance This coverage protects against financial losses due to cyberattacks and data breaches. These attacks can lead to expenses like data recovery and legal fees.[4]

Another common form of business insurance is a business owners policy (BOP), which combines multiple types of business insurance, such as general liability, property, and business interruption coverage.[5]