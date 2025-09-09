Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
If you operate a vehicle for your business in Georgia, you may face risks that your personal auto policies won’t cover. This is especially true if you have employees who drive your business vehicle or fleet. Commercial auto insurance protects your assets and your drivers.
As a business owner, it’s important to understand Georgia’s insurance requirements when comparing your coverage options, costs, and insurers.
Here’s what you need to know about commercial car insurance in Georgia to find the best policy for your business’s needs.
Quick Facts
The average cost of commercial car insurance in Georgia ranges from $290 to $1,590 per month.
Businesses that operate in higher-risk industries or have larger fleets typically pay higher commercial auto premiums.
If you or your drivers cross state lines in your commercial vehicles, you may need to meet federal business liability coverage requirements.
Commercial car insurance requirements in Georgia
If you drive a vehicle for business purposes, your personal auto insurance likely won’t cover it. This is especially the case if you have employees driving a vehicle.
You generally need a business auto policy or fleet insurance if you’re using a vehicle or fleet for deliveries, rideshare shifts, or routine business activities. This type of auto insurance protects your business from liability, property damage, and other risks while on the clock.
In Georgia, the minimum liability limits for small commercial vehicles include the following:[1]
Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident
For larger vehicles like semitrucks or limousines, state law requires higher coverage amounts:[2]
Bodily injury liability: $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident
Property damage liability: $50,000 per accident
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also requires more coverage for commercial vehicles if businesses have them cross state lines. The required coverage limits range from $750,000 to $5 million, depending on vehicle type and cargo.[3]
Optional commercial auto insurance coverages
While commercial liability coverage protects your business from lawsuits, additional coverage options can shield you from other unexpected mishaps. Consider these add-ons to strengthen your commercial insurance policies:
This coverage protects your tools, goods, or gear on the road.
Do you need commercial car insurance in Georgia?
If you regularly use a vehicle for your business activities, you likely need a business auto policy. Some scenarios in which you may need this insurance include the following:
Driving company-owned vehicles
Driving for a rideshare company
Using your own car for regular business runs
Renting vehicles for employee use
Letting employees use their own cars for work purposes
Good to Know
If you just make occasional office supply trips, your personal auto policy may suffice. But your insurer might require you to add an endorsement for limited business use. The key is knowing where your “occasional use” ends and “regular business use” begins.
Best commercial car insurance companies in Georgia
The right commercial car insurance can safeguard your business. You should consider options from multiple insurers, comparing coverage options, auto insurance rates, customer service, claims history, and available discounts.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.2 /10
3.9
A solid optionBased on 12,178 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,484)
Leland
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Texas on September 2025
Good coverage.
Linda
Verified Review
I'm 76 years old & the lowest Car Insurance I have is GEICO
Reviewed in Florida on September 2025
I have been with them for almost 5 years. I have never had a DUI or a ticket, and I've been licensed since I was 21 years old! I'm paying $104.00 and $105.00. I only travel once a month and maybe go 30 miles!
Lawanda
Verified Review
Rate Frustration
Reviewed in North Carolina on September 2025
I switched from Progressive because my rate kept increasing, and now Geico is doing the same.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
637
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.59
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is a solid choice for business owners looking for cost-effective coverage. ItsDriveEasy Pro program rewards safe driving. The company’s discounts include up to 25% off for multi-fleet policies and 23% for anti-theft devices. Coverage options also extend to trucking and freight operations — a versatile choice for businesses with small to midsized fleets.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Save with DriveEasy Pro telematics program
Various coverage options for trucking and freight operations
Cons
Less personalized agent support
Many complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Few coverage options for specialized trucking needs
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
3.9
A solid optionBased on 1,532 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about The Hartford
Drivers appreciate the prompt customer service and reliable coverage but are frustrated by the significant annual price increases and limited policy options.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Senior drivers
Bundling discounts
Customer service
Reviews (825)
Robert W
Verified Review
AARP Hartford
Reviewed in South Carolina on September 2025
The best service.
Marlene
Verified Review
Fine
Reviewed in Florida on September 2025
No complaints about them except the price is high.
Penny
Verified Review
They don't give a straight answer about their pricing for the elderly, even though there are no tickets, accidents, or DWIs! Also, I don't drive more than 50 miles a month! Still, they want $888.00 per year for full coverage, including glass replacement.
Reviewed in New York on August 2025
They don't give a straight answer about their pricing for the elderly, even though there are no tickets, accidents, or DWIs! Also, I don't drive more than 50 miles a month! Still, they want $888.00 per year for full coverage, including glass replacement.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
642
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.52
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
The Hartford’s FleetAhead program helps manage driving behavior so you can reduce claims and keep your premiums low, making it ideal for businesses with mid- to large-sized fleets. Additional coverage options — such as downtime loss, rental reimbursement, and towing services coverage — provide extra protection.
Pros
Telematics program geared toward businesses with larger fleets
Flexible coverage options for various industries
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Low ratings from Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Not ideal for small businesses or single-vehicle operations
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7 /10
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (7,067)
Sheila
Verified Review
Rates
Reviewed in Rhode Island on September 2025
I don't have any issues other than the rates going up.
Teresa
Verified Review
I Don't Like Progressive
Reviewed in North Carolina on September 2025
I'm being charged a high premium for adding rental vehicle coverage to my policy, which I don't think is fair. I was promised a lower payment, but I'm paying over $300 this month and $200 next month. I'm planning to cancel my policy soon because I'm not satisfied with this company.
Linda
Verified Review
Progressive is great
Reviewed in Washington on September 2025
They're great about giving you a new policy when rates lower.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.97
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive provides insurance policies for various situations, including trucking, tow services, and non-company-owned vehicles. The Snapshot ProView program also rewards safe driving with savings of up to 20%. You can earn discounts on personal auto policies if you have both, which can further lower premiums.
Pros
Coverages for various types of commercial vehicles and industries
Ability to bundle commercial auto insurance with personal auto
Largest commercial auto insurer by market share
Cons
Some complaints about claims process and rate increases
Coverage may cost more than other commercial insurers
Few optional coverages available
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in Georgia to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Average cost of commercial car insurance in Georgia
The average cost of commercial car insurance in Georgia ranges from $290 to $1,590 per month. Premiums vary widely based on your business’s coverage needs and factors such as the following:
Fleet size
Vehicle type
Business industry risk
Operating radius
Safety measures
Claims history
Driving record
Coverage limits and deductibles
Business location
What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in Georgia
To best insure your business, you need to understand your commercial auto insurance options, the state’s liability requirements, and key factors that influence premiums.
Here are some things to know about buying commercial auto insurance in the state:
Higher costs: Business auto insurance is more expensive than personal insurance because of its higher liability limits and increased risk.
Risk factors: Your insurance cost depends on how risky your business operations are. For example, if you run a construction company, you’ll likely pay higher premiums than someone with a consulting business.
Coverage exclusions: Standard business policies exclude wear and tear, reckless driving, and vehicle uses outside of your business scope.
Claims process: In the event of covered damage, notify your insurer immediately to start the claims process. Waiting too long could result in denials or lower payouts. Also gather the proper documentation and information to ensure the process goes smoothly.
Tax implications: You may have tax-deductible premiums, since they’re an ordinary and necessary expense.
How to get commercial car insurance in Georgia
Getting commercial car insurance in Georgia doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown on how to secure the right business auto policy for your vehicle and business operations:
Assess your needs. What vehicle(s) do you have? How do you use it? Who’s behind the wheel? These questions will help determine your coverage needs.
Gather information. You may need to provide your insurer with driver’s license numbers, VINs, annual mileage, and motor vehicle reports for employees.
Set your coverage limits. Choose policy limits that meet state law and protect your business assets.
Get multiple quotes. Compare at least three insurance companies on your own, through a comparison site, or with a broker.
Review exclusions and endorsements. Make sure your business auto policy covers specific risks in your industry. For example, you may need coverage for food spoilage if you transport perishable goods.
Buy and maintain your coverage. Keep proof of insurance in all vehicles, and update policy terms as your business size or business operations change.
Commercial auto insurance in Georgia FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about commercial auto insurance in Georgia, including liability limits and how much coverage business owners need.
How much does commercial car insurance cost in Georgia?
Georgia business owners pay an average rate between $290 and $1,590 per month for commercial car insurance. Costs vary based on vehicle type, fleet size, coverage selections, liability limits, risk factors, and more.
What insurance does Georgia require for commercial vehicles?
State law mandates minimum bodily injury liability insurance and property damage liability coverage of 25/50/25 for many commercial vehicles. Larger trucks, for-hire vehicles, and vehicles carrying hazardous materials need higher minimum coverage limits of 100/300/50.
What qualifies as a commercial vehicle in Georgia?
Vehicles primarily used for business purposes are commercial vehicles. Examples include delivery vans, limousines, and personal ridesharing vehicles.
What happens if a commercial vehicle doesn’t have insurance?
Without commercial liability coverage for vehicles, your business could face expensive claims for bodily injury and property damage, fines, lawsuits, or loss of business operations authority.
Alani Asis is a personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.
Alani has been a contributor at Insurify since January 2023.