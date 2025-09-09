Commercial car insurance requirements in Georgia

If you drive a vehicle for business purposes, your personal auto insurance likely won’t cover it. This is especially the case if you have employees driving a vehicle.

You generally need a business auto policy or fleet insurance if you’re using a vehicle or fleet for deliveries, rideshare shifts, or routine business activities. This type of auto insurance protects your business from liability, property damage, and other risks while on the clock.

In Georgia, the minimum liability limits for small commercial vehicles include the following:[1]

Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident

For larger vehicles like semitrucks or limousines, state law requires higher coverage amounts:[2]

Bodily injury liability: $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $50,000 per accident

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also requires more coverage for commercial vehicles if businesses have them cross state lines. The required coverage limits range from $750,000 to $5 million, depending on vehicle type and cargo.[3]

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

While commercial liability coverage protects your business from lawsuits, additional coverage options can shield you from other unexpected mishaps. Consider these add-ons to strengthen your commercial insurance policies:

Comprehensive coverage Comprehensive insurance protects against non-collision events, like theft, fire, or falling objects.

Collision coverage Collision insurance covers vehicle repairs if you hit another vehicle, regardless of fault.

Medical coverage Medical payments or personal injury protection (PIP) coverage can help you pay for immediate medical costs for drivers and passengers.

Uninsured motorist coverage Uninsured motorist insurance protects you if another driver’s coverage falls short.

Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) insurance This covers business liability when using cars that your business doesn’t own, including rented, personal, or employee-owned vehicles. [4]

Roadside assistance Roadside assistance helps you pay for needed towing, flat tires, and other emergency services.

Rental reimbursement Rental reimbursement coverage helps you pay for a rental car after a covered accident.

Cargo/equipment coverage This coverage protects your tools, goods, or gear on the road.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Georgia?

If you regularly use a vehicle for your business activities, you likely need a business auto policy. Some scenarios in which you may need this insurance include the following:

Driving company-owned vehicles

Driving for a rideshare company

Using your own car for regular business runs

Renting vehicles for employee use

Letting employees use their own cars for work purposes