Commercial car insurance requirements in California

If you’re using a vehicle for business purposes in California, you likely need commercial car insurance. Whether you’re a small-business owner with a taco truck in Los Angeles, a florist with a delivery vehicle in San Francisco, a real estate agent in San Diego, a rideshare driver in Sacramento, or a fleet manager, you’ll need commercial auto insurance.

Even if you’re driving your own car, if you’re doing business-related activities at the time of an accident, your personal auto insurance may not cover you.

Drivers must get liability coverage with specific liability limits set by the state. These include:[1]

$30,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$15,000 in property damage liability

You may have additional insurance needs for commercial or fleet vehicles, based on local, state, or federal agency requirements. For example, commercial passenger carriers, such as for-hire limousines, have much higher liability limits, depending on the number of passengers. The minimum coverage required for seven or fewer passengers is $750,000.[2]

Drivers operating vehicles with a commercial driver’s license or transporting items may have minimum limits between $300,000 and $5 million.[3]

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

While your business auto insurance policy must have specific liability coverage limits, you can consider other coverage options as well. Getting only liability insurance offers limited protection and puts you in a vulnerable spot.

Here are common optional commercial auto insurance coverages to review when shopping around:[4]

Collision coverage If your business vehicle hits another car or even an object, collision insurance will cover the damages. This is especially important if your vehicle is a major part of your business and branding.

Comprehensive coverage For nearly everything else that’s not collision-related, comprehensive insurance covers damage from rocks, theft, floods, fires, and vandalism.

Medical payments (MedPay) If you face injuries from an accident, medical payments covers your medical expenses.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage If you want to offset the risk of getting into an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver , this type of coverage can help so you’re not responsible for all the costs on your own.

Hired and non-owned auto If your business rents or leases vehicles, HNOA can cover gaps in protection. For example, it can apply if one of your employees has an accident while doing business errands in their personal or rented vehicle.

Roadside assistance Roadside assistance coverage can come in handy if you’re left in a bind because of a flat tire or need a jump-start or tow.

Rental reimbursement If you rely on your car for your business, continuous service is key to keeping revenue coming in. If you get into an accident and the vehicle is out of commission, this coverage can help pay for a rental.

Do you need commercial car insurance in California?

If you engage in business activities while using your vehicle in California, you’ll need commercial car insurance. Some examples of when you probably need it include:

Running an organic green juice business in LA, which delivers products to other stores

Transporting goods via a freight truck on the 5 freeway from a major city to somewhere more inland

Operating a catering business in Fresno and having employees drive company vans to gigs

Working as a rideshare driver in Paso Robles or a shuttle driver for wine tours

Doing work as a plumber or electrician in Chatsworth and using a company van exclusively for work

So, if you use your personal vehicle or company vehicle primarily for business operations, you’ll need a commercial car insurance policy.

Here are times you likely won’t need commercial car insurance in California:

Commuting from Oakland to a workplace in San Francisco, simply going from point A to B

Driving from your home in Monterey to attend a work event in Big Sur

On a rare occasion, you take business mail to drop off while doing personal errands or bring a handful of flyers to a conference

If you’re only commuting to and from the business or a work event, or once in a blue moon doing a minor work task, you probably don’t need commercial car insurance.