State Farm Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

How State Farm commercial auto insurance works

State Farm’s commercial car insurance covers vehicles you own or lease for your business. It can kick in to cover the cost of repairs, medical bills after a covered accident, and even legal fees in some circumstances. The car insurance company offers protection for a wide range of commercial vehicles, including cars, trucks, vans, and farm vehicles.

If you’re interested in commercial auto insurance for your business, you can reach out to a State Farm agent to discuss your options and finalize your coverage.

To participate in the optional Drive Safe & Save Business telematics program, your drivers will need to download the Drive Safe & Save Business app and install a Bluetooth beacon in their vehicles. Then, you’ll be able to use the app or online portal to monitor their locations in real time, view detailed trip maps, and provide driver feedback.[3]

State Farm commercial auto discounts

Discounts can help you save money on commercial auto insurance. In most cases, commercial car insurance discounts focus on fleet safety, driver training, vehicle safety features, and bundling with other business insurance products.

The only commercial discount opportunity listed on State Farm’s website is through the Drive Safe & Save telematics program. You’ll earn a discount for each qualifying small or medium-sized commercial vehicle you enroll with a Bluetooth device. Once it’s time for your policy to renew, State Farm will adjust your premium based on your employees’ driving habits.

You should contact a local State Farm agent if you want to learn more about other discount opportunities that may apply to you and your business.

State Farm commercial auto ratings

Financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings can provide insight into a commercial auto insurer’s customer complaints and its ability to pay out valid claims. State Farm scores well with AM Best and J.D. Power, two reputable third-party organizations. But it has a higher-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for a company of its size.

The table below highlights the insurance company’s commercial auto ratings and what they indicate.