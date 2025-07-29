State Farm Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

State Farm offers commercial car insurance with an optional telematics program for businesses in every state except Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Anna Baluch
Written byAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.







media logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.







media logomedia logo

Updated

State Farm offers a variety of commercial auto insurance plans through local agents. Its policies can help protect the vehicles you use for business purposes, such as delivery trucks, company cars, and specialized commercial equipment.

The company has a comprehensive lineup of commercial car insurance products, including extras like access to business loans and an optional telematics program.[1] State Farm offers coverage in all U.S. states except Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Here’s what you should know about State Farm’s commercial car insurance options.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm earned an above-average customer satisfaction ranking in J.D. Power’s 2024 Small Commercial Insurance Study.[2]

  • With non-owned and hired car coverages from State Farm, you can protect employees who use their own cars for business purposes and any vehicles your business leases or loans for a short period of time.

  • State Farm offers several complementary products in addition to commercial car insurance, such as umbrella insurance, artisan and contractors insurance, and workers’ compensation.

State Farm commercial auto insurance at a glance

State Farm logo
User Reviews
4.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.3 /10
4.1
Best choiceBased on 11,351 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,071)
Ethline
Verified Review
Insurance Increase
Reviewed in Maryland on July 2025
My only problem with State Farm is the rising cost of my insurance. I've been with them for about 35 years, and my husband had one accident last year, causing the premiums to increase by 100%. What's that about? They've just increased mine as well.
Deidre
Verified Review
Florida Insurance Cost Woes
Reviewed in Florida on July 2025
It seems to be the best price here in Florida. Customer service is lacking. There's no agent to talk to. When we bought the policy, we had an agent who was okay, but he left, and now it is a house account. We would prefer a broker to find us the best rate, but alas, that is lacking in Florida. We feel frustrated and alone in trying to find the best rate. We had a better deal in Arizona.
Jim
Verified Review
Left wanting more for my money.
Reviewed in Ohio on July 2025
They and others are too expensive. I have one homeowner's claim in 37 years of home ownership and still pay too much.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.84
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm provides commercial car insurance to businesses in every state except Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In addition to standard auto policies, like liability coverage, personal injury protection coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage, the insurer offers employers’ non-owned and hired coverages, roadside assistance, and rental car reimbursement.

State Farm sells coverage only through local agents, making it a solid choice if you prefer personalized service. The company also offers business loans and other types of commercial insurance products, such as workers’ compensation and commercial liability insurance.

Pros

  • Local agents for personalized service

  • Offers the Drive Safe & Save Business telematics program

  • Business funding available through State Farm and U.S. Bank alliance

Cons

  • Employers’ non-owned and hired coverages may vary by state

  • No online quotes

  • Not available in Massachusetts or Rhode Island

How State Farm commercial auto insurance works

State Farm’s commercial car insurance covers vehicles you own or lease for your business. It can kick in to cover the cost of repairs, medical bills after a covered accident, and even legal fees in some circumstances. The car insurance company offers protection for a wide range of commercial vehicles, including cars, trucks, vans, and farm vehicles.

If you’re interested in commercial auto insurance for your business, you can reach out to a State Farm agent to discuss your options and finalize your coverage.

To participate in the optional Drive Safe & Save Business telematics program, your drivers will need to download the Drive Safe & Save Business app and install a Bluetooth beacon in their vehicles. Then, you’ll be able to use the app or online portal to monitor their locations in real time, view detailed trip maps, and provide driver feedback.[3]

State Farm commercial auto discounts

Discounts can help you save money on commercial auto insurance. In most cases, commercial car insurance discounts focus on fleet safety, driver training, vehicle safety features, and bundling with other business insurance products.

The only commercial discount opportunity listed on State Farm’s website is through the Drive Safe & Save telematics program. You’ll earn a discount for each qualifying small or medium-sized commercial vehicle you enroll with a Bluetooth device. Once it’s time for your policy to renew, State Farm will adjust your premium based on your employees’ driving habits.

You should contact a local State Farm agent if you want to learn more about other discount opportunities that may apply to you and your business.

State Farm commercial auto ratings

Financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings can provide insight into a commercial auto insurer’s customer complaints and its ability to pay out valid claims. State Farm scores well with AM Best and J.D. Power, two reputable third-party organizations. But it has a higher-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for a company of its size.

The table below highlights the insurance company’s commercial auto ratings and what they indicate.

Rating Source
sort ascsort desc
Score
sort ascsort desc
What This Means
sort ascsort desc
AM Best Financial StrengthA++ (Superior)Superior in reliability to pay out claims
J.D. Power Small Commercial Insurance Customer Satisfaction719Above-average customer satisfaction rating
NAIC Commercial Complaint Index2.17More complaints than expected for commercial auto products for a company of its size

State Farm commercial auto coverage options

State Farm’s commercial car insurance plans may be a good fit if you or your employees drive for business purposes. Artisan and service contractors, farmers, ranchers, florists, and caterers often use State Farm’s commercial auto policies, according to the insurer.

Compared to personal auto insurance, commercial car insurance from State Farm typically includes more comprehensive protection and higher liability limits due to the greater risk associated with business operations.

As you shop around for commercial car insurance, you’ll find that State Farm’s offerings are similar to those of other insurance companies. But the insurer doesn’t advertise as many discounts as some insurers and doesn’t offer coverage in every state.

Here’s an overview of State Farm’s commercial auto insurance policies:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability

    Liability insurance may kick in after a covered accident. It can cover the other party’s property damage and medical expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edb628e3ac/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP)/medical payments

    PIP and medical payments coverage can pay for medical bills your drivers and their passengers might face. It applies regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision

    Collision insurance can pay to repair or replace your vehicle (or your employee’s) after a covered accident, regardless of who caused the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    Comprehensive insurance might come in handy if your business vehicle sustains damage from something other than a collision, like theft, vandalism, or severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6a92eb6099/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)

    UM/UIM coverage may come into play if you or a worker has an accident with a driver who doesn’t have enough or any insurance. It may pay for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/948ffd15d0/personal-transport-96x96-gold_002-truck.svg

    Employers’ non-owned and hired car

    Employers’ non-owned and hired car coverage might be worthwhile if your employees use their own vehicles for your business or if you hire, lease, or loan a vehicle to use for your business for a short term.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Through State Farm’s 24/7 roadside assistance, you and your employees can return to work after an emergency situation on the road. This policy covers flat tire replacements, fuel delivery, towing, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    If one of your business vehicles is in the repair shop following a covered claim, rental car reimbursement can reimburse you for a rental car. It can help keep your business running.

Additional business insurance options

State Farm offers the following additional commercial insurance products you may want to consider for your business:

  • Workers’ compensation: Workers’ comp covers injuries and illnesses that your employees may experience on the job. It can also pay for disability and death benefits.

  • Commercial liability umbrella insurance: Also known as CLUP, commercial liability umbrella insurance can kick in if a lawsuit or claim exceeds the liability limits of your other policies. It acts as a financial safety net.

  • Artisan and contractors insurance: This type of coverage is for carpenters, landscapers, electricians, and similar employees. It can cover on-site property damage, on-premises injuries, and theft.

  • Farm or ranch insurance: Farm or ranch insurance will protect the contents of your farm or ranch, such as machinery, livestock, and structures. It also includes liability protection.

State Farm commercial auto insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for commercial car insurance, this additional information about State Farm can help as you research your coverage options.

  • Is State Farm a legitimate commercial auto insurer?

    Yes. State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years and is one of the largest insurance companies in the country. It has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an above-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power.

  • How do you file a commercial auto claim with State Farm?

    To file a commercial auto claim with State Farm, you can go online, download the app, or call State Farm directly. If you file online or via the app, you may check the status of your claim, find a repair shop, and get an initial estimate.

  • Can you get same-day commercial auto coverage from State Farm?

    You may be able to get same-day commercial car insurance from State Farm. Contact a local agent to start the process and learn more about the activation timeline.

  • Does State Farm cover specialty commercial vehicles?

    Yes. State Farm commercial auto insurance may include specialty commercial vehicles. The insurer often covers vehicles used by farmers and ranchers, caterers, artisan and service contractors, and florists, according to its website.

Sources

  1. State Farm. "Business insurance to help meet your unique needs."
  2. J.D. Power. "Small Commercial Insurance Customer Retention Hinges on Trust in Risi."
  3. State Farm. "Drive Safe & Save® Business."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.


linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.







media logomedia logo

