Having commercial car insuranceis a legal requirement if you use a vehicle for business in Michigan. If you already have personal car insurance, it won’t cover your vehicle when you’re using it for business, so you’ll need a commercial policy.
Here’s what you should know about commercial car insurance in Michigan, including minimum requirements, how to find a policy, and the best insurers.
Quick Facts
Progressive, Michigan Farm Bureau, and USAA are a few of the best commercial auto insurance companies in the state.
Commercial car insurance is typically more expensive than personal auto insurance.
The minimum personal and commercial auto insurance requirements for Michigan drivers are 50/100/10.
Commercial car insurance requirements in Michigan
All vehicle owners in Michigan need car insurance, including businesses, self-employed drivers, and people who use personal cars for work purposes, even if only occasionally. Your personal auto insurance won’t cover you if you’re using your personal vehicle for business.
If your business has for-hire limousines, you’ll need a combined coverage limit of $1 million for bodily injury and property damage liability.[3]
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) also requires businesses to carry more coverage for vehicles that cross state lines. The exact coverage limit you need to meet depends on vehicle type and cargo, but the limits range from $750,000 to $5 million.[4]
Optional commercial auto insurance coverages
You can add some additional commercial auto insurance coverages to your policy for extra protection. Here are some common optional coverages to consider:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers your vehicle in the event of a car accident or collision, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance can kick in for damage from non-collision incidents, such as vandalism, theft, and severe weather.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
UM/UIM insurance pays for damage that an uninsured or underinsured driver causes.
Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) coverage
Hired and non-owned auto insurance pays for liability coverage for vehicles that you use for your business but don’t own.
Rental reimbursement can cover the cost of a rental car if your business vehicle is in the shop due to a covered loss.
Cargo or equipment coverage
This covers the cost of tools or equipment in the event of theft, damage, or loss during transportation.
Do you need commercial car insurance in Michigan?
Not everyone in Michigan needs commercial car insurance. But if you have a business vehicle, you will. Here are a few scenarios when you’ll likely need commercial auto insurance.
Employees driving work trucks: This is a typical example of when your business would need commercial car insurance. Personal policies won’t apply to work trucks you or your employees use for business purposes.
Delivery drivers using personal vehicles: If you use your personal vehicle to deliver for DoorDash, Postmates, Amazon, or another service, you’ll need a commercial coverage plan.
Rideshare drivers: Standard personal auto policies don’t include rideshare coverage. You’ll need a separate commercial or rideshare policy or add-on.
You likely won’t need commercial car insurance in the following cases:
Employees driving to work: Commuting qualifies as a personal use of your vehicle.
Picking up lunch for the office: Using your personal vehicle to get food and bring it back to your office still counts as personal use.
Best commercial car insurance companies in Michigan
No single commercial car insurance company in Michigan is the best for all businesses. But a few companies stand out based on coverage options, pricing, discounts, customer service, and claims satisfaction.
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7/10
Progressive is one of the best overall companies for commercial car insurance in Michigan. It offers a program called Snapshot ProView that tracks driver behavior and vehicle use to help businesses manage fleets and earn discounts. It’s the largest commercial auto insurance company in the country by market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Pros
24/7 customer service
Numerous discounts
Offers additional business coverages
Cons
Limited optional coverages
Select specialty or older vehicles not eligible for coverage
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the NAIC
Michigan Farm Bureau: Best for local service
Michigan Farm Bureau is one of the best choices for commercial car insurance for drivers and businesses who prioritize local coverage and customer service. It scored above average in customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2025 Auto Insurance Study. The company also has an A- rating from AM Best, indicating its reliability in paying out claims.
Pros
Customizable coverage
Covers a variety of vehicle types
Has numerous local agents
Cons
More focused on farm businesses
Policy costs can be high
Available only in Michigan
USAA: Best for active military, veterans, and their families
User Reviews
3.7
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1/10
USAA is one of the best car insurance companies for military members and their families. That holds true for commercial auto policies, too. If you’re one of the more than 500,000 veterans living in Michigan or a qualifying family member with a small business, you should consider USAA for coverage. You can enjoy exclusive benefits and affordable, flexible coverage for your business.
Pros
Exclusive benefits for military members and their families
High customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2025 Auto Insurance Study
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Available only to military members and their families
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in Michigan to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Average cost of commercial car insurance in Michigan
The average cost of commercial car insurance in Michigan ranges from $270 to $1,470 per month. Keep in mind that this is just an average range, and your exact rate will vary based on numerous factors.
Your employees’ driving histories, how you use your fleet, and the coverage, add-ons, and deductibles you select will all affect how much you pay for coverage. Your fleet’s vehicle makeup, size, cargo, routes, and typical uses also influence average premiums.
What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in Michigan
As a business owner, when you’re buying a commercial auto insurance policy, you should keep a few things in mind. First, commercial auto insurance policies are almost always more expensive than personal car insurance policies. Insurers typically charge higher premiums because these policies tend to have higher liability limits, more coverage, and increased risk factors.
When you’re looking for a policy, you should assess your business needs and risk based on your drivers’ driving records, your fleet size, what vehicles you’re using, and the cargo you’re hauling. You should be aware that some insurers have coverage limitations and exclusions, such as when you use the vehicle outside of its typical use.
The claims process works similarly to personal insurance. You’ll report the incident to your insurer, submit relevant information, and work with the company throughout the process.
In many cases, the cost of commercial auto insurance is tax-deductible as a business expense. Talk to an insurance agent and tax professional to ensure your policy qualifies.[5]
How to get commercial car insurance in Michigan
Getting commercial car insurance in Michigan is similar to buying a personal auto insurance policy, just with a few more steps. Here’s what you need to do:
Assess your business needs. Consider your business to determine its coverage needs. If you’re not sure how much coverage you need, contact an insurance agent to walk you through the process.
Collect vehicle and driver information. Gather all the relevant information for your drivers and vehicles, as your insurer will ask you to provide this during the quoting process.
Compare car insurance companies. It’s important to compare car insurance companies against one another. This allows you to compare coverages, customer service, and prices.
Choose your coverages. Pick the coverages that you’ll need to protect your business. Some add-ons can be worthwhile depending on your business needs, but don’t waste money on coverages you won’t need.
Buy a policy. Once you’re happy with a company and policy, go ahead and complete the purchase. Make sure to keep any relevant documents on hand, both digitally and physically, in case you ever need to file a claim.
Commercial auto insurance in Michigan FAQs
If you’re shopping for commercial car insurance in Michigan, the additional information below can help as you research your coverage options.
How much does commercial car insurance cost in Michigan?
Commercial car insurance in Michigan costs anywhere between $270 and $1,470 per month. Costs vary based on your cargo, business use, and chosen coverages.
Which company has the best commercial auto insurance in Michigan?
While no one company offers the best commercial auto insurance for everyone, Progressive, Michigan Farm Bureau, and USAA stand out as a few of the best insurers in Michigan. But you should still compare commercial auto insurance quotes and companies before buying a policy.
Does commercial auto insurance cover personal use?
Yes, it can. In some cases, commercial auto insurance can cover personal use. You should ask your insurer to clarify when your commercial auto policy covers personal use. But your personal auto insurance won’t cover commercial use.
Is commercial auto insurance worth it?
Yes. Commercial auto insurance is worth it because it protects your business’s finances. The state of Michigan requires businesses with a vehicle or fleet to purchase it.
