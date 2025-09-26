Commercial car insurance requirements in Michigan

All vehicle owners in Michigan need car insurance, including businesses, self-employed drivers, and people who use personal cars for work purposes, even if only occasionally. Your personal auto insurance won’t cover you if you’re using your personal vehicle for business.

Here are the minimum auto insurance requirements for personal and commercial vehicles in Michigan:[1]

$50,000 per person in bodily injury liability

$100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability

$10,000 for property damage liability (for damage in another state)

You must also carry between $50,000 and unlimited in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and $1 million in property protection insurance.[2]

If your business has for-hire limousines, you’ll need a combined coverage limit of $1 million for bodily injury and property damage liability.[3]

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) also requires businesses to carry more coverage for vehicles that cross state lines. The exact coverage limit you need to meet depends on vehicle type and cargo, but the limits range from $750,000 to $5 million.[4]

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

You can add some additional commercial auto insurance coverages to your policy for extra protection. Here are some common optional coverages to consider:

Collision coverage Collision insurance covers your vehicle in the event of a car accident or collision, regardless of fault.

Comprehensive coverage Comprehensive insurance can kick in for damage from non-collision incidents, such as vandalism, theft, and severe weather.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage UM/UIM insurance pays for damage that an uninsured or underinsured driver causes.

Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) coverage Hired and non-owned auto insurance pays for liability coverage for vehicles that you use for your business but don’t own.

Roadside assistance coverage Roadside assistance coverage pays for towing expenses, breakdowns, flat tires, jumps, and other roadside services.

Rental reimbursement coverage Rental reimbursement can cover the cost of a rental car if your business vehicle is in the shop due to a covered loss.

Cargo or equipment coverage This covers the cost of tools or equipment in the event of theft, damage, or loss during transportation.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Michigan?

Not everyone in Michigan needs commercial car insurance. But if you have a business vehicle, you will. Here are a few scenarios when you’ll likely need commercial auto insurance.

Employees driving work trucks: This is a typical example of when your business would need commercial car insurance. Personal policies won’t apply to work trucks you or your employees use for business purposes.

Delivery drivers using personal vehicles: If you use your personal vehicle to deliver for DoorDash, Postmates, Amazon, or another service, you’ll need a commercial coverage plan.

Rideshare drivers: Standard personal auto policies don’t include rideshare coverage. You’ll need a separate commercial or rideshare policy or add-on.

You likely won’t need commercial car insurance in the following cases: