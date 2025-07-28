Liberty Mutual Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

How Liberty Mutual commercial auto insurance works

Liberty Mutual sells commercial auto insurance policies through a network of independent agents. You can request a personalized rate quote through Liberty Mutual’s website, but you’ll need to wait for an agent to follow up before you can see your quote.

When you apply for a Liberty Mutual commercial auto insurance policy, the insurer will consider a variety of rating criteria, including your industry, location, and vehicle types. The insurer will also look at the driving records of each employee you want to insure.

Liberty Mutual’s assessment determines how risky your business will be to insure, which affects your premium. For example, a construction business might pay higher rates than a retail business. Similarly, you’ll pay less to insure a single car than an entire fleet of vehicles.

Once the risk assessment is complete, you’ll see the quoted premium for the coverage you chose. At this point, it’s a good idea to speak with an agent to make sure you have adequate coverage based on your business’s unique risk exposure. Your policy will take effect once you pay the initial premium.

Liberty Mutual commercial auto discounts

Liberty Mutual doesn’t advertise any commercial auto insurance discounts on its website. But many of the best commercial car insurance companies offer savings opportunities that can reduce your premium. Commercial auto discounts often focus on fleet safety, driver training, vehicle safety features, and bundling with other business insurance policies.

Liberty Mutual commercial auto ratings

When choosing a commercial auto insurance company, it’s important to consider the insurer’s third-party ratings.

AM Best gives Liberty Mutual an A (Excellent) financial strength rating, which means it’s able to meet its financial obligations. The company scored one point below average for overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power Small Commercial Insurance Study, but it beat out several other top insurers, like The Hartford and Farmers.[3]

The most significant point of concern for Liberty Mutual is its NAIC Complaint Index score. The company received more than three times as many complaints as expected for a company of its size. Many of the largest commercial auto insurers also receive more complaints than expected, including Progressive and Old Republic, but Liberty Mutual’s index score is still higher.

Learn more about Liberty Mutual’s commercial auto ratings below.