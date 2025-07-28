Liberty Mutual Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

Liberty Mutual insures many specialty business autos and construction vehicles with basic coverage options.

Elizabeth Rivelli
Written byElizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

  • 5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics

  • Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise

Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Liberty Mutual is the fourth-largest commercial auto insurance company, with just under 4% of the total U.S. market share.[1] The company offers commercial car insurance coverage to businesses across various industries, including construction, professional services, manufacturing, and public entities.

One of Liberty Mutual’s biggest strengths is its customized risk control programs based on factors like fleet size and location, which can help you avoid costly claims. But the insurer receives many more complaints than expected for commercial auto insurance, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Here’s what you should know about Liberty Mutual’s commercial options and how to find cheap commercial car insurance.

Quick Facts

  • Liberty Mutual sells commercial auto insurance through independent agents.

  • The company has excellent financial stability, with an A rating from AM Best.

  • Liberty Mutual doesn’t advertise any commercial auto discounts online.

Liberty Mutual commercial auto insurance at a glance

User Reviews
3.5
IQ Score
7.7 /10
3.5
A solid optionBased on 3,034 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual

Drivers appreciate the ease of making payments and the company’s helpful customer service. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report difficulties in communication and claim handling.

Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (1,740)
Mary
Verified Review
Go somewhere else
Reviewed in Maryland on July 2025
Very expensive. They don’t give you a reason or heads up as to why your insurance keeps getting higher, and it takes forever to talk to someone.
Jacquelynne
Verified Review
Bait and Switch Premium
Reviewed in Virginia on July 2025
Full coverage insurance is high-priced for basic coverage and high deductibles.
Brenda
Verified Review
Liberty Mutual is not what they claim to be
Reviewed in Arizona on July 2025
Plan on getting absurd rate increases every year regardless of how many miles you drive annually. They charge a 2.95% fee to process your debit card. Expect to wait forever to talk to customer service.
JD Power
612
NAIC Index
4.28
A.M. Best
A
Why we picked this company

Liberty Mutual is a great commercial auto insurance company for small-business owners who need to insure specialty vehicles. The company insures many different types of business autos, including forklifts, construction vehicles, dump trucks, and food trucks.

Additionally, Liberty Mutual may be a good option for business owners who want help managing risk. Liberty Mutual’s dedicated risk control professionals can help you implement a fleet safety program, hire qualified drivers, spot unsafe driving behaviors using telematics, and more.[2]

Pros

  • Insures small businesses in a variety of different industries

  • Provides risk-management programs customized for your business

  • Coverage for many types of autos, including construction vehicles

Cons

  • Receives many more complaints than expected for its size

  • No instant online quotes

  • Doesn’t advertise any commercial auto discounts online

How Liberty Mutual commercial auto insurance works

Liberty Mutual sells commercial auto insurance policies through a network of independent agents. You can request a personalized rate quote through Liberty Mutual’s website, but you’ll need to wait for an agent to follow up before you can see your quote.

When you apply for a Liberty Mutual commercial auto insurance policy, the insurer will consider a variety of rating criteria, including your industry, location, and vehicle types. The insurer will also look at the driving records of each employee you want to insure.

Liberty Mutual’s assessment determines how risky your business will be to insure, which affects your premium. For example, a construction business might pay higher rates than a retail business. Similarly, you’ll pay less to insure a single car than an entire fleet of vehicles.

Once the risk assessment is complete, you’ll see the quoted premium for the coverage you chose. At this point, it’s a good idea to speak with an agent to make sure you have adequate coverage based on your business’s unique risk exposure. Your policy will take effect once you pay the initial premium.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
Liberty Mutual commercial auto discounts

Liberty Mutual doesn’t advertise any commercial auto insurance discounts on its website. But many of the best commercial car insurance companies offer savings opportunities that can reduce your premium. Commercial auto discounts often focus on fleet safety, driver training, vehicle safety features, and bundling with other business insurance policies.

Liberty Mutual commercial auto ratings

When choosing a commercial auto insurance company, it’s important to consider the insurer’s third-party ratings.

AM Best gives Liberty Mutual an A (Excellent) financial strength rating, which means it’s able to meet its financial obligations. The company scored one point below average for overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power Small Commercial Insurance Study, but it beat out several other top insurers, like The Hartford and Farmers.[3]

The most significant point of concern for Liberty Mutual is its NAIC Complaint Index score. The company received more than three times as many complaints as expected for a company of its size. Many of the largest commercial auto insurers also receive more complaints than expected, including Progressive and Old Republic, but Liberty Mutual’s index score is still higher.

Learn more about Liberty Mutual’s commercial auto ratings below.

Rating Source
sort ascsort desc
Score
sort ascsort desc
What This Means
sort ascsort desc
AM Best Financial StrengthA (Excellent)Very reliable
J.D. Power Small Commercial Insurance Customer Satisfaction696/1,000Below-average customer satisfaction
NAIC Commercial Complaint Index3.41Many more complaints than expected

Liberty Mutual commercial auto coverage options

When it comes to coverage options, Liberty Mutual provides only the basics, like liability insurance and physical damage coverage for business vehicles. The company doesn’t advertise any endorsements or industry-specific coverage options, but you can speak to an agent to find out what other options the company may offer.

Here are the types of commercial auto insurance you can get from Liberty Mutual:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability

    Liability insurance covers a driver’s financial responsibilities when they cause an accident. If you injure another driver or damage their property, your liability insurance will cover their losses. Commercial auto insurance typically includes higher liability limits than personal auto coverage because of the increased risks that businesses face.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)

    UM/UIM insurance covers your injuries and property damages if you get into an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver who doesn’t have enough insurance to pay for your losses in full.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace a business-owned vehicle following an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision vehicle repairs, like damage from theft, vandalism, falling objects, hail, and fire.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments

    Medical payments insurance covers medical expenses if you or any of your employees incur accident-related injuries. In some states, commercial auto insurance policies automatically include personal injury protection, which covers medical costs for you and your passengers after a crash.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Hired and non-owned auto

    Hired and non-owned auto insurance covers your business when you use rented or borrowed vehicles or when employees use their personal vehicles for work purposes.[5]

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
Additional business insurance options

Liberty Mutual offers a full suite of commercial insurance products for small businesses. The company sells general liability insurance, commercial property insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, professional liability insurance, cyber insurance, inland marine insurance, and more. You might also be able to bundle multiple business insurance policies to earn a discounted premium.

Liberty Mutual commercial auto insurance FAQs

Liberty Mutual can be a good commercial auto insurer for certain small businesses. Here’s some additional information that can help you decide if Liberty Mutual is right for you.

  • Is Liberty Mutual a legitimate commercial auto insurer?

    Yes. Liberty Mutual is a legitimate commercial auto insurance company. It’s currently the fourth-largest commercial auto insurer by market share, with 3.88% of the total market. As of 2024, the company had nearly $2.8 billion in premiums written. Liberty Mutual has licenses to sell commercial auto insurance in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

  • How do you file a commercial auto claim with Liberty Mutual?

    Small businesses can file a commercial auto insurance claim 24/7 by calling 1 (844) 325-2467. Only midsize and large businesses can file commercial auto insurance claims online.

  • Can you get same-day commercial auto coverage from Liberty Mutual?

    You might be able to get same-day commercial auto insurance coverage from Liberty Mutual, but it depends on various factors, like your business type and fleet size.

  • Does Liberty Mutual cover specialty commercial vehicles?

    Yes. Liberty Mutual covers a variety of specialty vehicles. You can purchase commercial auto insurance for construction vehicles, like dump trucks and forklifts, as well as food trucks, trailers, and catering vans.

Sources

  1. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "2024 Property/Casualty Market Share."
  2. Liberty Mutual. "Commercial auto and fleet."
  3. J.D. Power. "Small Commercial Insurance Customer Retention Hinges on Trust in Rising Rate Environment, J.D. Power Finds."
  4. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Auto Insurance."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Insuring Your Business: Small Business Owners' Guide to Insurance."
