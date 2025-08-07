John Verified Review

Be very careful when purchasing insurance policies

Reviewed in Florida on August 2025

My representative at Scott Cameron Insurance misspelled my last name. Accidents happen. He, Daymeion Hill, said they would correct it when it went through (the name change did not happen; I received the policy with my last name misspelled). My agent may have been inexperienced; I hope that was the case. Another agent, Lexi, said I needed to sign a paper for each of my vehicles to make the change. That took a while. She asked if there was anything else she could help with. I mentioned that I received the monitoring devices you install in the vehicle to monitor your driving in the mail. I did not want these devices and specifically stated I wasn’t interested. Lexi said that if I didn’t use those items, my premium would increase. I said, "Hold on, wait a minute, I never asked for these monitoring services in the first place." She said, "Well, maybe I can help you save some money. How much do you drive?" I sent photos of my odometer and the last service records for each vehicle. I told her the amount of miles I drive per month, and she said, "Well, I can save you a bit of money there." I said, "Great." I also distinctly explained this to my agent Daymeion in the office when I purchased the policy, the few miles I drive, and I paid in full. Why did he not apply these discounts to my policy in the first place? It’s practices like this that lead you to distrust all insurance industries. Lexi, the agent on the phone, said that I could expect a refund, but I probably wouldn’t receive it for 3 to 4 weeks. I paid my policy in full at the time of purchase. My check was cashed as soon as I purchased the policy, but State Farm isn’t going to refund me the difference for the low miles traveled until a month later.