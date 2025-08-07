Over 12 years writing about insurance and personal finance
Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand.
If you operate a vehicle for business in New York, state law requires you to have commercial auto insurance. Understanding what business auto insurance covers and how it differs from personal vehicle insurance can help you find the best auto policy for your needs.
Here’s what you need to know about commercial car insurance in New York.
Commercial auto insurance costs more than personal car insurance in part because it has higher liability limits to protect your business’ assets from potential lawsuits.
Progressive, State Farm, and Travelers have the best commercial auto insurance in New York.
Business owners may need to use an independent insurance agent to compare commercial car insurance quotes.
Commercial car insurance requirements in New York
Businesses with one or more commercial vehicles, self-employed rideshare drivers, food trucks, tow trucks, and workers using personal vehicles for business use all need to purchase a commercial auto insurance policy.
New York City rideshare drivers for Uber and Lyft have to abide by the Taxi & Limousine Commission’s (TLC) insurance requirements for commercial vehicle insurance. Relying on personal auto insurance can lead to a fine and license suspension.[1]
New York has the following minimum liability requirements for commercial auto insurance:[2]
$10,000 in property damage liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage
$50,000 in personal injury protection (PIP)
But the state has higher minimum liability coverage requirements for for-hire vehicles dispatched through TLC-licensed bases. This includes community cars, black cars, and luxury limousines.
Below, you can see how specific coverage requirements vary depending on the number of passengers a vehicle can hold.[3]
Vehicle Size
Minimum Liability Coverage for Bodily Injury
Minimum Liability Coverage for Death
Up to seven passengers
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
$50,000 per person / $100,000 per accident
Eight or more passengers
$1.5 million combined single limit
$1.5 million combined single limit
Optional commercial auto insurance coverages
In addition to the required coverage, New York business owners and professional drivers may also want to add these optional coverages to their commercial auto insurance policy.
Collision
Collision coverage will help pay for property damage to your vehicle if you’re in an at-fault accident.
Comprehensive
If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle — like theft, vandalism, a falling object, or extreme weather — comprehensive coverage will help pay for repairs.
Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA)
HNOA coverage can provide protection if your company uses hired or non-owned vehicles for business purposes. Examples of hired or non-owned vehicles include rental cars during business trips, leased or rented vehicles such as vans or trucks to move equipment, and personal vehicles employees use for business purposes.
Roadside assistance
Adding this coverage can potentially give your business access to 24/7 roadside assistance if one of your commercial vehicles breaks down. But roadside coverage may have limits, depending on the size and type of vehicle.
Rental reimbursement
If you need to rent another vehicle while your business truck is in the shop, this kind of coverage will help reimburse you for the cost of renting the replacement vehicle. Some insurers will also help you locate a reasonable replacement commercial truck.
Cargo
Also known as motor truck cargo coverage, this coverage type protects for-hire truckers from liability in the event they damage, lose, or destroy goods in transit.
Best commercial car insurance companies in New York
The best commercial car insurance company for your needs will depend on what type of business you run, the number and kinds of vehicles you operate, your location, and other factors. That’s why it’s important to request quotes from multiple insurance companies.
It can be difficult to find commercial auto insurance policy options online in New York. Some major insurers don’t even offer commercial auto insurance in the state. If you’re having a hard time finding coverage, you may benefit from working with an independent insurance agent.
Consider starting your search for coverage with three of the best commercial car insurance companies available in New York.
622
8.7 /10
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Why we picked this company
Progressive has a robust menu of commercial auto policy options for a wide range of vehicles, including for-hire livery, contractor vehicles, ice cream trucks, mobile food trucks, heavy trucks, and delivery vans. Progressive also offers a number of discounts to commercial auto insurance customers, including a telematics programthat can save new truck customers an average of $1,056 annually.
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Why we picked this company
With a large network of local insurance agents, small businesses can receive personalized service when putting together the exact business auto policy they need. State Farm has a good list of coverages to choose from to make sure you get the right protection for your business vehicles.
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Why we picked this company
Businesses that insure their commercial vehicles with Travelers get access to educational resources. The Travelers brand includes cost-effective risk assessment and management tools, workplace safety education and training, and online risk classes and control tools.
Travelers has a range of commercial auto offerings to insure cars, trucks, and vans, including add-ons for auto lease gap, employee hired, and blanket additional insured coverage.
Average cost of commercial car insurance in New York
The average monthly cost of commercial car insurance in New York ranges from $320 to $1,770. For comparison, the national average ranges from $220 to $1,200.
Commercial auto insurance premiums vary greatly depending on a number of factors, including the type of business you have, the size of your vehicle fleet, your business’ specific coverage needs, and where you drive and park your vehicles. The type, size, and age of the vehicles you’re insuring, as well as the driving records of the drivers you employ, will also affect insurance costs.
What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in New York
You should keep several important considerations in mind while shopping for the best commercial auto insurance policy in New York:
Cost: Commercial car insurance policies typically cost more than personal ones due to the increased risk of business use. Commercial auto policies also have a higher liability limit to protect the business assets from potential lawsuits.
Risk assessment: To determine your coverage needs, consider the size of your fleet, the driving history and experience of your employees, the purpose of your vehicles, the vehicle age and condition, and the location of the vehicles.
Exclusions and limitations: Make sure you’re clear on what your policy might exclude or limit. For example, your coverage may not cover the tools in your commercial vehicle or extend coverage to a non-employee driver.
Claims process: To file a claim, contact your insurer to guide you through the claims process.
Tax implications: In many cases, commercial auto insurance premiums may be tax-deductible. Hold onto your premium paperwork to discuss it with your tax professional.
How to get commercial car insurance in New York
Here’s how to get commercial car insurance in New York.
Contact an independent insurance agent. This is the easiest way to compare quotes from multiple insurers, since commercial auto insurance is more difficult to compare online.
Gather necessary documents. You’ll likely need a number of documents about your business vehicles, including vehicle types and uses, vehicle registration and ownership information, your employees’ driver’s licenses and driving records, and any current insurance information. Your insurance agent can let you know of any other necessary information to gather.
Select coverage. Make sure you identify your business’ coverage needs and liability limits. It may be tempting to decrease coverage amounts to cut costs, but remember that insurance protects your business in case of an emergency.
Purchase a policy. The insurer will send you an insurance certificate (also known as a certificate of insurance or COI) that summarizes coverage. You may have to display this certificate to do business with some clients.
Commercial auto insurance in New York FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about commercial auto insurance in New York.
Do you need commercial car insurance in New York?
Yes. New York requires businesses that use vehicles as part of their operation to have commercial car insurance. This includes rideshare vehicles, florist delivery vans, tow trucks, limousines, and more.
How much does commercial car insurance cost in New York?
On average, commercial car insurance in New York ranges from $320 to $1,770 per month. The cost range varies widely since commercial vehicle use can differ greatly from one business to another.
Which company has the cheapest commercial car insurance?
The cheapest commercial car insurance option will be different from one company to another. Underwriting will depend on the number and type of vehicles insured, the driving and insurance history of the employees using the vehicles, what the vehicles are used for, and the location where the vehicles are driven.
What qualifies as a commercial vehicle in New York?
In New York, any vehicle used for business purposes — including ridesharing — is a commercial vehicle.
Why is commercial car insurance more expensive?
Commercial car insurance is more expensive than personal auto insurance because it typically has a higher liability limit. Businesses need higher limits to shield their assets against potential lawsuits and a greater risk of accidents.
