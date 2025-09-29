Commercial car insurance requirements in Florida

Many business types need commercial car insurance in Florida. This includes food trucks, ridesharing vehicles, fleets, vans used by landscaping companies, trucks from construction companies, and even your personal vehicle if you do gig work providing delivery services.

In fact, anyone using a personal vehicle for business needs commercial car insurance. If you use your car for business purposes, your personal auto insurance likely won’t cover you if you have an accident.[1]

Florida requires the following minimum coverage limits:

$10,000 in personal injury protection

$10,000 in property damage liability

These minimums may not provide adequate coverage. Insurance experts often recommend buying higher liability limits than the state-mandated minimum to protect yourself financially.[2]

In Florida, some types of vehicles have higher liability requirements. For example, taxis, limousines, and other for-hire passenger transportation vehicles must have $125,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, $250,000 per incident, and $50,000 in property damage liability.[3] Freight trucks also require different coverage levels, depending on what you deliver and the truck’s weight.

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

All drivers in Florida must have liability insurance, but the following optional commercial auto insurance provides greater protection.[4]

Collision coverage Collision insurance pays to repair your vehicle’s damage after an at-fault car accident.

Comprehensive coverage Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damage from fires, floods, vandalism, theft, and more.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage Uninsured/underinsured motorist protection helps pay for your damages if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits you.

Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) coverage This endorsement protects rented or leased vehicles or employees’ borrowed cars used for business purposes.

Roadside assistance coverage Roadside assistance helps when you run out of gas or lock yourself out of your car. It also pays for jump-starts, tire changes, and towing.

Rental reimbursement coverage Rental reimbursement helps pay for a rental car if the car you use to run your business is suddenly out of commission.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Florida?

Whether you need commercial car insurance in Florida depends on how you use your vehicle and how often. For instance, you’ll need small-business commercial auto insurance if you provide courier services between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The same goes if you have a food truck in Jacksonville or a flower delivery service in Tampa.

But if you have a home-based business in Orlando and don’t transport goods, you likely don’t need commercial car insurance. This is also true if you commute to work in your personal vehicle but don’t use it for business activities.[5]