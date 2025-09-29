Home>Business Insurance

Guide to Commercial Car Insurance in Florida (2025)

Business vehicles typically require commercial car insurance in Florida. Some vehicles have higher liability requirements than others.

Melanie Lockert
Written byMelanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert

  • 10+ years writing on personal finance topics

  • Host of the Mental Health and Wealth podcast

Melanie is a blogger, author, and speaker specializing in personal finance and debt management. She’s also the author of the blog and book “Dear Debt.”

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

If you live in the Sunshine State and own a business with vehicles, you may need commercial car insurance in Florida. Personal auto insurance may cover you in certain situations, but it won’t protect you if your company owns the vehicle and an accident happens during work.

To ensure you’re covered, you’ll need a commercial auto policy. Here’s what you need to know about getting the best commercial auto insurance in Florida.

Quick Facts

  • GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and Progressive offer some of the best commercial car insurance in Florida.

  • Vehicles registered in Florida need at least $10,000 in personal injury protection and property damage liability coverage, but requirements vary based on weight and use.

  • Car insurance costs are often higher in Florida due to weather risks and population density.

Commercial car insurance requirements in Florida

Many business types need commercial car insurance in Florida. This includes food trucks, ridesharing vehicles, fleets, vans used by landscaping companies, trucks from construction companies, and even your personal vehicle if you do gig work providing delivery services.

In fact, anyone using a personal vehicle for business needs commercial car insurance. If you use your car for business purposes, your personal auto insurance likely won’t cover you if you have an accident.[1]

Florida requires the following minimum coverage limits:

  • $10,000 in personal injury protection

  • $10,000 in property damage liability

These minimums may not provide adequate coverage. Insurance experts often recommend buying higher liability limits than the state-mandated minimum to protect yourself financially.[2]

In Florida, some types of vehicles have higher liability requirements. For example, taxis, limousines, and other for-hire passenger transportation vehicles must have $125,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, $250,000 per incident, and $50,000 in property damage liability.[3] Freight trucks also require different coverage levels, depending on what you deliver and the truck’s weight.

Protect Your Business Vehicles

Cover cargo vans, pickups, food trucks, and more

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

All drivers in Florida must have liability insurance, but the following optional commercial auto insurance provides greater protection.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair your vehicle’s damage after an at-fault car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damage from fires, floods, vandalism, theft, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist protection helps pay for your damages if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f9afeb546b/car-sharing-96x96-green_040-shield.svg

    Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) coverage

    This endorsement protects rented or leased vehicles or employees’ borrowed cars used for business purposes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance helps when you run out of gas or lock yourself out of your car. It also pays for jump-starts, tire changes, and towing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement helps pay for a rental car if the car you use to run your business is suddenly out of commission.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Florida?

Whether you need commercial car insurance in Florida depends on how you use your vehicle and how often. For instance, you’ll need small-business commercial auto insurance if you provide courier services between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The same goes if you have a food truck in Jacksonville or a flower delivery service in Tampa.

But if you have a home-based business in Orlando and don’t transport goods, you likely don’t need commercial car insurance. This is also true if you commute to work in your personal vehicle but don’t use it for business activities.[5]

Best commercial car insurance companies in Florida

We reviewed many commercial car insurance companies in Florida. Our research considered coverage, discounts, claims satisfaction, customer reviews, and overall ratings.

While there isn’t a single best car insurance company, the three insurers below are worth considering. Each company offers business coverage, competitive rates, and discounts.

GEICO: Best for competitive rates

competitive ratesGEICO logoGEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.2/10

GEICO is well known for its competitive auto rates, with coverage for vans, food trucks, semitrucks, service utility trucks, and other commercial vehicles. The DriveEasy Pro program offers real-time insights into driver behavior. 

GEICO also offers blanket additional insured coverage to streamline adding drivers to your policy. Along with gap coverage, you can add rental reimbursement and roadside assistance to your commercial vehicle policy.

Pros

  • Affordable rates

  • Many available optional coverages

  • DriveEasy Pro program can help you save

Cons

  • Low Trustpilot rating of 1.3 out of 5 stars

  • Reports of poor commercial insurance customer service

  • Customers mention frustrations with DriveEasy Pro

Read more driver reviews of GEICO
Camille
Verified Review
The Cons of Auto Insurance
Reviewed in Florida on September 2025
I haven't had a claim in all 68 years of driving, yet every insurance company in FL is too expensive.
Linda
Verified Review
Geico Experience Review
Reviewed in Florida on September 2025
Except for relying more on AI instead of first talking to a human, this company is "top notch": they have made changes that fit my budget better and handled my (now deceased) husband's claim several years ago very professionally, even though the other party was unhappy at first.
Shirley
Verified Review
Geico is good
Reviewed in Maryland on September 2025
I have had no claims, but I have been satisfied with customer service and premiums.

Liberty Mutual: Best for complete business coverage

complete business coverageLiberty Mutual logoLiberty Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
2.8
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.7/10

Liberty Mutual provides coverage for multiple business categories in Florida. The company offers standard commercial auto coverages and tailors your policy depending on your overall usage, location, fleet size, and industry.

Its risk control professionals can advise you on using telematics to track unsafe driving and establish and adhere to safe driving practices. And if you have to file a claim, Liberty Mutual offers virtual appraisals and access to its repair network.

The company also provides specific business coverage options, including umbrella policies, workers’ compensation, general liability, and business owners policies.

Pros

  • Offers various business insurance policies

  • Works with independent agents

  • Insures forklifts, trailers, and construction vehicles

Cons

  • Low Trustpilot rating of 1.1 out of 5 stars

  • Customers report problems with customer service and policy cancellation

  • Low J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Read more driver reviews of Liberty Mutual
Ylli
Verified Review
Value of car goes down but the price of insurance goes up
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 2025
After one year, the market value of my car has decreased, so I expected the price for the new year's insurance to be cheaper. However, the price of the next insurance has increased.
Roni
Verified Review
Pleasant but direct results in a successful contact.
Reviewed in New Jersey on September 2025
Be pleasant and polite with the representative, but clearly express what you need to maintain your relationship with the insurance company. Explain your personal needs and obstacles in a very direct manner, but never use an attack approach. You want the representative to want to work with you to successfully come to an agreement regarding your policy.
Leonard
Verified Review
Liberty
Reviewed in Idaho on September 2025
Low rates and easy to work with.

Progressive: Best for discounts

discountsProgressive logoProgressive

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7/10

Progressive is the top commercial car insurance company in the U.S., according to AM Best. It insures business autos, trucks, and trailers. And it offers some unique add-ons, like pet injury coverage, non-owner car and hired auto specialty coverage, and tailored options for trucks and towing vehicles.

Paying your premium in full typically lowers your costs by 13%. In addition, you can get a multi-product discount if you have more than one policy with Progressive. Lastly, Progressive’s Snapshot ProView program gives you fleet management tools and saves you 5% just for enrolling.

Pros

  • Multiple available discounts

  • Insures business cars, dump trucks, and tractor trailers

  • 24/7 policy service

Cons

  • Low Trustpilot rating of 1.2 out of 5 stars

  • Customers report poor communication

  • Many customer service complaints

Read more driver reviews of Progressive
Kevin
Verified Review
Not a good experience with Progressive
Reviewed in Illinois on September 2025
Good for the first year, then they double your rates!
Craig
Verified Review
Misleading Information
Reviewed in Michigan on September 2025
It sucks that they increased my insurance just because my sister stays here for 6 months out of the year. Then they had my dad listed, who doesn’t live here, and someone else was listed as well. I've only had them for a month, and it's already showing that it's more about money than being truthful.
Willie
Verified Review
Best in my Book
Reviewed in South Carolina on September 2025
I'm very pleased with each person that assisted me in my decision-making. Excellent staff members! 👏 👍 👌

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in Florida to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Average cost of commercial car insurance in Florida

The average cost of commercial car insurance in Florida ranges between $250 and $1,370 per month, based on Insurify data. 

Commercial car insurance rates vary depending on employee driving records, vehicle types, business location, industry, deductibles, and policy limits. Weather risks also affect insurance rates in Florida.

What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in Florida

Commercial car insurance policies are typically more expensive than personal auto insurance policies. They may offer higher liability limits, cover more drivers, and protect against greater risks. Your insurance premiums also depend on your business’s risk factors, such as the number of vehicles on the policy, your fleet size, and your company’s claims history.

The good news is that some or all of your commercial car insurance premiums may be tax-deductible, depending on how you use the vehicle. Be sure to discuss specifics with a tax or financial professional.

Beyond looking for cheap commercial auto insurance, it’s important to list each driver on your policy. Failing to do so can cause your insurance company to deny claims from unlisted drivers.

After your policy is in place and all drivers have coverage, it’s also a good idea to understand the claims process. If you need to file a claim through your commercial car insurance policy, contact your insurance company right away. You’ll need to provide information about the incident and any necessary documentation to start the claim process.

Find a Commercial Auto Insurance Policy

Check rates from a top business insurance company

How to get commercial car insurance in Florida

For information on how to get commercial car insurance in Florida, follow these steps:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/340cccf72f/recovery-and-repair-96x96-orange_009-tools.svg

    1. Determine coverage needs

    Review coverage requirements and decide which optional coverages you want. You’ll need at least property damage liability insurance coverage and personal injury protection, and lenders typically require leased or financed vehicles to have collision and comprehensive coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    2. Research auto insurance companies

    Compare three or more commercial car insurance companies. Look at policy terms, discounts, customer ratings and reviews, and AM Best ratings, if they’re available.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    3. Get insurance quotes

    After narrowing down your auto policy options, get insurance quotes from several commercial auto insurance companies to compare rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/133faf506f/law-and-justice-96x96-green_010-agreement.svg

    4. Gather information and documentation

    Once you choose which company to go with, gather the information necessary to apply for coverage. You’ll need to provide details about your business, each driver, and the vehicles you want to cover on your policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    5. Apply for coverage

    You can apply for commercial car insurance in Florida online or through an insurance agency. Make sure you meet Florida’s insurance requirements, then add coverages or endorsements to suit your needs.

Commercial auto insurance in Florida FAQs

Check out the additional information below about shopping for commercial car insurance in Florida.

  • How much does commercial car insurance cost in Florida?

    The cost of commercial car insurance in Florida depends on your unique risk factors. But Insurify data estimates that Florida commercial car insurance costs between $250 and $1,370 per month.

  • What are the requirements for commercial auto insurance in Florida?

    Drivers who need commercial auto insurance in Florida must have at least $10,000 in personal injury protection and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage. Vehicle weight and usage also help determine liability limits, with taxis and passenger vehicles requiring much higher amounts.

  • What qualifies as a commercial vehicle in Florida?

    In Florida, a commercial vehicle is defined as any vehicle that uses diesel or motor fuel while driving on public highways and that either weighs 26,001 pounds or more or has three or more axles. The vehicle owner can’t be a government entity. But any vehicle used for business — even a private vehicle used to deliver goods — can be insured under a commercial car insurance policy.

  • Why is commercial auto insurance so expensive in Florida?

    Commercial car insurance in Florida is expensive because of risk-management factors like the state’s extreme weather, an increased number of claims, higher population density, and more vehicle theft. In addition to these state-specific factors, employee driving records, vehicle and coverage types, your claims history, and more determine your rate.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How much auto coverage do I need?."
  3. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Insuring Your Business: Small Business Owners' Guide to Insurance."
Melanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert

Melanie Lockert is the founder of the blog and author of the book, "Dear Debt." Through her blog, she chronicled her journey out of $81,000 in student loan debt. Her work has appeared on Allure, Business Insider, Credit Karma, Fortune, and more. She is also the co-founder of the Lola Retreat and host of the Mental Health and Wealth show podcast. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys jazz music, traveling, coffee, and spending time with her two cats and partner.

Melanie has been a contributor at Insurify since November 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky HelzerEditor
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 7,669+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate