Progressive Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

How Progressive commercial auto insurance works

Progressive commercial auto insurance offers protection for business-use vehicles, including liability coverage, physical damage protection, and specialized add-ons for hired and non-owned vehicles. Policies are designed around business vehicles’ specific risk profiles and usage.

One standout feature the company offers is Snapshot ProView. This telematics tool tracks driver behavior and vehicle usage, helping businesses manage fleet safety and potentially qualify for discounts. Fleet management tools through the program include:

Near-live vehicle tracking

Geofencing

Trip reporting

Safety scorecards

To simplify coverage management and reduce costs, Progressive also allows bundling with other business insurance policies. Whether you run a one-person handyman business or operate a fleet of box trucks, you can customize Progressive’s policies to fit your operation.

You can get an insurance quote online or through an independent insurance agent. In addition to quotes, the company can assist with state filings in select states and federal filings for interstate trucking, hazardous cargo, for-hire trucking, and for-hire passenger transportation.

Progressive commercial auto discounts

Commercial auto insurance discounts can help you maximize your savings on coverage, so it’s important to pay attention to what insurance companies offer.

With Progressive, discounts primarily focus on your relationship with the insurer and safe driving. See below for some of the discounts the insurer offers:

Business Discount Type Potential Savings Prior insurance (if you’ve maintained continuous coverage for 12 months preceding your quote) Not disclosed Multi-product bundling Not disclosed Pay in full 13%+ Electronic payment Not disclosed Personal vehicle bundling Not disclosed Smart Haul program 12%+ Snapshot ProView 8%–20%

Progressive commercial auto ratings

Financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings are essential considerations when choosing a commercial auto insurer. Strong financial ratings indicate the company’s ability to pay claims reliably, even during widespread events or economic downturns.

Customer satisfaction scores reflect real-world service quality, including claims handling, billing, and support. These ratings help business owners assess an insurer’s trustworthiness, stability, and overall value before committing to a policy.

Overall, Progressive has strong financial strength, ranking just below the best possible score.[2] While J.D. Power doesn’t include the insurer in its small commercial insurance satisfaction study, Progressive has a high volume of customer complaints compared to other commercial insurers. Here’s a look at Progressive’s industry ratings: