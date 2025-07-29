Progressive Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

Progressive is a solid choice for commercial auto insurance thanks to its flexible coverage options, competitive fleet rates, and tech-forward tools like Snapshot ProView.

Ben Luthi
Written byBen Luthi
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she's worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated

Progressive offers specialized commercial auto insurance coverage for small businesses, contractors, rideshare drivers, and large fleets. Whether you’re insuring a single food truck, a for-hire vehicle, or a dozen delivery vans, Progressive provides protection to help safeguard your business assets.

Progressive doesn’t offer many add-on coverages to customize your policy, and some vehicles aren’t eligible for coverage. But it provides helpful tools like Snapshot ProView to track and improve fleet safety.

Quick Facts

  • Progressive offers customizable commercial auto insurance along with helpful digital tools.

  • The insurer provides extensive vehicle coverage and several discount opportunities.

  • Progressive is financially strong and offers same-day policy options but doesn’t cover all types of specialty vehicles.

Progressive commercial auto insurance at a glance

Progressive logo
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7 /10
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,964)
Cynthia
Verified Review
Disappointed and Should Not Be
Reviewed in Texas on July 2025
I received a rate that was cheaper from Progressive and called to attempt to get the lower rate that was sent. It was a very complex, confusing, and unpleasant situation. That quote was almost $150 lower than what I was paying with Progressive. Without my permission, the customer service representative ran my information and said I could get the rate if I started a new application. Since I was already a customer, it did not make sense, so I started to look at other insurance rates, and they were in the same ballpark as the rate from Progressive. I will be leaving them and going to a new insurance company within the next week. Customers that you already have, who pay on time and are faithful, should always be prioritized.
Jacob
Verified Review
Outstanding Auto Insurance Provider!
Reviewed in North Carolina on July 2025
Excellent customer service!
Sampath
Verified Review
Great for people wanting discounts. You have to install the app and allow drive tracking for increased discounts through the Snapshot program.
Reviewed in Texas on July 2025
Reviewed in Texas on July 2025
Great for people wanting discounts. You have to install the app and allow drive tracking for increased discounts through the Snapshot program.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.97
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

Progressive offers flexible and robust commercial auto insurance coverage for various business types. With options available for everything from contractor vans to tractor trailers, Progressive can tailor a policy to meet your company’s unique insurance needs.

Along with price transparency, it stands out for its fleet management tools and accessible claims process. Depending on your business type, the company states that average premiums can range from $257 per month for contractors to $1,041 per month for a for-hire transport truck.[1]

For small to midsize businesses, contractors, delivery services, and fleets requiring coverage, Progressive is worth considering.

Pros

  • Covers many types of vehicles

  • Telematics-driven safety program

  • Price transparency

Cons

  • Some specialty or older vehicles may be ineligible for coverage

  • Few optional coverages available

  • Not available in Washington, D.C.

How Progressive commercial auto insurance works

Progressive commercial auto insurance offers protection for business-use vehicles, including liability coverage, physical damage protection, and specialized add-ons for hired and non-owned vehicles. Policies are designed around business vehicles’ specific risk profiles and usage.

One standout feature the company offers is Snapshot ProView. This telematics tool tracks driver behavior and vehicle usage, helping businesses manage fleet safety and potentially qualify for discounts. Fleet management tools through the program include:

  • Near-live vehicle tracking

  • Geofencing

  • Trip reporting

  • Safety scorecards

To simplify coverage management and reduce costs, Progressive also allows bundling with other business insurance policies. Whether you run a one-person handyman business or operate a fleet of box trucks, you can customize Progressive’s policies to fit your operation.

You can get an insurance quote online or through an independent insurance agent. In addition to quotes, the company can assist with state filings in select states and federal filings for interstate trucking, hazardous cargo, for-hire trucking, and for-hire passenger transportation.

Progressive commercial auto discounts

Commercial auto insurance discounts can help you maximize your savings on coverage, so it’s important to pay attention to what insurance companies offer.

With Progressive, discounts primarily focus on your relationship with the insurer and safe driving. See below for some of the discounts the insurer offers:

Business Discount Type
sort ascsort desc
Potential Savings
sort ascsort desc
Prior insurance (if you’ve maintained continuous coverage for 12 months preceding your quote)Not disclosed
Multi-product bundlingNot disclosed
Pay in full13%+
Electronic paymentNot disclosed
Personal vehicle bundlingNot disclosed
Smart Haul program12%+
Snapshot ProView8%–20%

Progressive commercial auto ratings

Financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings are essential considerations when choosing a commercial auto insurer. Strong financial ratings indicate the company’s ability to pay claims reliably, even during widespread events or economic downturns.

Customer satisfaction scores reflect real-world service quality, including claims handling, billing, and support. These ratings help business owners assess an insurer’s trustworthiness, stability, and overall value before committing to a policy.

Overall, Progressive has strong financial strength, ranking just below the best possible score.[2] While J.D. Power doesn’t include the insurer in its small commercial insurance satisfaction study, Progressive has a high volume of customer complaints compared to other commercial insurers. Here’s a look at Progressive’s industry ratings:

Rating Source
sort ascsort desc
Score
sort ascsort desc
What This Means
sort ascsort desc
AM Best Financial StrengthA+Very reliable
J.D. Power Small Commercial Insurance Customer SatisfactionNot ratedNot rated
NAIC Commercial Complaint Index2.95More complaints than expected

Progressive commercial auto coverage options

Progressive provides basic coverage options plus a few add-ons. But its customization options are limited compared to other commercial auto insurers. Coverage options include the following:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage if you or an employee causes an accident while driving a business vehicle. You can choose split limits or a combined single limit. It’s important to note that commercial liability limits are typically higher than personal auto policy limits due to increased exposure for businesses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive and collision coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for business vehicle damage caused by theft, vandalism, fire, or weather events. Collision insurance pays for vehicle repairs if your car hits another car or object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damage if a driver without insurance or inadequate coverage hits your commercial vehicle. It can cover medical bills and vehicle repair costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage helps pay for medical expenses for the driver and their passengers after an accident, no matter who was at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Hired auto coverage

    Hired auto coverage protects vehicles that you rent, lease, or borrow for business purposes. It extends your existing liability protection to that vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c8ad9d5019/driving-accidents.svg

    Non-owned auto coverage

    Non-owned auto coverage applies when employees use their personal vehicles for work tasks. If they’re involved in an accident during a business errand, this coverage helps protect your company from liability.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance pays for up to one hour of labor if a covered vehicle breaks down. Services include towing, locksmithing, flat-tire changes, fuel or fluid delivery, jump-starts, and more.

Additional business insurance options

In addition to commercial auto insurance, Progressive offers several business insurance products, including the following:

  • General liability insurance: This provides protection against lawsuits stemming from regular business operations.

  • Professional liability insurance: Also known as errors and omissions insurance, it protects you against lawsuits arising from professional advice and services you provide.

  • Business owners policy: This policy includes property and liability insurance in one package.

  • Cyber insurance: Cyber insurance protects your business against threats to computer systems and data.

  • Contractors insurance: This protects contractor businesses against work-related accidents and lawsuits.

  • Inland marine insurance: Inland marine insurance offers additional coverage for tools and equipment that are lent, transported, or stored away from your business. You can purchase it as an add-on to a general liability or business owners policy.

  • Workers’ compensation: This provides financial support for employees who are injured or become sick on the job and also protects employers from workplace injury-related lawsuits.

Bundling these with your commercial auto policy can offer convenience and potential cost savings.

Progressive commercial auto insurance FAQs

For more information on Progressive commercial auto insurance, see the answers to the frequently asked questions below.

  • Is Progressive a legitimate commercial auto insurer?

    Yes. Progressive is the largest commercial auto insurer in the country, offering coverage across all 50 states, excluding only Washington, D.C.[4] The insurer has strong financial strength ratings and more than 50 years of business insurance experience.

  • How do you file a commercial auto claim with Progressive?

    You can file a claim online or by calling Progressive’s 24/7 claims line. A claims representative will guide you through the process and help coordinate repairs, liability investigations, and payouts.

  • Can you get same-day commercial auto coverage from Progressive?

    Yes. Progressive often provides same-day commercial coverage. You can get a quote online or over the phone and have coverage immediately after payment.

  • Does Progressive cover specialty commercial vehicles?

    Progressive insures many types of specialty vehicles, including pickup trucks, food trucks, dump trucks, tow trucks, box trucks, buses, limousines, and even rideshare vehicles. But it doesn’t cover emergency vehicles, golf carts, exhibition vehicles, or vehicles not licensed for road driving.

Sources

  1. Progressive Commercial. "How much is commercial auto insurance?."
  2. AM Best. "AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Its Subsidiaries."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Insuring Your Business: Small Business Owners' Guide to Insurance."
  4. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE INDUSTRY 2024 TOP 25 GROUPS AND COMPANIES BY COUNTRYWIDE PREMIUM: Total Commercial Auto."
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky HelzerEditor
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

