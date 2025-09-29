Home>Business Insurance

Guide to Commercial Car Insurance in Colorado (2025)

Progressive, Farmers, and the Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance Company are among the best insurers in the Centennial State.

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.

Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.

For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.

  15+ years in content creation

  7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Updated

Small businesses play a crucial role in Colorado: More than 700,000 small businesses operate in the Centennial State, employing nearly half of the state’s workforce.[1]

If you run a small business in the state that uses a car, truck, or van for your work — or are getting ready to launch your own company — you’ll need a commercial auto policy. Having one will allow you to meet state and federal guidelines and protect your business assets.

Here’s what you should know about the requirements for commercial car insurance in Colorado, what to expect in terms of cost, and how to find the best insurance coverage.

Quick Facts

  • In Colorado, commercial car insurance ranges between $2,880 and $15,720 per year.

  • Commercial auto policies must meet 25/50/15 coverage minimums.

  • Due to the high percentage of uninsured drivers in the state, additional coverage may be necessary.[2]

Commercial car insurance requirements in Colorado

Whether you have a side hustle delivering groceries or run a business with a fleet of trucks, any business or person using a vehicle for company purposes will need a commercial auto policy that meets Colorado’s insurance minimums.[3]

Colorado’s insurance requirements for businesses are the same as its requirements for personal use policies.[4] As a business owner, you’ll need a commercial auto policy that meets these minimum requirements:

  • $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person

  • $50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident

  • $15,000 in property damage liability coverage

Some Colorado businesses will need additional coverage. If you have vehicles that seat 15 or more passengers, own box trucks, or have other vehicles that transport goods or hazardous materials, you’ll need policies that satisfy these Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations:[5]

  • Freight vehicles: $750,000 to $5 million of bodily injury, property damage, and environmental restoration coverage; $300,000 for non-hazardous freight vehicles weighing less than 10,001 pounds

  • Passenger vehicles: $5 million of bodily injury, property damage, and environmental restoration coverage; $1.5 million for drivers who operate vehicles that seat only 15 or fewer passengers

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

Liability coverage is the only form of commercial vehicle insurance that the state requires. But you may need additional coverage to protect your business. The following coverages could be appealing based on your circumstances:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damages to your business vehicle if you’re in an accident. You may need collision coverage if you financed your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a tree falls and damages your windshield, a thief steals your business vehicle, or another non-collision incident occurs, comprehensive insurance pays to repair or replace the vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments insurance pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers if you’re hurt in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Colorado has a much higher-than-usual percentage of uninsured drivers, so business owners should consider adding uninsured/underinsured motorist protection to their policies. This insurance helps cover your vehicle when a driver who is uninsured or lacks adequate insurance causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f9afeb546b/car-sharing-96x96-green_040-shield.svg

    Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA)

    If you rent, lease, or borrow a car for work — or if an employee uses their personal vehicle for business use — HNOA covers auto accidents that occur.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    If your vehicle breaks down or has a flat tire or a dead battery, roadside assistance can pay for towing or emergency assistance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    Rental reimbursement will cover the cost of renting a vehicle if your business car or truck is in the repair shop after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/922ba91af8/recovery-and-repair-96x96-blue_005-cog.svg

    Cargo or equipment coverage

    This form of commercial auto insurance covers your tools, cargo, or materials if they’re stolen or damaged during transport.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you finance a business vehicle with an auto loan or lease, you may need gap insurance. It pays the difference between what you owe on your loan and the vehicle’s value if it’s stolen or if the insurance company finds that it’s unrepairable after an accident.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Colorado?

In Colorado, you likely need a commercial car insurance policy if you fit into any of the following categories:

  • You drive clients or employees.

  • You deliver food, goods, or equipment.

  • You drive a vehicle that’s titled under your business.

  • You have employees who drive company cars.

You may not need a commercial auto policy in the following scenarios:

  • You commute to and from work in your personal vehicle but don’t use it for business purposes (your personal auto insurance policy is likely sufficient).

  • You run occasional errands for your boss in your own vehicle (you’ll likely have coverage through your employer’s HNOA policy).

  • Your business is home-based and doesn’t require vehicle use.

Good to Know

If you’re unsure whether you need a commercial policy, talk to an agent; when in doubt, err on the side of caution. Because personal policies exclude any damages that occur if you use a vehicle for business use, a commercial policy can provide critical protection for small-business owners.

Best commercial car insurance companies in Colorado

Here, you’ll find three of the best commercial car insurance companies in Colorado based on their coverage options, discounts, and customer service. Compare these insurers to find one that could be right for you.

Progressive: Best for discounts

Progressive

A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7/10

Progressive allows you to customize a policy to meet your business’s needs. The insurer offers multiple forms of specialty coverage for different types of vehicles as well as optional add-ons, including motor truck cargo, rental reimbursement with downtime, and on-hook towing insurance.

Progressive may also be more affordable than other insurance companies thanks to its discounts. With multi-policy and paid-in-full discounts, you can reduce your premiums. And Progressive has two telematics and fleet-management programs, helping you save money if you and your employees practice safe driving habits.

Pros

  • Broad range of discounts

  • Specialty vehicle and coverage add-ons available

  • Telematics available

Cons

  • Costs vary by payment method

  • Higher number of customer complaints

  • Not available in Washington, D.C.

Farmers: Best for new business vehicles

Farmers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5/10

Farmers is one of our picks, in part because it offers specialty insurance packages for multiple business types. You can get coverage for contracting services and food trucks, and Farmers even offers rideshare insurance for people who drive for companies like Uber and Lyft.

Investing in a new truck or van for your business can be a significant expense. If you used a loan to purchase the vehicle or are leasing it for your company, gap insurance is a necessity.

If your vehicle is damaged beyond repair in an accident or stolen, gap insurance will help cover the difference between the remaining loan or lease balance and the vehicle’s value. Not all commercial auto insurance companies offer gap insurance, but Farmers does, making it a good match for business owners with new vehicles.

Pros

  • Sells commercial lease or loan coverage

  • Specialty coverages available

  • Offers rideshare insurance

Cons

  • Limited discounts

  • Lower ratings for customer support

  • Limited policy information online

Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance Company: Best for coverage add-ons

Regional insurers can sometimes be more affordable than big-name companies and offer more customizable insurance policies. Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance Company offers a broad range of business insurance products, including business owners policies and commercial auto.

With Colorado Farm Bureau, you can also get coverage add-ons that other companies don’t offer, such as HNOA insurance, garagekeepers insurance, and “drive other car” coverage, which extends your auto policy to include scheduled drivers. You can also get commercial excess liability insurance to protect your business with additional liability coverage.

Pros

  • Offers HNOA and garagekeepers coverage

  • Commercial excess liability insurance available

  • Multiple business products

Cons

  • Poorly rated mobile app

  • No online quotes

  • Limited agent network

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in Colorado to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Average cost of commercial car insurance in Colorado

In Colorado, you’ll pay anywhere from $240 to $1,310 per month for commercial auto coverage. Commercial car insurance policies vary widely based on the following factors:

  • Business type: High-risk businesses, such as those in the trucking or construction industries, are more likely to file claims, so they pay more for coverage.

  • Driving history: People with clean driving records will pay less for insurance.

  • Typical vehicle use: Vehicles that haul expensive cargo or equipment will have much higher premiums.

  • Location: Your location and ZIP code also affect your premiums. Areas with higher rates of accidents and crime will have a higher cost.

What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in Colorado

In Colorado, as in other states, commercial auto policies are usually more expensive because business owners opt for higher liability coverage limits and because of higher business-specific risks.

Key considerations include:

  • Risk: Your fleet size, driving frequency, mileage range, and cargo will affect what coverage you need and your cost.

  • Typical exclusions: Most policies exclude vehicles used for personal use, unscheduled drivers, or intentional damage. If you’re concerned about repair costs for your vehicles after an accident, you’ll also need comprehensive and collision insurance, as a basic commercial auto liability policy excludes damages to your vehicle.

  • Claims process: As a business owner, time is precious. You want an insurer that handles claims quickly and efficiently, so look for a company that has nearby agents and responsive customer support.

  • Tax implications: Although commercial auto premiums can be expensive, your premiums may be tax-deductible, helping to offset the cost.

How to get commercial car insurance in Colorado

To purchase commercial auto insurance in Colorado, follow these steps:

  1. Assess your business needs. Think about how you use your vehicles, how many drivers you have, and any other unique risks, such as transporting specialized equipment.

  2. Gather information. You’ll need your vehicles’ odometer readings, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), and business registration documents.

  3. Shop around. Get quotes from several companies, including both national and regional insurers.

  4. Ask about discounts. Talk to your agent about potential discounts for your business to reduce your premiums.

  5. Finalize your coverage. Double-check your policy coverage options, limits, and endorsements before signing your policy and paying your first premium.

Commercial auto insurance in Colorado FAQs

As a business owner in the Centennial State, the following information can help you find the necessary commercial auto insurance policy.

  • How much does commercial car insurance cost in Colorado?

    Commercial auto insurance policies range between $240 and $1,310 per month, according to Insurify data.

  • What are the requirements for commercial auto insurance in Colorado?

    In Colorado, business owners need to maintain commercial auto policies with at least $25,000 of bodily injury protection per person, $50,000 of bodily injury protection per accident, and $15,000 in property damage liability.

  • What qualifies as a commercial vehicle in Colorado?

    Under Colorado’s laws, a commercial vehicle is any motor vehicle that weighs 16,001 pounds or is designed to transport 16 or more passengers.[6] But any vehicle that you use primarily for business purposes, such as delivery vans, pickup trucks, or cars, can qualify for commercial auto coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Colorado?

    Top commercial auto insurance companies in Colorado include Progressive, Farmers, and Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance Company.

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.

Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.

For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.

  15+ years in content creation

  7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

