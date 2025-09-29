Commercial car insurance requirements in Colorado

Whether you have a side hustle delivering groceries or run a business with a fleet of trucks, any business or person using a vehicle for company purposes will need a commercial auto policy that meets Colorado’s insurance minimums.[3]

Colorado’s insurance requirements for businesses are the same as its requirements for personal use policies.[4] As a business owner, you’ll need a commercial auto policy that meets these minimum requirements:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident

$15,000 in property damage liability coverage

Some Colorado businesses will need additional coverage. If you have vehicles that seat 15 or more passengers, own box trucks, or have other vehicles that transport goods or hazardous materials, you’ll need policies that satisfy these Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations:[5]

Freight vehicles: $750,000 to $5 million of bodily injury, property damage, and environmental restoration coverage; $300,000 for non-hazardous freight vehicles weighing less than 10,001 pounds

Passenger vehicles: $5 million of bodily injury, property damage, and environmental restoration coverage; $1.5 million for drivers who operate vehicles that seat only 15 or fewer passengers

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

Liability coverage is the only form of commercial vehicle insurance that the state requires. But you may need additional coverage to protect your business. The following coverages could be appealing based on your circumstances:

Collision coverage Collision insurance pays for damages to your business vehicle if you’re in an accident. You may need collision coverage if you financed your vehicle.

Comprehensive coverage If a tree falls and damages your windshield, a thief steals your business vehicle, or another non-collision incident occurs, comprehensive insurance pays to repair or replace the vehicle.

Medical payments coverage Medical payments insurance pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers if you’re hurt in an accident.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage Colorado has a much higher-than-usual percentage of uninsured drivers, so business owners should consider adding uninsured/underinsured motorist protection to their policies. This insurance helps cover your vehicle when a driver who is uninsured or lacks adequate insurance causes an accident.

Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) If you rent, lease, or borrow a car for work — or if an employee uses their personal vehicle for business use — HNOA covers auto accidents that occur.

Roadside assistance If your vehicle breaks down or has a flat tire or a dead battery, roadside assistance can pay for towing or emergency assistance.

Rental reimbursement Rental reimbursement will cover the cost of renting a vehicle if your business car or truck is in the repair shop after an accident.

Cargo or equipment coverage This form of commercial auto insurance covers your tools, cargo, or materials if they’re stolen or damaged during transport.

Gap coverage If you finance a business vehicle with an auto loan or lease, you may need gap insurance. It pays the difference between what you owe on your loan and the vehicle’s value if it’s stolen or if the insurance company finds that it’s unrepairable after an accident.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Colorado?

In Colorado, you likely need a commercial car insurance policy if you fit into any of the following categories:

You drive clients or employees.

You deliver food, goods, or equipment.

You drive a vehicle that’s titled under your business.

You have employees who drive company cars.

You may not need a commercial auto policy in the following scenarios:

You commute to and from work in your personal vehicle but don’t use it for business purposes (your personal auto insurance policy is likely sufficient).

You run occasional errands for your boss in your own vehicle (you’ll likely have coverage through your employer’s HNOA policy).

Your business is home-based and doesn’t require vehicle use.