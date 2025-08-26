Home>Business Insurance

Best Small-Business Insurance Companies of 2025

State Farm and Allstate stand out for strong customer service and broad coverage options, making them two of the best business insurance picks for small-business owners.

Michelle Lambright Black
Written byMichelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black

Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert, freelance writer, and founder of CreditWriter.com. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money, and focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their credit, money, and financial products (including insurance). Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book. You can connect with Michelle on Instagram or Twitter

Michelle has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Running a small business comes with many responsibilities, including preparing for the unexpected. From property damage to data breaches to legal trouble, the right business insurance coverage could protect your livelihood and provide you with a little peace of mind.

Of course, every company is different. Depending on your risks, your business might need liability insurance, commercial vehicle insurance, property insurance, business interruption insurance, or a mixture of coverages.

The following guide will help you compare business insurance companies, understand your coverage options, and confidently purchase the right policy for your situation.

Quick Facts

  • Small businesses can face lawsuits or interruptions that business insurance can cover. 

  • Bundling policies, like general liability insurance with commercial auto insurance or product liability insurance, can save you money.

  • Comparing insurance quotes can help you get dependable coverage without overpaying.

5 best business insurance companies of 2025

We compared insurers to help small-business owners shop for the best business insurance. We evaluated insurance companies based on affordability, industry ratings and rankings, customer reviews, ease of purchase, and available coverage options. Here’s what we found.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Best For
sort ascsort desc
Pros
sort ascsort desc
Cons
sort ascsort desc
State FarmGeneral liability insurance

AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Customizable policies
 

Solid customer satisfaction

Limited online-only purchase options 

Most policies require working with an agent

Group life not available in all states

AllstateCustomer service

Broad coverage options

Strong customer satisfaction rating

Mobile app and agent support

Must call to get a quote

No online filing for claims

Business insurance not available in every state

Next InsuranceDigital-savvy small-business owners

Fast online quotes

Fast access to certificate of insurance (COI)

Fully digital policy management

No phone support option during quote process

Not available in every state

Discounts vary by state

American FamilyRobust coverages

Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for 2024

Broad coverage options, including cyber liability and flood insurance

Strong digital claims tools

Coverage limits not available online

Some products aren’t available for online quoting

Available in only 19 states

ThimbleFreelancers and sole proprietors

Flexible short-term policies

Excellent financial strength rating

Low-cost entry coverage

Limited phone and in-person agent support

Cyber liability coverage not available in every state

Workers’ compensation not available in every state

State Farm: Best for general liability insurance

State Farm stands out for its general liability insurance and customizable small-business policies, as well as its AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It also has the second-highest overall customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study.

Plus, its large agent network provides easy access to personal guidance when you need it.

Allstate: Best for customer service

Allstate scored well above the industry average in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. It also has fewer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) complaint index.

With a wide range of coverage options and a mobile app to simplify policy management and claims processing, Allstate provides both convenience and reliability.

Next Insurance: Best for digital-savvy small-business owners

Next provides a fully digital business insurance experience. You can get instant online quotes and instant certificates of insurance after setting up coverage if you need proof of insurance in a hurry. And you can file most claims online.

American Family: Best for robust coverages

American Family stands out as a top choice for business insurance thanks to its extensive coverage options and outstanding customer service score. The insurer offers a wide range of insurance coverages, including cyber liability insurance, commercial auto insurance, product liability insurance, plus add-ons and customizable business insurance solutions.

If you’re looking for multiple business insurance policies from a single trusted source, American Family may be worth considering.

Thimble: Best for freelancers and sole proprietors

Thimble allows freelancers and sole proprietors to buy policies by job, month, or year. It also offers numerous coverage options, including general liability insurance, professional liability insurance, business owners policies, and more.

The insurers’ affordable premiums, instant COIs, and simple liability options can help small-business owners operating on a tight budget protect themselves without overcommitting financially.

  • To identify the best insurance companies for small businesses, Insurify’s editorial team evaluated insurers based on trusted third-party industry ratings. We considered AM Best ratings for financial strength, customer satisfaction scores from the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study, and the NAIC complaint index. 

    We also weighed offered coverage types, coverage limits (where publicly available), availability by state, how easy it is to get a quote, ease of claims filing, and overall digital experience.

What types of business insurance do you need?

The types of insurance coverages you need for your business will depend on a variety of factors. Details like your operations, industry, employees, and liability risks all play a role when you’re choosing the right coverage.

Here are some types of business insurance you may want to consider for your company:

  • General liability: If your small business faces a claim for property damage, bodily injury, medical expenses, wrongful termination, or lawsuits, this insurance covers your financial losses.[1]

  • Commercial auto insurance: This insurance covers vehicles that your business owns or uses for work. It can help pay for repairs, injuries, and liability claims that result from covered accidents.

  • Commercial property insurance: This coverage protects your building and equipment if your business experiences covered losses like fire, theft, or vandalism.

  • Business interruption insurance: This business insurance helps replace lost revenue and cover some expenses if your business has to close temporarily due to a covered event, like fire or theft.

  • Workers’ compensation insurance: If an employee gets injured or becomes sick due to their job, this coverage can pay for their medical expenses, lost wages, rehabilitation and retraining. It can even provide permanent or temporary disability benefits.

  • Professional liability insurance: Sometimes called errors and omissions (E&O) insurance, this coverage can protect you from losses if a customer files a legal claim that you or an employee was negligent or made a mistake.

  • Product liability insurance: This protection is sometimes included with general liability business insurance coverage. It can help you with claims related to injuries or damages caused by products your business makes or sells.

  • Business owners policy (BOP): A BOP bundles commercial property and general liability insurance into a single business insurance policy. In general, you pay a single premium for a BOP policy (often at a discount).

Important Information

The federal government requires companies with employees to carry workers’ compensation insurance, unemployment insurance, and disability insurance.

What business insurance covers

Business insurance protects your business from financial losses due to unexpected events like lawsuits, accidents, or property damage, but every policy is different. You may also need multiple policies to fully cover your business, equipment, vehicles, and employees.

Common business insurance coverage includes:

  • Bodily injury or property damage you or an employee cause

  • Lost income during business closure

  • Legal defense costs

  • Repair or replacement of your business’ damaged property

Keep in mind that business insurance won’t cover every type of loss. Intentional acts, fraud, wear and tear, or damages that result from unreported risks are a few examples of losses your business insurance policy probably won’t cover.

Other types of business insurance to consider

Depending on your type of business, you may need specialized protection beyond standard small-business insurance.

Here are several options to consider:

  • Cyber liability insurance: This coverage protects against data breaches and cyberattacks against your business. It should also pay to defend you in lawsuits or regulatory investigations related to a cyberattack.[2]

  • Employment practices liability insurance: This business insurance provides financial protection if an employee claims your company violated their legal rights. Claims may be for discrimination, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and more.[3]

  • Home-based business insurance: This coverage can help you with unexpected claims that may arise from running a business out of your home.

Learn More: 12 Steps for Buying a Car for Business

Learn More: 12 Steps for Buying a Car for Business

How to buy business insurance

Finding commercial auto insurance can be easy. Quote comparison websites can help. But filling all your business insurance needs will take careful planning and research.

Follow these steps to buy a business insurance policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/55b61a5856/jobs-and-professions-96x96-green_017-businessman.svg

    1. Assess your risks

    Identify possible financial losses to figure out the type(s) of protection you may need. For example, if you or any employee drives a company-owned vehicle for work, you likely need commercial auto insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    2. Compare insurance quotes

    Get quotes from multiple business insurance companies to make sure you find the best deal available for your situation.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    3. Choose the right insurance coverages

    Match your small-business insurance policies to your liability exposures.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    4. Apply for a policy

    Be sure to provide accurate business details on your application to avoid potential problems and make the process as smooth as possible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/09cb4fd1b0/education-96x96-green_009-loupe.svg

    5. Read the fine print

    It’s important to understand coverage exclusions and your policy limits.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d4e67f33b5/banking-96x96-yellow_015-dollar.svg

    6. Pay your premiums

    Once you select a policy (or policies) that work for you, be sure to pay your premiums on time to keep your coverage active.

Best business insurance FAQs

Business insurance provides critical financial protection for you, your employees, and your business. Here are answers to commonly asked questions about finding the best business insurance.

  • What does business insurance cover?

    Depending on the terms of your policy, business insurance can cover financial losses resulting from accidents, lawsuits, property damage, and more.

  • Why do I need business insurance?

    Business insurance can protect your company from financial losses. If you have employees, the federal government requires you to carry certain types of business insurance as well.

  • How much business insurance do I need?

    Ideal business insurance coverage amounts can vary based on factors like your industry, assets, liability exposures, and risk tolerance. Higher-risk businesses usually need more coverage.

  • What’s the best business insurance for retail businesses?

    Business owners policies (BOPs) with a property insurance and general liability insurance bundle can be a good place to start. It’s probably a good idea to consider product liability insurance as well, along with other potential business insurance options (including any government-mandated insurance coverages).

Sources

  1. U.S. Small Business Administration. "Get business insurance."
  2. Federal Trade Commission. "Cyber Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is employment practices liability insurance (EPLI)?."
Michelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black

Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert, freelance writer, and founder of CreditWriter.com. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money, and focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their credit, money, and financial products (including insurance). Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book. You can connect with Michelle on Instagram or Twitter

Michelle has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.

Learn More
linkedin
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo