5 best business insurance companies of 2025
We compared insurers to help small-business owners shop for the best business insurance. We evaluated insurance companies based on affordability, industry ratings and rankings, customer reviews, ease of purchase, and available coverage options. Here’s what we found.
|State Farm
|General liability insurance
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Customizable policies
Solid customer satisfaction
Limited online-only purchase options
Most policies require working with an agent
Group life not available in all states
|Allstate
|Customer service
Broad coverage options
Strong customer satisfaction rating
Mobile app and agent support
Must call to get a quote
No online filing for claims
Business insurance not available in every state
|Next Insurance
|Digital-savvy small-business owners
Fast online quotes
Fast access to certificate of insurance (COI)
Fully digital policy management
No phone support option during quote process
Not available in every state
Discounts vary by state
|American Family
|Robust coverages
Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for 2024
Broad coverage options, including cyber liability and flood insurance
Strong digital claims tools
Coverage limits not available online
Some products aren’t available for online quoting
Available in only 19 states
|Thimble
|Freelancers and sole proprietors
Flexible short-term policies
Excellent financial strength rating
Low-cost entry coverage
Limited phone and in-person agent support
Cyber liability coverage not available in every state
Workers’ compensation not available in every state
State Farm: Best for general liability insurance
State Farm stands out for its general liability insurance and customizable small-business policies, as well as its AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It also has the second-highest overall customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study.
Plus, its large agent network provides easy access to personal guidance when you need it.
Allstate: Best for customer service
Allstate scored well above the industry average in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. It also has fewer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) complaint index.
With a wide range of coverage options and a mobile app to simplify policy management and claims processing, Allstate provides both convenience and reliability.
Next Insurance: Best for digital-savvy small-business owners
Next provides a fully digital business insurance experience. You can get instant online quotes and instant certificates of insurance after setting up coverage if you need proof of insurance in a hurry. And you can file most claims online.
American Family: Best for robust coverages
American Family stands out as a top choice for business insurance thanks to its extensive coverage options and outstanding customer service score. The insurer offers a wide range of insurance coverages, including cyber liability insurance, commercial auto insurance, product liability insurance, plus add-ons and customizable business insurance solutions.
If you’re looking for multiple business insurance policies from a single trusted source, American Family may be worth considering.
Thimble: Best for freelancers and sole proprietors
Thimble allows freelancers and sole proprietors to buy policies by job, month, or year. It also offers numerous coverage options, including general liability insurance, professional liability insurance, business owners policies, and more.
The insurers’ affordable premiums, instant COIs, and simple liability options can help small-business owners operating on a tight budget protect themselves without overcommitting financially.