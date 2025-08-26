5 best business insurance companies of 2025

We compared insurers to help small-business owners shop for the best business insurance. We evaluated insurance companies based on affordability, industry ratings and rankings, customer reviews, ease of purchase, and available coverage options. Here’s what we found.

Insurance Company Best For Pros Cons State Farm General liability insurance AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) Customizable policies

Solid customer satisfaction Limited online-only purchase options Most policies require working with an agent Group life not available in all states Allstate Customer service Broad coverage options Strong customer satisfaction rating Mobile app and agent support Must call to get a quote No online filing for claims Business insurance not available in every state Next Insurance Digital-savvy small-business owners Fast online quotes Fast access to certificate of insurance (COI) Fully digital policy management No phone support option during quote process Not available in every state Discounts vary by state American Family Robust coverages Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for 2024 Broad coverage options, including cyber liability and flood insurance Strong digital claims tools Coverage limits not available online Some products aren’t available for online quoting Available in only 19 states Thimble Freelancers and sole proprietors Flexible short-term policies Excellent financial strength rating Low-cost entry coverage Limited phone and in-person agent support Cyber liability coverage not available in every state Workers’ compensation not available in every state

State Farm: Best for general liability insurance

State Farm stands out for its general liability insurance and customizable small-business policies, as well as its AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It also has the second-highest overall customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study.

Plus, its large agent network provides easy access to personal guidance when you need it.

Allstate: Best for customer service

Allstate scored well above the industry average in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. It also has fewer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) complaint index.

With a wide range of coverage options and a mobile app to simplify policy management and claims processing, Allstate provides both convenience and reliability.

Next Insurance: Best for digital-savvy small-business owners

Next provides a fully digital business insurance experience. You can get instant online quotes and instant certificates of insurance after setting up coverage if you need proof of insurance in a hurry. And you can file most claims online.

American Family: Best for robust coverages

American Family stands out as a top choice for business insurance thanks to its extensive coverage options and outstanding customer service score. The insurer offers a wide range of insurance coverages, including cyber liability insurance, commercial auto insurance, product liability insurance, plus add-ons and customizable business insurance solutions.

If you’re looking for multiple business insurance policies from a single trusted source, American Family may be worth considering.

Thimble: Best for freelancers and sole proprietors

Thimble allows freelancers and sole proprietors to buy policies by job, month, or year. It also offers numerous coverage options, including general liability insurance, professional liability insurance, business owners policies, and more.

The insurers’ affordable premiums, instant COIs, and simple liability options can help small-business owners operating on a tight budget protect themselves without overcommitting financially.