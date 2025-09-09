Commercial car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas requires anyone driving for business activities to carry commercial car insurance, including workers using personal vehicles for business purposes, such as ridesharing.

The minimum liability coverage requirements for commercial vehicles in Texas are:[1]

$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage

$25,000 in property damage liability insurance coverage per accident

Experts recommend purchasing coverage above these minimum liability limits.

Commercial auto policies in Texas must also include uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM) and personal injury protection (PIP), but businesses can sign a waiver to reject them.

Unless you specifically opt out, your commercial car insurance policy will include these coverages:[1]

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance : This coverage helps pay for damage to your work vehicles or for medical expenses in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have enough coverage or any coverage at all.

Personal injury protection: This coverage can help pay for medical expenses if there’s an accident while driving for business purposes. If the injury is unrelated to an accident — even if it occurs in a vehicle — workers’ compensation insurance covers the expenses, not PIP.

Find Cheap Commercial Insurance in Texas Protect your fleet for the right price Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 7,669+ reviews 4.8/5

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

To minimize their risk, Texas business owners and professional drivers may want to add the following optional coverages to their commercial auto insurance:[2]

Collision If you or your employee is in an at-fault accident, collision coverage can help pay for property damage to your vehicle. This doesn’t cover the contents of your work vehicles, such as work equipment or items for delivery.

Comprehensive If something other than a collision — such as a falling object, theft, or extreme weather — damages your vehicle, comprehensive coverage will help pay for repairs.

Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) Sometimes a business uses hired or non-owned vehicles, like rental cars on business trips or a rented pickup truck to move work equipment. HNOA coverage can offer liability coverage when your company uses these kinds of vehicles.

Roadside assistance If one of your work vehicles breaks down, roadside assistance coverage can offer you access to 24/7 assistance, which often includes roadside repairs or towing. But roadside coverage may have some limits depending on the size, type, and travel radius of your work vehicles.

Rental reimbursement Renting another vehicle while yours is in the shop isn’t so easy for ice cream vendors, food trucks, and other industries that have specialized work vehicles. Rental reimbursement coverage can help you afford the cost of renting a replacement, and some truck insurers will even help you locate a suitable rental.

Cargo insurance The trucking industry may also call this insurance motor truck cargo coverage. This kind of commercial auto insurance offers business liability coverage to for-hire truckers in case the goods they’re driving are damaged, lost, or destroyed during the process of transportation.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Texas?

Anyone who uses a vehicle for business purposes in Texas probably needs commercial car insurance. Here are some examples of businesses that need commercial insurance.

Any business with multiple work vehicles, such as a: Towing company with more than one tow-truck vehicle Florist with a fleet of delivery vehicles Taxi company with both taxis and limousines Contractor with multiple pickup trucks Trucking company with a fleet of box trucks, cargo vans, and other large work vehicles

Any workers using personal vehicles for business purposes, including: Drivers of ridesharing vehicles Real estate agents taking clients to properties Professionals in the construction trades driving supplies to jobsites



If you drive for business activities, you need commercial auto insurance. That’s partially because you spend more time in the car, which increases your chances of an accident. But having a business auto policy will also better protect your assets in case of a lawsuit.