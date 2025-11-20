Farm Equipment Insurance: Coverage and Costs

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Farm equipment insurance is a specialized insurance policy that protects agricultural machinery — like tractors, combine harvesters, sprayers, and irrigation systems — from damage, theft, and unexpected breakdowns. Without this coverage, a single equipment failure or storm could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars and jeopardize your entire operation.
Modern farm machinery represents one of your biggest investments: A new combine harvester alone can cost between $100,000 and upwards of $1 million.
Here’s what farm owners need to know about what farm equipment insurance covers, typical costs, common exclusions, and how to choose the right policy for your operation.
What is farm equipment insurance?
Farm equipment insurance is a type of agricultural insurance that protects the machinery and tools essential to farming operations. This coverage includes tractors, combine harvesters, irrigation systems, planters, sprayers, and other specialized equipment used in daily farm activities.
Insurance companies typically offer farm equipment insurance as a stand-alone policy or bundled with a farmowners insurance policy — similar to how a business owners policy works.[1] This specialized coverage differs from crop insurance, which protects against harvest losses, and livestock insurance, which covers farm animals.[2]
Farm equipment policies come in two forms:
Scheduled coverage: Each piece of machinery is listed individually with its own value.
Blanket coverage: All equipment is covered up to a total designated amount.
What farm equipment insurance covers
Farm equipment insurance policies provide comprehensive property protection against various risks that farmers face daily. The available coverage options typically include the following:
Theft and vandalism: This coverage activates when another party steals or intentionally damages machinery or equipment parts.
Fire and storm damage: Insurance covers losses from fire, lightning, hail, wind, and other weather events. This protection is particularly important given the frequent exposure of farm vehicles and equipment to outdoor conditions.
Collision coverage: If a collision damages equipment, this coverage helps pay for repair costs. This includes accidents involving other vehicles or objects.
Equipment breakdown: This covers sudden mechanical failures not caused by normal wear and tear, along with related costs.
Replacement cost coverage: Rather than receiving actual cash value (which factors in depreciation), this option pays to replace damaged equipment with new machinery of a similar type and quality.
Some farm equipment insurance policies may also include coverage for borrowed or rented machinery and damage caused by ingestion of foreign objects, like rocks.
What farm equipment insurance doesn’t cover
Understanding exclusions is just as important as knowing what’s covered. Standard farm equipment insurance policies typically exclude:
Wear and tear: Policies don’t cover normal deterioration from regular use. Insurance protects against unexpected accidents, not the gradual aging of machinery over time.
Poor maintenance: If equipment fails due to inadequate upkeep or neglect, an insurer may deny your claim. Keeping regular maintenance records can help demonstrate proper care.
Gradual mechanical breakdown: Unlike sudden equipment breakdowns, standard farm machinery insurance policies typically don’t cover gradual deterioration from age or continuous use.
Pre-existing damage: Any damage that existed before the insurance policy started won’t be covered. Insurers may require equipment inspections before issuing coverage.
Commercial use outside of farming: Using farm equipment for non-agricultural purposes, such as leasing tractors to third parties for construction work, typically falls outside policy coverage limits.
Overloaded or improperly modified equipment: Operating machinery beyond manufacturer specifications or making unauthorized modifications can void coverage for resulting damages.
How much does farm equipment insurance cost?
In general, you’ll pay anywhere from $3 to $15 per $1,000 in value for your farm machinery and other equipment per year.
The cost of farm equipment insurance varies based on equipment value, type, age, usage, storage conditions, and geographic location.
How to choose the right farm equipment insurance
Selecting appropriate coverage requires careful evaluation of your farm operation’s specific needs. Follow these steps to help determine the right amount of farm equipment insurance:
Inventory your machinery and list values. Create a comprehensive list of all equipment, including purchase dates, current values, and replacement costs. Document serial numbers, conditions, and any modifications. This inventory forms the foundation for determining adequate coverage limits.[3]
Decide on replacement cost versus actual cash value. Replacement cost coverage pays to replace damaged equipment without depreciation deductions, but it costs more. Actual cash value coverage subtracts depreciation, resulting in lower claim payouts but also lower premiums.
Compare quotes from farm insurance specialists. Work with insurance companies or agents who specialize in agricultural coverage rather than general property insurers. Farm specialists understand unique equipment risks and can recommend appropriate coverage options and endorsements specific to your operations.
Review liability add-ons if the equipment is driven on public roads. Standard farm equipment coverage may not include liability protection when operating machinery off your property. If you transport equipment on highways or perform custom work for other farmers, liability coverage becomes essential.
Ask about discounts. Many insurers offer savings for bundling farm property and liability coverage into a farm package policy. You can also ask about other discount opportunities to maximize your savings.
Farm equipment insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for a farm equipment policy, check out these questions farmers have about insuring their machinery.
Is farm equipment covered under a homeowners policy?
No. While most homeowners policies provide limited coverage for small tractors, they typically cover tractors only if they’re under 25–30 horsepower and only when used on your property for personal purposes. This means farm equipment generally needs separate coverage — even if the farm is also your home.
Do you need insurance for tractors used only on your property?
While not legally required, insurance protects your financial investment even for tractors that never leave your property — covering theft, fire, storm damage, and liability if accidents occur. It may also be required if you’ve financed your machinery.
Does farm equipment insurance cover leased or borrowed machinery?
Many farm equipment insurance policies offer coverage for borrowed or rented machinery, but you should verify limits and add endorsements for higher-value equipment.
Can you bundle farm equipment and crop insurance?
Yes. Many insurance companies offer farm package policies that combine equipment coverage, crop insurance, liability protection, and property coverage under one comprehensive policy at discounted rates.
How do insurers calculate farm equipment premiums?
Insurance companies consider equipment value, age, type, usage patterns, and storage conditions. Insurance companies will also take into account your farm’s location, your claims history, your chosen deductibles, and whether you select a replacement cost basis or actual cash value coverage.
