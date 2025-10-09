Tractor Insurance: Coverage, Cost, and How to Buy

What does tractor insurance cover?

What exactly tractor insurance covers depends slightly on the insurer and type of policy you have: personal tractor, farm and ranch, or farm equipment insurance. Tractor insurance typically includes a handful of key coverages.

Learn more about what tractor insurance covers below:

Peril Covered? Collision Yes Weather damage Yes Overturn Yes Theft and vandalism Yes Medical payments Sometimes Liability Sometimes Mechanical breakdown No Wear and tear No Operator neglect No

Accidental damage and overturns

Tractor insurance generally covers damage to your tractor from accidents and overturns. For example, if your tractor rolls down the hillside or collides with another piece of equipment, your tractor insurance would pay to repair or replace it.

This coverage may be especially handy if your property has many hills and uneven terrain that could pose challenges for your tractor.[4]

Theft and vandalism

Similar to car insurance, tractor insurance can cover non-collision incidents, including theft or vandalism. If you store your tractor somewhere else, this coverage can provide peace of mind when you can’t keep an eye on it. Just make sure you have proof of ownership of the tractor before you file a claim, as your insurer may require it.

Weather-related losses

You may store your tractors outside, which can increase their risk of weather-related damage from hail, heavy winds, fire, and other hazards.

If you leave your tractor in the field overnight and it sustains weather-related damage, your insurance should pay for it. But tractor insurance generally won’t cover damage from flooding. You may need a different policy or special endorsement for flood insurance.

Other tractor insurance coverages

Some tractor insurance policies also include liability insurance and medical payments coverage. Liability coverage pays for injuries and damage to other parties. If you drive your tractor on the road, you may need liability insurance by law, but it’s optional for personal yard use.

Medical payments coverage pays for injuries to both you and other parties, regardless of who caused the incident.

These coverages may be a part of stand-alone tractor insurance for privately owned vehicles. But if you’re buying farm and ranch or farm equipment coverage for your business, you may need to purchase them separately.