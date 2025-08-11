Guide to Commercial Car Insurance in New Jersey (2025)

NJM, State Farm, and USAA are some of the best insurers offering commercial auto coverage to New Jersey business owners.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Updated

When operating a vehicle for business purposes in New Jersey, it’s critical to have the appropriate auto insurance. In many cases, this means you’ll need a commercial car insurance policy, which comes with significantly higher liability limits than a minimum-coverage personal policy.

Here’s what you need to know about buying commercial car insurance in New Jersey, including insurance requirements.

Quick Facts

  • Recent legislation increased the minimum liability requirement for commercial vehicles with gross weight ratings of 26,001 pounds or more to $1.5 million.

  • For commercial vehicles with gross weight ratings between 10,001 and 26,001, the minimum liability coverage requirement is $300,000.

  • The cost of commercial insurance in New Jersey ranges from $250 to $1,340 per month depending on the kind and number of vehicles you need insurance for.

Commercial car insurance requirements in New Jersey

When you use a vehicle primarily for business purposes, you’ll need to carry a commercial car insurance policy.

Business owners need to purchase commercial auto insurance for any company vehicles. This might include fleets of trucks, buses, vans, or even a single delivery sedan. Additionally, self-employed drivers who use their vehicles to transport passengers may need commercial auto insurance in New Jersey.

If you occasionally use your personal vehicle for business activities, you may or may not need commercial auto insurance. Reach out to the insurance company that issued your personal auto insurance policy to determine if its coverage is sufficient for your limited business uses.[1]

Recently, the Garden State passed a new law changing the insurance rules for the state and increasing the commercial automobile liability coverage requirements.

As of July 1, 2024, commercial vehicles with gross weight ratings of 26,001 pounds or more and cabs must carry at least $1.5 million in liability coverage. For commercial vehicles with gross weight ratings between 10,001 and 26,001, the minimum liability coverage requirement is $300,000.[2]

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

Bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage only help you pay for damages and injuries you or your employees cause to others. But this type of coverage won’t help pay for repairs to your vehicle.

Beyond bodily injury and property damage coverage, you can purchase add-on policies to better protect your wallet against potential risks. Some of these optional coverage types include:[1]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    After a covered event causes damage to your vehicle, like a natural disaster or theft, comprehensive coverage helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision

    If an accident leads to vehicle damage, collision coverage helps you repair or replace your own vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments or personal injury protection (PIP)

    Medical payments or personal injury protection may reimburse you for medical bills related to injuries you or your passengers receive in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    If a driver without insurance causes damage to your vehicle or injures you, UM/UIM coverage can help cover the difference and pay for your repair costs or medical bills.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f9afeb546b/car-sharing-96x96-green_040-shield.svg

    Hired and non-owned auto

    If you use personal vehicles occasionally for work purposes, you might need HNOA coverage in addition to your personal auto insurance policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance coverage can help you get back on the road after a breakdown. Roadside assistance is especially helpful for flat tires, dead batteries, and towing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    After an accident, rental car reimbursement can help you pay for a rental car to get around while your vehicle is in the shop.

Best commercial car insurance companies in New Jersey

The best commercial car insurance company for you varies based on your situation. But across the insurance market, some auto insurance companies tend to offer better solutions than others.

Based on rating factors like coverage options, pricing, relevant discounts, customer service, claims satisfaction, scores from rating organizations, and more, the following companies represent some of the best choices for commercial car insurance in New Jersey.

NJM: Best for customer satisfaction

3.9
How drivers feel about NJ Manufacturers

Drivers appreciate the friendly service and efficient claim handling but dislike the significant rate increases and overall high prices.

Best For
New Jersey drivers
Good claims process
Robust discounts
Best For
New Jersey drivers
Good claims process
Robust discounts
Luciano
Excellent
Reviewed in Connecticut on July 2025
Competitive rates.
Thomas
NJM good company except for price
Reviewed in New Jersey on May 2025
It's all about the price. A 20% price increase is unacceptable.
Keith
Verified Review
Not worth my time in the end
Reviewed in New Jersey on May 2025
Make sure you read the policy and check all your coverage values. I found a number of quotes cheaper because they dropped my coverage amounts.
Why we picked this company

NJM is a regional insurance company with a reputation for customer satisfaction in the insurance market. The insurer boasts the highest customer satisfaction rating in the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, an excellent Trustpilot rating, and very few complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The positive feedback from customers could make NJM the right fit for drivers seeking a hassle-free experience.

Pros

  • Top-tier customer satisfaction ratings

  • Offers roadside assistance in both the U.S. and Canada

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+

Cons

  • Customer service not available 24/7

  • Rates might not be the cheapest

  • No live chat customer service

State Farm: Best for extensive coverage options

How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Anthony
State Farm Review
Reviewed in California on August 2025
Much more expensive each year despite no accidents.
John
Be very careful when purchasing insurance policies
Reviewed in Florida on August 2025
My representative at Scott Cameron Insurance misspelled my last name. Accidents happen. He, Daymeion Hill, said they would correct it when it went through (the name change did not happen; I received the policy with my last name misspelled). My agent may have been inexperienced; I hope that was the case. Another agent, Lexi, said I needed to sign a paper for each of my vehicles to make the change. That took a while. She asked if there was anything else she could help with. I mentioned that I received the monitoring devices you install in the vehicle to monitor your driving in the mail. I did not want these devices and specifically stated I wasn’t interested. Lexi said that if I didn’t use those items, my premium would increase. I said, "Hold on, wait a minute, I never asked for these monitoring services in the first place." She said, "Well, maybe I can help you save some money. How much do you drive?" I sent photos of my odometer and the last service records for each vehicle. I told her the amount of miles I drive per month, and she said, "Well, I can save you a bit of money there." I said, "Great." I also distinctly explained this to my agent Daymeion in the office when I purchased the policy, the few miles I drive, and I paid in full. Why did he not apply these discounts to my policy in the first place? It’s practices like this that lead you to distrust all insurance industries. Lexi, the agent on the phone, said that I could expect a refund, but I probably wouldn’t receive it for 3 to 4 weeks. I paid my policy in full at the time of purchase. My check was cashed as soon as I purchased the policy, but State Farm isn’t going to refund me the difference for the low miles traveled until a month later.
Diane
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Arizona on August 2025
Good but keeps raising my policy.
Why we picked this company

State Farm, the largest insurance company in the U.S., offers commercial auto insurance to New Jersey drivers. Cars, pickup trucks, box trucks, flatbeds, farm vehicles, and vans are some of the vehicle types this insurance giant insures for commercial use.

Beyond baseline coverage, State Farm offers a wide selection of optional coverages to help business owners build out an optimal policy for their situation. Uninsured motorist, hired car, and medical payments are just a few of the optional coverages available.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++

  • Ample coverage add-ons

Cons

  • More-than-expected number of NAIC complaints

  • May not be the cheapest insurer

  • Low Trustpilot ratings

USAA: Best for veterans

How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Michael
Insurance
Reviewed in Kansas on August 2025
A good company for military personnel and veterans.
Carol
USAA is the Best
Reviewed in Georgia on August 2025
Excellent customer service. Prompt. Answers questions clearly. Pricing is better than most insurance companies.
Richard
Verified Review
I don't like that you only get the discount if you're enrolled in their monitoring safe driving program. It's not easy for someone like me who has a hard time navigating on my phone. I've tried to do it on the phone with one of their agents, but it didn't go through, so they raised my monthly payments. I'm on auto-pay, so I'm not very happy.
Reviewed in Connecticut on August 2025
I don't like that you only get the discount if you're enrolled in their monitoring safe driving program. It's not easy for someone like me who has a hard time navigating on my phone. I've tried to do it on the phone with one of their agents, but it didn't go through, so they raised my monthly payments. I'm on auto-pay, so I'm not very happy.
Why we picked this company

New Jersey is home to more than 60,000 veteran-owned businesses, many of which likely operate vehicles for work purposes. USAA offers commercial auto insurance in the Garden State. The catch is that USAA is available only to military members, employees of certain federal agencies, veterans, and their family members. If you qualify to work with this company, the top-tier customer satisfaction ratings might make USAA a great fit.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++

  • Tends to offer cheap rates

Cons

  • Membership restrictions

  • Fewer discounts than competitors

  • Poor Trustpilot ratings

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in New Jersey to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Average cost of commercial car insurance in New Jersey

As with personal auto insurance, commercial car insurance costs vary based on your situation. Generally, a commercial auto insurance policy in New Jersey costs between $250 and $1,340 per month.

The exact costs you’ll face within that large range depend on details like the vehicle you drive, your and your employees’ driving records, claims history, coverage selections, location of the business, and how often you use the vehicle.

What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in New Jersey

As a business owner considering a commercial auto insurance policy, it’s helpful to start with an assessment of your risk exposures. Generally, operating larger fleets of delivery vehicles in a busy urban area comes with more risk than operating a single pickup truck in a rural location. Insurance companies typically compensate for more risk with higher insurance premiums.

When exploring your options, you’ll likely see that commercial auto insurance tends to cost more than a personal policy. In part, you can attribute the higher costs to the fact that commercial auto insurance policies have higher liability limits than personal policies in the Garden State.[2]

Good to Know

One bit of good news for business owners is that commercial auto insurance premiums may be tax-deductible if they’re a normal part of your operating costs. For example, paying for automobile insurance coverage for your trucking business is likely a tax-deductible expense.[3]

How to get commercial car insurance in New Jersey

If you need to purchase a commercial automobile insurance policy, follow these steps:

  1. Evaluate your coverage needs. Determine what type of coverage you need, what add-ons you want, and the coverage limits you have in mind.

  2. Shop around. With an idea of your coverage needs, compare insurance quotes across multiple companies to find the most affordable option for your unique situation.

  3. Seek out additional savings. Some auto insurance companies offer discounts that could reduce your premiums. Additionally, consider raising your deductible to an amount you can afford in order to tap into lower rates.

  4. Purchase a policy. You’ll typically finalize an auto liability policy by paying for either all or part of your premium up front.

Commercial auto insurance in New Jersey FAQs

If you have questions about commercial auto insurance in New Jersey, the following answers may help.

  • Do you need commercial car insurance in New Jersey?

    Yes. If you primarily use a vehicle for business activities, you’ll need to purchase commercial car insurance for it.

  • How much does commercial car insurance cost in New Jersey?

    Commercial car insurance costs vary based on your situation. But, in general, drivers pay between $250 and $1,340 per month for commercial auto insurance in New Jersey.

  • What is the best company for commercial auto insurance?

    NJM is one of the best insurance companies offering commercial auto insurance in New Jersey. It’s a local company that has very high customer satisfaction scores.

  • Does NJM offer commercial auto insurance?

    Yes, NJM offers commercial auto insurance.

  • What are the requirements for commercial auto insurance in New Jersey?

    Commercial vehicles with gross weight ratings of 26,001 pounds or more and cabs must carry at least $1.5 million in liability coverage. For commercial vehicles with gross weight ratings between 10,001 and 26,001, the minimum liability coverage requirement drops to $300,000.

