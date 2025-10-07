How Much Is Commercial Auto Insurance? (2025)

Factors that affect commercial auto insurance rates

Business auto insurance rates depend on a variety of risk factors, and no two companies will charge the same premiums. Insurers consider your business type, fleet size, and coverage needs to determine your insurance premiums. Here’s a look at the factors that can influence your rates.

Fleet size

Your fleet size plays a significant role in determining your vehicle insurance costs. Insuring one vehicle is generally less expensive than insuring multiple vehicles. A large fleet presents more opportunities for accidents and filing claims, which means the risk to your insurance company is higher.

Some insurers may offer bundled insurance coverage for fleets and provide discounts for insuring multiple vehicles. These policies can help you reduce your costs while keeping all your business vehicles covered under one plan.

Types and levels of coverage

Your coverage type and amount of insurance coverage can also affect your premiums. Most commercial auto policies include auto liability coverage, collision, comprehensive, and medical payments coverage, with the option to add roadside assistance or an umbrella policy.

Higher coverage limits will likely increase your premiums, while choosing higher deductibles could reduce your costs. It’s important to tailor your coverage levels to your company’s specific needs, as businesses with more risk exposure need broader coverage.

Driving history and location

Your employees’ driving records also affect your commercial auto insurance premiums. Employees with clean driving histories are less risky to insure, while having accidents or speeding tickets in your history can increase your premiums.

Your company’s location also matters. Businesses in busy urban areas often face higher insurance costs than those in less congested areas. Your location can also affect the availability of coverage.

Types of vehicles

The types of vehicles your business operates can also influence your insurance pricing. Smaller vehicles are typically less expensive to insure than heavy-duty trucks. For example, a box truck insurance policy may cost more than coverage for a standard van due to the potential for higher repair costs.

Type of business

Different industries also have different levels of risk. For instance, construction companies that operate heavy trucks and transport materials tend to be riskier than florists who use passenger vans for local deliveries. The number of employees driving company vehicles also affects your premiums, as more drivers mean more exposure to accidents and potential claims.