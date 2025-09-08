The Hartford Business Insurance Review (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance companies in the U.S., having opened its doors in 1810. But it only began offering small-business insurance about 40 years ago.
Today, the company is working to expand its commercial insurance portfolio. Last year, The Hartford grew its business insurance policies by 9%, and it offers an array of commercial insurance for all business scenarios, including pre-built policy packages.
Here’s what you need to know about The Hartford’s business insurance and if it’s the right fit for you.
Quick Facts
The Hartford offers at least a dozen business insurance options, including many specialty coverages.
The Hartford business insurance costs an average of $141 per month for a basic business owners policy.
A strong AM Best financial rating of A (Excellent) means you can be confident that The Hartford can pay out your claims.
Our take on The Hartford business insurance
No matter your insurance needs, chances are that The Hartford has a solution. It offers many liability and property insurance options. Whether you’re a new solopreneur or a multi-national corporation, The Hartford likely has business insurance bundles designed just for you.[1]
When it comes to customer satisfaction, it’s challenging to gauge the level of satisfaction among actual business customers by examining independent reviews online. But based on third-party reviewers and customer reviews, it appears that the company could benefit from some improvement in this area.
Pros and cons of The Hartford business insurance
Pros
Affordable and transparent prices
Robust risk-management consulting available
Many business insurance coverage options
Cons
Few discounts
Low J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction
Inconsistent coverages and customer service across states and business types
How The Hartford business insurance works
The Hartford works similarly to other business insurance companies. You’ll begin by getting a quote directly through its website or from an agent. In some cases, you can complete your policy purchase entirely online, or you may get a referral to a customer service agent to verify your coverages and costs.
Like many insurance companies, The Hartford uses subsidiary companies during the underwriting process. The vast majority of policies are underwritten by these smaller companies, according to The Harford’s annual report. If you see another company’s name on your small-business insurance contract, that’s why.[2]
Types of business insurance The Hartford offers
The Hartford offers a complete suite of business insurance options. Here are some of the most common ones that business owners often need:
General liability insurance: If you or your employees accidentally injure someone, or if they injure themselves while at your business, this coverage will kick in.
Commercial auto insurance: This coverage is similar to personal auto insurance(it covers injuries and damage, as well as damage to your vehicles), but for business vehicles.
Professional liability insurance: If your business provides bad information, advice, or professional products, this coverage will pay out. It’s also known as errors and omissions insurance.
Commercial property insurance: This coverage pays if your buildings, tools, and other equipment your business needs to operate are damaged or destroyed.
Workers’ compensation insurance: Required in many states for businesses hiring a certain number of employees, this pays out if your workers get injured while working for your business.
The Hartford offers several specialty coverage options, too, such as management liability insurance and employment practices liability coverage. It also offers handy pre-built packages, such as a home-based business owners policy that adds coverage for your home office.
How much does The Hartford business insurance cost?
The Hartford discloses business insurance costs for many of its policies. Here’s how much The Hartford charges, on average, for different policy types on a monthly basis:
Business owners policy: $141
General liability insurance: $67
Commercial auto insurance: $574
Professional liability insurance: $76
Workers’ compensation insurance: $81
Each insurance company offers different policy terms and prices, so it’s important to shop around and get multiple quotes. Even within the same insurance company, your rates may vary according to different factors, such as:[3]
Your specific business risks
The policy limits and deductibles you choose
Your small-business insurance claims history
Specific insurance discounts you might be eligible for
Business property details, like its location and security features
How customers feel about The Hartford business insurance
When you look for customer service reports and reviews online, you’re getting a view of the entire company’s insurance coverages, including its personal insurance policies.
So, these reviews may not be as applicable to The Hartford’s business insurance products, but they can provide a window into how the insurance company operates as a whole:
AM Best financial strength rating: A (Excellent)
Yelp: 1.1 stars out of 5, based on 322 reviews
Google: 3.7 stars out of 5, based on 313 reviews
Trustpilot: 1.2 stars out of 5, based on 78 reviews
Better Business Bureau: 1.13 stars out of 5, based on 256 reviews
J.D. Power U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study ranking: 685; below average
Is The Hartford business insurance worth it?
We’d recommend The Hartford for all small-business owners looking for transparent quotes on coverage, simply because of the wide diversity of options it offers. There’s no harm in checking your rates and coverages, even if only for comparison purposes. Additionally, The Hartford’s pre-packaged policies can help save you time on searching for every coverage you want.
But if you place a higher value on a reputation for good customer service and don’t have any unique risk factors for your business, you may be happier with another insurer. American Family, State Farm, and Allstate all received higher customer satisfaction scores for commercial insurance lines in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study.
The Hartford business insurance FAQs
If you’re still deciding on The Hartford’s business insurance, here are some quick highlights of common questions and answers.
Is The Hartford business insurance good?
The Hartford offers an excellent range of business insurance options to meet most business owners’ needs. But it doesn’t have the best reputation for customer service, judging by independent customer reviews online.
Does The Hartford offer business insurance in every state?
Business policy options may not be available in all U.S. states, according to the company website, although it doesn’t provide any specific details.
What discounts does The Hartford offer?
The Hartford only lists two discounts on its business insurance policies. You can get a slight rate reduction if you make annual payments instead of monthly payments, and it may offer a discount if you bundle certain policies together based on your agent’s insurance advice.
Can you buy business insurance through The Hartford online?
Yes. Some business owners can buy a policy directly through The Hartford’s online business insurance service center. You may need to speak to an agent over the phone as a part of the underwriting process.
