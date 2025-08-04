Allstate Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

How Allstate commercial auto insurance works

Allstate commercial auto insurance works similarly to other auto insurance policies. If you or an employee is driving one of your covered company vehicles, Allstate will pay a liability claim for damage to someone else’s property or person. If you have the appropriate coverage, Allstate will also pay for repairs to your vehicle.[2]

You can usually get a policy that covers your entire fleet, allowing you to manage all the vehicles you use for your business under one policy.

Your industry influences your commercial auto insurance policy. Allstate will base its coverage options and premiums on your industry and the associated business risk. For example, if you have a fleet of pickup trucks you use as part of your construction business, you might receive a different quote than a florist who has limited vehicles and only makes occasional deliveries with a car or minivan.

Review your liability limits as well. Commercial auto insurance is designed to protect your business and its assets. The cheapest policy often comes with lower liability coverage limits, and once you reach those, you’re responsible for costs. If you’re worried about being sued, consider your insurance needs and whether you should get a higher limit.

Find Cheap Commercial Insurance Check quotes from top insurance companies Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Allstate commercial auto discounts

When considering your insurance needs, don’t forget to look for ways to reduce your costs. Your price depends on the coverage options you choose as well as your deductible amount. If you choose less coverage and a higher deductible, you might pay a lower premium. But you also might need to rely on your business reserves to handle costs related to your vehicles.

Allstate offers potential discounts for policyholders. But like other insurance companies, you might not get all the policy info online. You might need to talk to your agent about potential discounts.

Some available discount opportunities include:

Bundling a business owner’s policy with your commercial auto insurance

Adding anti-theft devices to your fleet of business vehicles

Signing up for an EZ pay plan to automatically pay your insurance premiums

Installing a telematics program to monitor your driving and your employees’ driving for safe driving discounts

Allstate doesn’t list pricing information on its website, so you need to contact an agent to get a quote to compare its premiums with other insurance companies. Consider getting insurance quotes from three to five insurance companies and evaluating other policy options before making your decision.

Allstate commercial auto ratings

As you compare insurance policies, understanding how a company rates financially and in customer satisfaction can help you make a more informed decision. Financial strength can help you determine how likely the company is to afford to pay out claims.

Rating Source Score What This Means AM Best A+ Very reliable financial strength; able to meet claims obligations J.D. Power Small Commercial Insurance Customer Satisfaction 716 High customer satisfaction NAIC Commercial Complaint Index 9.76 More complaints than expected

Additionally, you can get a feel for a company based on the NAIC complaint index. This index compares customer complaints for similar companies so you can get an idea of how many complaints an insurer has.