Allstate Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

Allstate commercial insurance is a good option if you have multiple types of vehicles for your business and value local agents.

Miranda is a financial writer and avid podcaster with nearly two decades of experience contributing to major outlets, including Forbes, The Hill, and NPR.

Updated

Commercial auto insurance protects vehicles used for business purposes, including delivery trucks, company cars, and specialized commercial equipment.[1]

Allstate is a well-known company with a high financial strength rating that offers commercial auto insurance. The company places an emphasis on dedicated local agents, which can be appealing to small-business owners. But Allstate does have a relatively high number of consumer complaints.

Here’s what you need to know about getting commercial auto insurance from Allstate.

Quick Facts

  • Fleet coverage for all your business vehicles, including pickups and dump trucks, is available from Allstate.

  • Allstate’s commercial coverage doesn’t protect the contents inside your business vehicle.

  • Allstate offers customizable business owner’s policies that cover additional situations on top of commercial auto insurance.

Allstate commercial auto insurance at a glance

Allstate logo
User Reviews
3.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
3.9
A solid optionBased on 6,940 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Allstate

Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,681)
Vickie
Verified Review
This company is fine - their prices, not so much
Reviewed in Oregon on August 2025
I've been with Allstate for home and auto insurance for the past several years. I'm totally disgusted by their constant rate hikes.
Janice
Verified Review
Neither good nor bad
Reviewed in Alabama on August 2025
We never had to make a claim with them.
Gloria J
Verified Review
Gloria's Check on Car and House Insurance
Reviewed in Georgia on August 2025
I've had Allstate for home and auto insurance. They were very good to me, but now the policies are going up. I can't afford the monthly payment they are offering for home and auto, so I'm checking around for something cheaper.
See all Allstate reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
636
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.02
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company

If you have vehicles for your business, you likely need separate insurance policies. Because personal auto insurance doesn’t usually cover company vehicles, a separate commercial policy might make sense for you.

Allstate commercial auto insurance includes liability, collision, comprehensive, and rental car coverages.

Business owners can get coverage for cars and vans, pickup trucks, box trucks, and service utility trucks. Allstate has offices and insurance agents across the U.S., so it can be easy to build a relationship with them. This might be appealing to a small-business owner who wants a dedicated agent who can also assist with a business owner’s policy.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

  • Potential discounts when combined with a business owner’s policy

  • Insurance is available for a variety of commercial vehicles

Cons

  • Coverage varies by state

  • Must start the claims process over the phone

  • Higher-than-average number of complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

How Allstate commercial auto insurance works

Allstate commercial auto insurance works similarly to other auto insurance policies. If you or an employee is driving one of your covered company vehicles, Allstate will pay a liability claim for damage to someone else’s property or person. If you have the appropriate coverage, Allstate will also pay for repairs to your vehicle.[2]

You can usually get a policy that covers your entire fleet, allowing you to manage all the vehicles you use for your business under one policy.

Your industry influences your commercial auto insurance policy. Allstate will base its coverage options and premiums on your industry and the associated business risk. For example, if you have a fleet of pickup trucks you use as part of your construction business, you might receive a different quote than a florist who has limited vehicles and only makes occasional deliveries with a car or minivan.

Review your liability limits as well. Commercial auto insurance is designed to protect your business and its assets. The cheapest policy often comes with lower liability coverage limits, and once you reach those, you’re responsible for costs. If you’re worried about being sued, consider your insurance needs and whether you should get a higher limit.

Allstate commercial auto discounts

When considering your insurance needs, don’t forget to look for ways to reduce your costs. Your price depends on the coverage options you choose as well as your deductible amount. If you choose less coverage and a higher deductible, you might pay a lower premium. But you also might need to rely on your business reserves to handle costs related to your vehicles.

Allstate offers potential discounts for policyholders. But like other insurance companies, you might not get all the policy info online. You might need to talk to your agent about potential discounts

Some available discount opportunities include:

  • Bundling a business owner’s policy with your commercial auto insurance

  • Adding anti-theft devices to your fleet of business vehicles

  • Signing up for an EZ pay plan to automatically pay your insurance premiums

  • Installing a telematics program to monitor your driving and your employees’ driving for safe driving discounts

Allstate doesn’t list pricing information on its website, so you need to contact an agent to get a quote to compare its premiums with other insurance companies. Consider getting insurance quotes from three to five insurance companies and evaluating other policy options before making your decision.

Allstate commercial auto ratings

As you compare insurance policies, understanding how a company rates financially and in customer satisfaction can help you make a more informed decision. Financial strength can help you determine how likely the company is to afford to pay out claims.

Rating Source
sort ascsort desc
Score
sort ascsort desc
What This Means
sort ascsort desc
AM BestA+Very reliable financial strength; able to meet claims obligations
J.D. Power Small Commercial Insurance Customer Satisfaction716High customer satisfaction
NAIC Commercial Complaint Index9.76More complaints than expected

Additionally, you can get a feel for a company based on the NAIC complaint index. This index compares customer complaints for similar companies so you can get an idea of how many complaints an insurer has.

Allstate commercial auto coverage options

In general, Allstate auto insurance includes the following coverages on business vehicles:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    Property damage liability pays for damage you or an employee causes to another person’s property, including buildings or vehicles.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    If you or an employee causes injuries to another driver and their passenger, bodily injury liability helps with medical bills.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision

    Allstate offers collision coverage to help you repair damage to your business vehicle or to replace it if it’s a total loss. This only applies if you or an employee runs into another vehicle or a stationary object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    If a non-collision event damages your business vehicle, such as hail or wind, vandalism, or theft, Allstate’s comprehensive policy will pay for repairs or replacement.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    If another driver causes damage to your vehicle and doesn’t have enough insurance coverage, your uninsured/underinsured insurance policy will kick in.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Rental car coverage

    Rental car insurance helps you get coverage for renting another vehicle so you can continue business operations while your primary business vehicle is repaired.

Note that not all coverage you might see with a personal auto policy is included with commercial coverage.

Depending on the state you live in, you might be able to get coverage for employee medical expenses unrelated to an accident, what’s inside your business vehicle, or coverage for an employer driving their personal car for business. Check whether you can get roadside assistance coverage as well.

While liability limits are often higher with a commercial auto insurance policy than an individual one, some items you expect to see with personal insurance policies aren’t included. You can see if items Allstate’s commercial policy doesn’t typically cover can be added to your policy or if you can obtain coverage through a business owner’s policy.

Additional business insurance options

Allstate offers other types of insurance for business purposes. Small business general liability and commercial property policies are available. Additionally, Allstate offers a business owner’s policy that combines property and liability coverage into one policy that includes everything you might need to protect your small business.

You can also add on business policies that include workers’ compensation, business interruption, equipment breakdown, data compromise, and home-based business insurance.[3]

Allstate commercial auto insurance FAQs

Allstate commercial insurance can be a good choice for small-business owners who want to build a relationship with a dedicated local agent and want to handle all their business insurance needs in one place. Here are some common questions if you’re still deciding.

  • Is Allstate a legitimate commercial auto insurer?

    Yes. Allstate is a legitimate commercial auto insurer. It meets requirements in many states. Additionally, it has a superior financial strength rating from AM Best, underscoring its strong financial position.

  • How do you file a commercial auto claim with Allstate?

    Allstate requires you to file claims by phone. While some insurance companies might offer full policy access on an app, including claims processing, Allstate requires you to at least start on the phone.

    Once you start the process, you can track it online or through the mobile app. An adjuster will evaluate the damage. Once the review is completed, you can begin your repairs. Allstate will either reimburse you directly or it’ll send payment to the repair shop.

  • Can you get same-day commercial auto coverage from Allstate?

    It varies. Depending on your industry, how many business vehicles you need to insure, and whether you have all the needed information available, you might be able to get a commercial auto policy the same day from Allstate.

    If you need special coverage or are missing some information, it might take longer for the company to issue your policy.

  • Does Allstate cover specialty commercial vehicles?

    Yes. It’s possible to get auto insurance for your specialty business vehicles. Check with an Allstate agent for specifics on whether your food truck, delivery van, or other company vehicle is included.

  • What is the phone number for Allstate commercial insurance?

    You can check with your local insurance agent or call 1 (833) 250-9900 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Sources

  1. Oregon DFR. "Commercial auto insurance."
  2. Allstate. "Commercial Auto Insurance: Start Your Free Quote Today."
  3. Allstate. "Business Insurance."
