Nationwide Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

Nationwide offers reliable commercial auto insurance but can’t insure all types of commercial vehicles.

Nick Dauk
Written byNick Dauk
Nick Dauk
Nick Dauk

  • 6+ years writing about insurance, travel, and personal finances

  • Contributor to brands like Credible

In addition to insurance, Nick specializes in writing about business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. He’s been featured in myriad web publications, including Fox Business.

Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Founded in 1926, Nationwide sells insurance in 47 states and Washington, D.C. In addition to traditional auto coverage, Nationwide offers coverage for commercial businesses. 

Its commercial auto insurance includes auto liability, comprehensive and collision insurance, medical payments coverage, and uninsured/underinsured (UM/UIM) motorist coverage. Nationwide also offers commercial insurance for rented, borrowed, and employee-owned cars.

A solid financial strength rating and generally positive customer satisfaction ratings give Nationwide an advantage over competitors. 

Here’s what you need to know about Nationwide’s commercial auto insurance.

Quick Facts

  • Nationwide doesn’t insure tractor-trailers or semitrucks.

  • The insurer offers commercial umbrella policies for businesses looking for more coverage.

  • Nationwide offers a minimum of $100,000 per vehicle in commercial auto liability coverage.

Nationwide commercial auto insurance at a glance

User Reviews
4.3
9 /10
4.3
How drivers feel about Nationwide

Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.

Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Donna
Verified Review
Nationwide Mostly on Your Side
Reviewed in South Carolina on July 2025
Nationwide has been very good for everything except my budget.
Phyllis
Verified Review
I've been with Nationwide for 30 years but I do think their home insurance is too high
Reviewed in Tennessee on July 2025
Home insurance is too high, check around.
David
Verified Review
Switching to Progressive
Reviewed in Washington on June 2025
Don't get Roadside Assistance. We were stuck 800 miles from home with a flat tire and were told they could not find anyone to assist us. Thank God there was a Les Schwab Tire Center in town.
641
0.7
A+
Why we picked this company

Nationwide’s base commercial auto insurance is similar to a personal auto full-coverage policy. It includes auto liability coverage, comprehensive and collision insurance, medical payments coverage, and UM/UIM insurance, just at higher limits.

Additional optional coverages, like expanded towing and roadside assistance, help businesses stay on track despite unexpected breakdowns.

Nationwide is a solid option for small-to-midsize business owners. It’s best suited for contractors, retail companies, wholesale and distributing companies, and food and beverage businesses.

Larger organizations that rely on tractor-trailers or semitrucks won’t find the comprehensive coverage their enterprise needs from Nationwide.

Pros

  • Extensive commercial auto coverages

  • Vantage 360 Fleet telematics app

  • Wide range of additional business insurances

Cons

  • Not many discounts advertised for commercial auto

  • Doesn’t cover semitrucks or tractor-trailers

  • Not available in all U.S. states

How Nationwide commercial auto insurance works

Nationwide provides commercial auto insurance in two ways: a general offering for common business vehicle insurance coverage and specialized insurance products designed for specific needs.

A commercial auto policy from Nationwide covers vehicles strictly used for business, like vans and trucks, as well as personal vehicles used for business. It also writes policies for borrowed or rented commercial vehicles.[1] In general, it covers any injuries or damages that you or your employees cause while on the clock.

You must buy a policy for each vehicle in your fleet. The number of vehicles, their make and models, and the work they’re used for will all affect your rates.

For more specific needs, Nationwide’s business owners policy combines equipment breakdown, business income, general liability, and business property coverage into a bundle and is tailored to specific industries.

The insurance company also offers Nationwide Vantage 360 Fleet, a telematics program that evaluates the driving behavior of fleet drivers and offers a potential discount.

Nationwide commercial auto discounts

When you’re accountable for every penny spent on your business, savings through discounts are essential. Similar to personal auto coverage discounts, commercial auto insurance discounts often prioritize driver training, driver safety, and business policy bundling.

Nationwide doesn’t highlight many specific discounts for commercial auto insurance, but in particular, the Nationwide Vantage 360 Fleet telematics program offers a 10% discount on a qualifying business auto policy.

Below is a list of Nationwide’s discounts for personal auto insurance policies. Talk to your Nationwide agent to see if any of these personal auto discounts are applicable to commercial vehicles.

Auto Discount Type
sort ascsort desc
Potential Savings
sort ascsort desc
SmartMilesUp to 10%
Multi-vehicleUp to 20%
Multi-policy bundlingUnspecified 
Defensive driving 5%
Accident freeUp to 10%
Anti-theftUnspecified 
Scheduled payments3%
Pay in full6%
PaperlessUnspecified

Nationwide commercial auto ratings

Identifying the best commercial auto insurance company involves more than just comparing policy options and insurance quotes. It’s also important to check out third-party reviewers.

Independent organizations like AM Best, J.D. Power, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collect and review data based on an insurance company’s financial strength, customer satisfaction, and customer complaints. This data can provide helpful insight into an insurer’s ability to pay out claims and its customer service.

Nationwide has solid scores across these rating systems, typically achieving a score above the industry average. But it also has a much higher number of complaints than average.

Rating Source
sort ascsort desc
Score
sort ascsort desc
What This Means
sort ascsort desc
AM BestAExcellent rating, very reliable 
J.D. Power U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study701Above-average customer satisfaction
NAIC Complaint Index2.66More complaints than expected

Nationwide commercial auto coverage options

Nationwide writes insurance policies for a number of business purposes, including business income, business liability, cyber liability, e-risk services, errors and omissions, equipment breakdown, employment practices liability, and commercial property. This selection is more expansive than some competitors.

Nationwide also offers a wide range of commercial auto coverage options and add-ons, including:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Auto liability

    Liability coverage pays for the physical damage to another vehicle and bodily injury to another driver if you’re at fault in an accident. Most states have liability coverage requirements for anyone operating a vehicle, including for commercial purposes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses for you, your passengers, and your employees involved in a car accident. Medical bills are covered no matter who’s at fault and paid for up to the policy’s limit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damages your vehicle sustains after striking an object. This could include colliding with another vehicle, animal, or telephone pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage applies to all other physical damage to your vehicle. This could include damage from vandalism, weather, or fire.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damages or injuries you receive when an uninsured driver hits you. Underinsured motorist coverage does the same for a driver who doesn’t have enough liability insurance to cover your bills.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1a621bbf31/car-and-driving-96x96-gold_010-tyre.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance helps you get back on the road if you have a flat tire, a dead battery, or lock your keys in the car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f2122c3094/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_002-new-car.svg

    New vehicle replacement coverage

    New vehicle replacement coverage provides gap coverage and replaces your total loss with a new or comparable vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f9afeb546b/car-sharing-96x96-green_040-shield.svg

    Hired auto physical damage with loss of use coverage

    This provides collision and comprehensive coverage to rented or leased vehicles.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/13c17bd678/car-service-96x96-orange_027-car-lift.svg

    Auto loan or lease coverage

    If you lease your vehicle or haven’t yet paid it off, this policy covers the difference between its actual cash value and outstanding balance in the event that it’s a total loss after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Expanded towing

    Expanded towing goes beyond the standard towing limits of a commercial auto insurance policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    Rental reimbursement provides rental car coverage up to the policy’s limit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection

    Personal injury protection is similar to medical payments coverage. It pays for medical expenses that health insurance doesn’t cover when you’re involved in an accident.

Additional business insurance options

Nationwide’s business products extend beyond commercial auto insurance, providing coverage options tailored to the needs of diverse organizations. This includes:

  • Equipment breakdown

  • Errors and omissions

  • E-risk services

  • Employment practices liability

  • Casualty/Specialty 

Some policies, like the business owners policy, bundles business liability, commercial property, business income, and equipment breakdown coverages into a single package. Others, like commercial agribusiness insurance, include property, business income, general liability, and business auto and fleet coverage.

Nationwide commercial auto insurance FAQs

Learn more about Nationwide’s commercial vehicle insurance coverage options, including which business vehicles apply and how to secure a policy.

  • Is Nationwide a legitimate commercial auto insurer?

    Yes. Nationwide is a legitimate commercial auto insurer with third-party accreditation. It has a Better Business Bureau rating of A+.[3] It also holds an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent).[4] This nearly century-old company ranks No. 13 in commercial auto liability total premiums market share in the U.S.

  • How do you file a commercial auto claim with Nationwide?

    Nationwide business policyholders have three options for filing a commercial auto claim. Policyholders can log into their account online or on the Nationwide app to file a claim. If a policyholder doesn’t have an online account, they can contact their insurance agent or call 1 (800) 421-3535 and file a claim over the phone.

  • Can you get same-day commercial auto coverage from Nationwide?

    It depends. You can potentially get a temporary contract of commercial auto coverage the same day from Nationwide. You can request a quote online, over the phone, or with a local agent. Depending on your insurance needs, you may complete your purchase at the same time.

  • Does Nationwide cover specialty commercial vehicles?

    Nationwide’s website specifically lists cars, cargo vans, work vans, box trucks, pickup trucks, and utility trucks eligible for commercial auto coverage. It doesn’t insure semitrucks or tractor-trailers. But this list isn’t exhaustive, so speak to an agent about specialized vehicles like dump trucks or food trucks.[1]

Sources

  1. Nationwide.com. "Commercial Auto Insurance."
  2. Nationwide.com. "What is Commercial Auto Insurance?."
  3. Better Business Bureau. "Nationwide."
  4. Ambest.com. "AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Its Key Operating Subsidiaries."
