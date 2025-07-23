Nationwide Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

How Nationwide commercial auto insurance works

Nationwide provides commercial auto insurance in two ways: a general offering for common business vehicle insurance coverage and specialized insurance products designed for specific needs.

A commercial auto policy from Nationwide covers vehicles strictly used for business, like vans and trucks, as well as personal vehicles used for business. It also writes policies for borrowed or rented commercial vehicles.[1] In general, it covers any injuries or damages that you or your employees cause while on the clock.

You must buy a policy for each vehicle in your fleet. The number of vehicles, their make and models, and the work they’re used for will all affect your rates.

For more specific needs, Nationwide’s business owners policy combines equipment breakdown, business income, general liability, and business property coverage into a bundle and is tailored to specific industries.

The insurance company also offers Nationwide Vantage 360 Fleet, a telematics program that evaluates the driving behavior of fleet drivers and offers a potential discount.

Nationwide commercial auto discounts

When you’re accountable for every penny spent on your business, savings through discounts are essential. Similar to personal auto coverage discounts, commercial auto insurance discounts often prioritize driver training, driver safety, and business policy bundling.

Nationwide doesn’t highlight many specific discounts for commercial auto insurance, but in particular, the Nationwide Vantage 360 Fleet telematics program offers a 10% discount on a qualifying business auto policy.

Below is a list of Nationwide’s discounts for personal auto insurance policies. Talk to your Nationwide agent to see if any of these personal auto discounts are applicable to commercial vehicles.

Auto Discount Type Potential Savings SmartMiles Up to 10% Multi-vehicle Up to 20% Multi-policy bundling Unspecified Defensive driving 5% Accident free Up to 10% Anti-theft Unspecified Scheduled payments 3% Pay in full 6% Paperless Unspecified

Nationwide commercial auto ratings

Identifying the best commercial auto insurance company involves more than just comparing policy options and insurance quotes. It’s also important to check out third-party reviewers.

Independent organizations like AM Best, J.D. Power, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collect and review data based on an insurance company’s financial strength, customer satisfaction, and customer complaints. This data can provide helpful insight into an insurer’s ability to pay out claims and its customer service.

Nationwide has solid scores across these rating systems, typically achieving a score above the industry average. But it also has a much higher number of complaints than average.

Rating Source Score What This Means AM Best A Excellent rating, very reliable J.D. Power U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study 701 Above-average customer satisfaction NAIC Complaint Index 2.66 More complaints than expected