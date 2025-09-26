Home>Business Insurance

Guide to Commercial Car Insurance in Arizona (2025)

Commercial auto insurance protects anyone using their personal vehicle or company car for business activities.

Jamie Johnson
Written byJamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

  • 6 years experience in personal finance writing

  • Featured on Credit Karma and Insider

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

If you own a business in Arizona and have company vehicles, you may need commercial auto insurance. Personal auto policies usually don’t cover accidents that happen while working, which can leave you with costly out-of-pocket expenses.

Here’s what you should know about Arizona’s commercial auto insurance requirements, optional coverages, and how to find a policy.

Quick Facts

  • On average, commercial auto insurance costs $190–$1,040 per month in Arizona.

  • Arizona requires all vehicles to meet 25/50/15 minimum liability limits, but many commercial vehicles need much higher coverage.

  • Commercial auto insurance premiums are often tax-deductible, which minimizes some of the cost for business owners.

Commercial car insurance requirements in Arizona

All drivers need auto insurance, but if you drive specifically for work, you may need a commercial car insurance policy. That’s because your personal auto insurance policy typically won’t cover any accidents that happen when you’re driving for business-related tasks.[1]

Arizona state law requires all drivers to meet the following coverage requirements:[2]

  • $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

  • $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

  • $15,000 in property damage liability

But higher limits typically apply depending on the vehicle type and use. For example, trucks hauling freight, vehicles for hire, and limousines may be subject to stricter requirements under state or federal regulations.[3] Meeting these minimum requirements ensures you stay compliant with Arizona law and protects you from costly out-of-pocket expenses if an accident occurs.

Find a Commercial Auto Insurance Policy

Check rates from a top business insurance company

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

Beyond the state’s liability requirements, many Arizona businesses choose additional protection to safeguard their operations. Common optional vehicle coverages include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive insurance

    Also known as “other than collision” coverage, this covers theft, vandalism, damage from natural disasters, and fallen objects like trees or branches.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision insurance

    Collision coverage pays for damages resulting from a collision with another car or object. It can also cover pothole damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP)

    PIP insurance covers medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident. It may also cover lost wages or funeral expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if a driver who has no insurance or who lacks sufficient insurance hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/948ffd15d0/personal-transport-96x96-gold_002-truck.svg

    Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA)

    This covers your personal vehicle if you use it for business purposes, like client meetings or deliveries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance provides help for breakdowns, flat tires, and towing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    This coverage pays for a rental car while your commercial vehicle is being repaired after a covered loss.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Arizona?

If you drive a vehicle for your business, you’ll likely need a commercial auto policy. This includes if you operate a company vehicle, use your personal car to deliver goods or transport clients, or run a business that depends on driving.

For example, a florist who owns a delivery van and a landscaper with multiple trucks both need commercial insurance. Rideshare, taxi, and delivery drivers also fall under special requirements.

On the other hand, if you use your car to commute to and from your job or occasionally run an errand, your personal auto insurance may be sufficient.

Best commercial car insurance companies in Arizona

Choosing business insurance coverage in Arizona involves weighing things like coverage, cost, claims support, and customer service. To make the decision easier, we’ve rounded up three of the best commercial insurance companies in Arizona.

State Farm: Best for flexible coverage

flexible coverageState Farm logoState Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10

State Farm has a strong local agent network and a wide range of coverages. The company also has a high J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction and a superior AM Best rating. This means State Farm has the ability to pay its claims.

Pros

  • More than 19,000 agents for personalized support

  • Broad coverage for cars, vans, trucks, and trailers

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

Cons

  • Not always the cheapest insurer

  • Online quotes aren’t available

  • Customizing your coverage requires an agent

Read more driver reviews of State Farm
Edward
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Wisconsin on September 2025
High price, not much better than American Family. No tickets or accidents.
Michael
Verified Review
Avoid State Farm
Reviewed in New York on September 2025
Avoid them. They almost doubled their prices. They don't return phone calls.
Retha
Verified Review
Too Expensive for Liability Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on September 2025
I pay $77 for liability insurance, which I find too expensive.

Nationwide: Best for telematics program

telematics programNationwide logoNationwide

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.3
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9/10

Nationwide is a great commercial insurance option thanks to its Vantage 360 fleet program. This telematics program monitors driver performance and provides in-app rewards for safe driving. And your business may qualify for a 10% discount on auto insurance.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Good coverage for fleet operators and trucking companies

  • Strong digital tools and mobile app

Cons

  • Low Trustpilot score

  • Savings depend on driving behavior

  • Fewer local agents in some areas of Arizona

Read more driver reviews of Nationwide
Camilla
Verified Review
The coverage is good, but the rates are too high
Reviewed in Maryland on September 2025
Their rates are too high and fluctuate at any given time without notice. I've been with them for 19 years, but I can no longer afford their rates.
Connie
Verified Review
Shingle Replacement
Reviewed in Ohio on September 2025
Poor decision-making on product availability for roof shingle replacement. Contractor vs. Nationwide issue.
Gary
Verified Review
High price
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 2025
Great coverage, but you pay for it.

Travelers: Best for add-on coverage

add-on coverageTravelers logoTravelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5/10

Travelers has a superior AM Best rating, which means it can meet its financial obligations and pay out on claims. The company offers a wide variety of coverage options, with the ability to add on extras like auto lease gap coverage or employee hired auto coverage.

Pros

  • Superior AM Best rating

  • Wide agent network in Arizona

  • Lots of add-on coverage options

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Must work with an agent to get a policy

  • Doesn’t offer as many digital tools

Read more driver reviews of Travelers
Jack
Verified Review
Our fire claim was handled with the customer in mind.
Reviewed in Ohio on September 2025
Excellent home insurance coverage.
Jacob
Verified Review
Travelers Review
Reviewed in New York on September 2025
Has a good ability to pay claims.
Elizabeth
Verified Review
No claims
Reviewed in Massachusetts on September 2025
Haven't had to use them.

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in Arizona to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Average cost of commercial car insurance in Arizona

In Arizona, drivers pay an average monthly rate between $190 and $1,040, which is below the national average. But many different factors can affect the cost of commercial auto insurance, so your actual monthly rate could be higher or lower.

Some businesses have more risk factors than others, so the type of business you run affects how much you pay for auto insurance. Your location, the driving records of your employees, and the vehicle types also play a role.

For example, if you own a construction company with many different types of vehicles, you’ll likely need more coverage and have a higher premium. If you run a catering business and have only one van, you won’t need as much insurance.

Customize Your Commercial Auto Policy

Protect your business vehicles today

What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in Arizona

Commercial auto insurance policies tend to have higher premiums than personal policies because business vehicles usually face greater risks. For example, business vehicles tend to spend more time on the road and have higher liability.

As you’re shopping around for coverage, you should consider your fleet size and how often you use your vehicles. It’s also important to be aware of common exclusions, like personal use beyond policy limits or unlisted drivers. Understanding these details ensures your vehicle insurance policy fits your business needs.

Good to Know

If you need to file a claim, you’ll start by reporting the incident and providing the necessary documentation. From there, you’ll work with an adjuster to determine the payout. One benefit for business owners is that commercial auto premiums are often tax-deductible, which can help offset the cost of coverage.

How to get commercial car insurance in Arizona

Here are the steps you’ll take to find commercial auto insurance in Arizona:

  1. Assess your coverage needs. Think about how you use your vehicles, how many drivers you have, and what level of auto liability protection makes sense for your business.

  2. Gather your documents. Insurers will ask for information like your business license, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), driver records, and estimated annual mileage.

  3. Customize your policy. Customize your policy with optional coverages, like hired and non-owner auto or cargo protection, if they apply to your business.

  4. Compare quotes. Reach out to multiple insurers to compare coverages, limits, and pricing. This helps you find the best fit for your budget and business needs.

  5. Continue to review your policy. Once you choose a policy, keep proof of insurance in each work vehicle and review your coverage annually as your business grows.

Commercial auto insurance in Arizona FAQs

If you’re shopping for commercial auto insurance in Arizona, the additional information below can help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much does commercial car insurance cost in Arizona?

    Commercial car insurance in Arizona costs between $190 and $1,040 per month, according to Insurify data. Your exact rate will vary depending on your business type, location, and number of vehicles.

  • What are the requirements for commercial auto insurance in Arizona?

    All vehicles must meet the state’s 25/50/15 liability minimums. But commercial vehicles typically need much more coverage. For example, passenger-for-hire vehicles, like taxis or limousines, face stricter rules, including $250,000 in liability coverage while transporting passengers.

  • Which company has the best commercial auto insurance?

    State Farm, Nationwide, and Travelers all offer good commercial auto policies. But the best policy will depend on your coverage needs, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

  • Is commercial auto insurance worth it?

    Yes. Commercial auto insurance is important since personal auto policies exclude most business use. Without commercial coverage, you could face denied claims and significant out-of-pocket costs if you or your employees are in an accident.

Sources

  1. III. "Business Vehicle Insurance."
  2. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Vehicle Insurance Information."
  3. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Insurance Requirements."
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.

Jamie has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 7,669+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate