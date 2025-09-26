Commercial car insurance requirements in Arizona

All drivers need auto insurance, but if you drive specifically for work, you may need a commercial car insurance policy. That’s because your personal auto insurance policy typically won’t cover any accidents that happen when you’re driving for business-related tasks.[1]

Arizona state law requires all drivers to meet the following coverage requirements:[2]

$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$15,000 in property damage liability

But higher limits typically apply depending on the vehicle type and use. For example, trucks hauling freight, vehicles for hire, and limousines may be subject to stricter requirements under state or federal regulations.[3] Meeting these minimum requirements ensures you stay compliant with Arizona law and protects you from costly out-of-pocket expenses if an accident occurs.

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

Beyond the state’s liability requirements, many Arizona businesses choose additional protection to safeguard their operations. Common optional vehicle coverages include:

Comprehensive insurance Also known as “other than collision” coverage , this covers theft, vandalism, damage from natural disasters, and fallen objects like trees or branches.

Collision insurance Collision coverage pays for damages resulting from a collision with another car or object. It can also cover pothole damage.

Personal injury protection (PIP) PIP insurance covers medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident. It may also cover lost wages or funeral expenses.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if a driver who has no insurance or who lacks sufficient insurance hits you.

Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) This covers your personal vehicle if you use it for business purposes, like client meetings or deliveries.

Roadside assistance Roadside assistance provides help for breakdowns, flat tires, and towing.

Rental reimbursement This coverage pays for a rental car while your commercial vehicle is being repaired after a covered loss.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Arizona?

If you drive a vehicle for your business, you’ll likely need a commercial auto policy. This includes if you operate a company vehicle, use your personal car to deliver goods or transport clients, or run a business that depends on driving.

For example, a florist who owns a delivery van and a landscaper with multiple trucks both need commercial insurance. Rideshare, taxi, and delivery drivers also fall under special requirements.

On the other hand, if you use your car to commute to and from your job or occasionally run an errand, your personal auto insurance may be sufficient.