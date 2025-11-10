Farm Truck Insurance: What Farmers Need to Know

What is farm truck insurance?

Farm truck insurance is a specialized type of auto coverage designed for vehicles that are primarily used on farms. For instance, you might have farm trucks that you use for hauling materials, watering crops, or transporting equipment on the property.

A farm truck policy differs from standard truck insurance because the truck is used only for farm-related tasks and primarily stays on the farm property. While you might need to take the truck off the property for short distances, it shouldn’t be used for personal purposes.

This is in contrast to having a personal truck you might occasionally use on the farm. In this case, you’d need a standard truck insurance policy because the truck isn’t primarily used for work tasks.

To qualify for farm truck insurance, you might also have to have more than one vehicle. If you own only one truck, the insurer may assume that you use it for work and personal reasons.